Venezuela's taps run dry
Women fill containers with water coming from a mountain, in a road at Plan de Manzano slum in Caracas, Venezuela July 20, 2018. Water cuts are the latest addition to a long list of woes for Venezuelans hurting from a fifth year of an economic crisis...more
Containers filled with water are seen on the floor next to the bed of a patient at the Central University of Venezuela (UCV) hospital in Caracas, August 14, 2018. At one of Caracas' biggest public hospitals, most bathrooms are closed. Patients fill...more
A bathroom at the gynecology hospitalization area of the Central University of Venezuela (UCV) hospital is seen in Caracas, August 8, 2018. Venezuela's socialist government typically says water cuts are due to sabotage by right-wing "terrorists."...more
A sign that reads "There is no water" (top L) is seen at the Central University of Venezuela (UCV) hospital in Caracas, August 14, 2018. Lack of water - and taps that sometimes spurt out brown liquid - have triggered health concerns in a country...more
People fill containers with water coming from a mountain, in a road at Plan de Manzano slum in Caracas, July 20, 2018. Around 11 percent said they thought dirty water had caused skin and stomach problems. The survey does not have comparative figures....more
Containers filled with water are seen at the Central University of Venezuela (UCV) hospital in Caracas, August 14, 2018. Water shortages have also made some basic daily activities untenable. Poor residents say they take fewer showers. In the...more
Containers filled with water are seen at the Central University of Venezuela (UCV) hospital in Caracas, August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Signs that read "Nurses bathroom" (top) and "Obstructed bathroom. Do not use" (bottom R) are seen at the Central University of Venezuela (UCV) hospital in Caracas, August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Containers filled with water are seen next to the bed of a patient at the Central University of Venezuela (UCV) hospital in Caracas, August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A woman carries a container filled with water coming from a mountain, in a road at Plan de Manzano slum in Caracas, July 20, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Bello
