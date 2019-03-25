Edition:
Mon Mar 25, 2019

Venezuela's second blackout this month

Workers wait for the power to return at a parking garage during a blackout in Caracas, Venezuela March 25, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, March 25, 2019
People ride on a bus during a blackout in Caracas, March 25. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, March 25, 2019
People sit during a blackout in Caracas, March 25. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, March 25, 2019
People use light from phones while they walk at the staircase of a building during a blackout in Caracas, March 25. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, March 25, 2019
People wait and queue up to get on a bus during a blackout in Caracas, March 25. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, March 25, 2019
Media members queue to use an elevator while a blackout starts in Caracas, March 25. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, March 25, 2019
People use light from phones to get on a car at a parking garage during a blackout in Caracas, March 25. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, March 25, 2019
People walk during a blackout in Caracas, March 25. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, March 25, 2019
People walk during a blackout in Caracas, March 25. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, March 25, 2019
People wait and queue up to get on a bus during a blackout in Caracas, March 25. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, March 25, 2019
A woman uses light from a phone while she walks at the staircase of a building during a blackout in Caracas, March 25. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, March 25, 2019
Workers wait for clients at a restaurant during a blackout in Caracas, March 25. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, March 25, 2019
A police officer controls the traffic during a blackout in Caracas, March 25,. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, March 25, 2019
