Venezuela's taps run dry

Containers filled with water are seen on the floor next to the bed of a patient at the Central University of Venezuela (UCV) hospital in Caracas, August 14, 2018. At one of Caracas' biggest public hospitals, most bathrooms are closed. Patients fill jugs from a tiny tap on the ground floor that sometimes has a trickle of water. Operations are postponed or canceled. The Central Venezuelan University hospital, once a Latin American leader, is reeling as taps run dry. "I have gone to the operation bloc and opened the tap to wash my hands, as you must do before a surgery, and nothing comes out," said gynecologist Lina Figueria. REUTERS/Marco Bello

