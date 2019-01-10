Venezuela's Maduro sworn in for second term
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro gestures after receiving the presidential sash during the ceremonial swearing-in for his second presidential term, at the Supreme Court in Caracas, Venezuela January 10, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro is sworn in by Venezuela's Supreme Court President Maikel Moreno. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Children wave national flags prior to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's ceremonial swearing-in in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro is sworn in by Venezuela's Supreme Court President Maikel Moreno in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro is sworn in by Venezuela's Supreme Court President Maikel Moreno in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro attends the ceremonial swearing-in for his second presidential term at the Supreme Court in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro attends a ceremony, after his swearing-in for a second presidential term, at Fuerte Tiuna military base in Caracas. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro
Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro cheer in Caracas. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro rest as they wait for his swearing-in ceremony in Caracas. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a ceremony, after his swearing-in for a second presidential term, at Fuerte Tiuna military base in Caracas. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro attends the ceremonial swearing-in for his second presidential term at the Supreme Court in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro attends the ceremonial swearing-in for his second presidential term at the Supreme Court in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, his wife Cilia Flores and Venezuela's Supreme Court President Maikel Moreno arrive to attend the ceremonial swearing-in for Maduro's second presidential term at the Supreme Court in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia...more
Bolivia s President Evo Morales arrives prior to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's ceremonial swearing-in. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel arrives to attend the Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's ceremonial swearing-in. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega gestures as he arrives to attend the Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's ceremonial swearing-in. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
El Salvador's President Salvador Sanchez Ceren arrives to attend the Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's ceremonial swearing-in. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Next Slideshows
Trump visits U.S.-Mexico border
President Donald Trump visits McAllen, Texas, on the southern U.S. border in an attempt to win support for his plan to build a wall.
Brexit turmoil hits the streets
People in the United Kingdom stage rallies for and against Brexit as Prime Minister Theresa May postpones a parliamentary vote on her EU divorce deal.
Along the U.S.-Mexico border
A look at the border between the United States and Mexico, as President Trump makes his case for funds to build a border wall amid a dispute that has sparked a...
MORE IN PICTURES
Trump visits U.S.-Mexico border
President Donald Trump visits McAllen, Texas, on the southern U.S. border in an attempt to win support for his plan to build a wall.
Brexit turmoil hits the streets
People in the United Kingdom stage rallies for and against Brexit as Prime Minister Theresa May postpones a parliamentary vote on her EU divorce deal.
Along the U.S.-Mexico border
A look at the border between the United States and Mexico, as President Trump makes his case for funds to build a border wall amid a dispute that has sparked a partial government shutdown.
Widespread gas shortages in Mexico
Gasoline shortages in Mexico sparked by a crackdown on fuel theft prompt warnings from business leaders that industries will suffer if the shortfalls persist.
Meghan's royal pregnancy
Images of the 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex, who is expecting her first child with husband Prince Harry in the spring of 2019.
Best of CES
Highlights from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.
Best of Dakar Rally
The Dakar Rally kicks off in the Peruvian desert.
Scenes from the shutdown
The U.S. government shutdown now ranks as the second-longest, with President Trump saying it could continue for months or years, even as he said he hoped it was resolved within days.