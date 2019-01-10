Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jan 10, 2019 | 6:30pm EST

Venezuela's Maduro sworn in for second term

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro gestures after receiving the presidential sash during the ceremonial swearing-in for his second presidential term, at the Supreme Court in Caracas, Venezuela January 10, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro gestures after receiving the presidential sash during the ceremonial swearing-in for his second presidential term, at the Supreme Court in Caracas, Venezuela January 10, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, January 10, 2019
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro gestures after receiving the presidential sash during the ceremonial swearing-in for his second presidential term, at the Supreme Court in Caracas, Venezuela January 10, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
1 / 17
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro is sworn in by Venezuela's Supreme Court President Maikel Moreno. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro is sworn in by Venezuela's Supreme Court President Maikel Moreno. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, January 10, 2019
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro is sworn in by Venezuela's Supreme Court President Maikel Moreno. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
2 / 17
Children wave national flags prior to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's ceremonial swearing-in in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Children wave national flags prior to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's ceremonial swearing-in in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, January 10, 2019
Children wave national flags prior to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's ceremonial swearing-in in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
3 / 17
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro is sworn in by Venezuela's Supreme Court President Maikel Moreno in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro is sworn in by Venezuela's Supreme Court President Maikel Moreno in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, January 10, 2019
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro is sworn in by Venezuela's Supreme Court President Maikel Moreno in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
4 / 17
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro is sworn in by Venezuela's Supreme Court President Maikel Moreno in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro is sworn in by Venezuela's Supreme Court President Maikel Moreno in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, January 10, 2019
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro is sworn in by Venezuela's Supreme Court President Maikel Moreno in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
5 / 17
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro attends the ceremonial swearing-in for his second presidential term at the Supreme Court in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro attends the ceremonial swearing-in for his second presidential term at the Supreme Court in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, January 10, 2019
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro attends the ceremonial swearing-in for his second presidential term at the Supreme Court in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
6 / 17
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro attends a ceremony, after his swearing-in for a second presidential term, at Fuerte Tiuna military base in Caracas. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro attends a ceremony, after his swearing-in for a second presidential term, at Fuerte Tiuna military base in Caracas. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro

Reuters / Thursday, January 10, 2019
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro attends a ceremony, after his swearing-in for a second presidential term, at Fuerte Tiuna military base in Caracas. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro
Close
7 / 17
Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro cheer in Caracas. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro cheer in Caracas. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

Reuters / Thursday, January 10, 2019
Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro cheer in Caracas. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
Close
8 / 17
Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro rest as they wait for his swearing-in ceremony in Caracas. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro rest as they wait for his swearing-in ceremony in Caracas. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

Reuters / Thursday, January 10, 2019
Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro rest as they wait for his swearing-in ceremony in Caracas. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
Close
9 / 17
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a ceremony, after his swearing-in for a second presidential term, at Fuerte Tiuna military base in Caracas. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a ceremony, after his swearing-in for a second presidential term, at Fuerte Tiuna military base in Caracas. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro

Reuters / Thursday, January 10, 2019
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a ceremony, after his swearing-in for a second presidential term, at Fuerte Tiuna military base in Caracas. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro
Close
10 / 17
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro attends the ceremonial swearing-in for his second presidential term at the Supreme Court in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro attends the ceremonial swearing-in for his second presidential term at the Supreme Court in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, January 10, 2019
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro attends the ceremonial swearing-in for his second presidential term at the Supreme Court in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
11 / 17
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro attends the ceremonial swearing-in for his second presidential term at the Supreme Court in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro attends the ceremonial swearing-in for his second presidential term at the Supreme Court in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, January 10, 2019
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro attends the ceremonial swearing-in for his second presidential term at the Supreme Court in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
12 / 17
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, his wife Cilia Flores and Venezuela's Supreme Court President Maikel Moreno arrive to attend the ceremonial swearing-in for Maduro's second presidential term at the Supreme Court in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, his wife Cilia Flores and Venezuela's Supreme Court President Maikel Moreno arrive to attend the ceremonial swearing-in for Maduro's second presidential term at the Supreme Court in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 10, 2019
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, his wife Cilia Flores and Venezuela's Supreme Court President Maikel Moreno arrive to attend the ceremonial swearing-in for Maduro's second presidential term at the Supreme Court in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
13 / 17
Bolivia s President Evo Morales arrives prior to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's ceremonial swearing-in. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Bolivia s President Evo Morales arrives prior to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's ceremonial swearing-in. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, January 10, 2019
Bolivia s President Evo Morales arrives prior to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's ceremonial swearing-in. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
14 / 17
Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel arrives to attend the Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's ceremonial swearing-in. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel arrives to attend the Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's ceremonial swearing-in. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, January 10, 2019
Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel arrives to attend the Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's ceremonial swearing-in. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
15 / 17
Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega gestures as he arrives to attend the Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's ceremonial swearing-in. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega gestures as he arrives to attend the Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's ceremonial swearing-in. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, January 10, 2019
Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega gestures as he arrives to attend the Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's ceremonial swearing-in. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
16 / 17
El Salvador's President Salvador Sanchez Ceren arrives to attend the Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's ceremonial swearing-in. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

El Salvador's President Salvador Sanchez Ceren arrives to attend the Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's ceremonial swearing-in. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, January 10, 2019
El Salvador's President Salvador Sanchez Ceren arrives to attend the Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's ceremonial swearing-in. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Trump visits U.S.-Mexico border

Trump visits U.S.-Mexico border

Next Slideshows

Trump visits U.S.-Mexico border

Trump visits U.S.-Mexico border

President Donald Trump visits McAllen, Texas, on the southern U.S. border in an attempt to win support for his plan to build a wall.

5:30pm EST
Brexit turmoil hits the streets

Brexit turmoil hits the streets

People in the United Kingdom stage rallies for and against Brexit as Prime Minister Theresa May postpones a parliamentary vote on her EU divorce deal.

4:00pm EST
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2:30pm EST
Along the U.S.-Mexico border

Along the U.S.-Mexico border

A look at the border between the United States and Mexico, as President Trump makes his case for funds to build a border wall amid a dispute that has sparked a...

2:02pm EST

MORE IN PICTURES

Trump visits U.S.-Mexico border

Trump visits U.S.-Mexico border

President Donald Trump visits McAllen, Texas, on the southern U.S. border in an attempt to win support for his plan to build a wall.

Brexit turmoil hits the streets

Brexit turmoil hits the streets

People in the United Kingdom stage rallies for and against Brexit as Prime Minister Theresa May postpones a parliamentary vote on her EU divorce deal.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Along the U.S.-Mexico border

Along the U.S.-Mexico border

A look at the border between the United States and Mexico, as President Trump makes his case for funds to build a border wall amid a dispute that has sparked a partial government shutdown.

Widespread gas shortages in Mexico

Widespread gas shortages in Mexico

Gasoline shortages in Mexico sparked by a crackdown on fuel theft prompt warnings from business leaders that industries will suffer if the shortfalls persist.

Meghan's royal pregnancy

Meghan's royal pregnancy

Images of the 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex, who is expecting her first child with husband Prince Harry in the spring of 2019.

Best of CES

Best of CES

Highlights from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

Best of Dakar Rally

Best of Dakar Rally

The Dakar Rally kicks off in the Peruvian desert.

Scenes from the shutdown

Scenes from the shutdown

The U.S. government shutdown now ranks as the second-longest, with President Trump saying it could continue for months or years, even as he said he hoped it was resolved within days.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast