Venice Film Festival style
Lady Gaga poses at the screening of A Star is Born. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga at the screening of A Star is Born. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Cate Blanchett at the screening of A Star is Born. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Donatella Versace and Irina Shayk at the screening of A Star is Born. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Director Spike Lee and his wife Tonya Lewis Lee at the screening of A Star is Born. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Bruna Marquezine at the screening of A Star is Born. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Christa Theret at the screening of Doubles Vies. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Co-producer Ly Nha Ky at the screening of Doubles Vies. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Nora Hamzawi at the screening of Doubles Vies. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Emma Stone at the screening of The Favourite. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Naomi Watts at the screening of Roma. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Nicholas Hoult at the screening of The Favourite. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Director Yorgos Lanthimos with wife Ariane Labed at the screening of The Favourite. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Marina de Tavira at the screening of Roma. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Paz Vega at the screening of Roma. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Yalitza Aparicio at the screening of Roma. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Marina de Tavira at the screening of Roma. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Jeff Goldblum at the screening of The Mountain. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Olivia Hamilton at the festival opening. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Ryan Gosling at the festival opening. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Claire Foy at the festival opening. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Olivia Hamilton at the festival opening. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Trine Dyrholm at the festival opening. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Sylvia Chang at the festival opening. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Michele Riondino at the festival opening. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
