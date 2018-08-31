Edition:
Venice Film Festival style

Lady Gaga poses at the screening of A Star is Born. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Friday, August 31, 2018
Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga at the screening of A Star is Born. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Friday, August 31, 2018
Cate Blanchett at the screening of A Star is Born. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Friday, August 31, 2018
Donatella Versace and Irina Shayk at the screening of A Star is Born. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Friday, August 31, 2018
Director Spike Lee and his wife Tonya Lewis Lee at the screening of A Star is Born. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Friday, August 31, 2018
Bruna Marquezine at the screening of A Star is Born. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Friday, August 31, 2018
Christa Theret at the screening of Doubles Vies. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Friday, August 31, 2018
Co-producer Ly Nha Ky at the screening of Doubles Vies. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Friday, August 31, 2018
Nora Hamzawi at the screening of Doubles Vies. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Friday, August 31, 2018
Emma Stone at the screening of The Favourite. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Thursday, August 30, 2018
Naomi Watts at the screening of Roma. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Thursday, August 30, 2018
Nicholas Hoult at the screening of The Favourite. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Thursday, August 30, 2018
Director Yorgos Lanthimos with wife Ariane Labed at the screening of The Favourite. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Thursday, August 30, 2018
Marina de Tavira at the screening of Roma. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Thursday, August 30, 2018
Paz Vega at the screening of Roma. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Thursday, August 30, 2018
Yalitza Aparicio at the screening of Roma. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Thursday, August 30, 2018
Marina de Tavira at the screening of Roma. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Thursday, August 30, 2018
Jeff Goldblum at the screening of The Mountain. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Thursday, August 30, 2018
Olivia Hamilton at the festival opening. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Wednesday, August 29, 2018
Ryan Gosling at the festival opening. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Wednesday, August 29, 2018
Claire Foy at the festival opening. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Wednesday, August 29, 2018
Olivia Hamilton at the festival opening. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Wednesday, August 29, 2018
Trine Dyrholm at the festival opening. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Wednesday, August 29, 2018
Sylvia Chang at the festival opening. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Wednesday, August 29, 2018
Michele Riondino at the festival opening. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Wednesday, August 29, 2018
