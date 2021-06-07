Venice protests first post-COVID cruise ship as tourism returns
Venice residents hold a protest to demand an end to cruise ships passing through the lagoon city, as the first cruise ship of the summer season departs from the Port of Venice, Italy, June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Tourists enjoy a sunny day at Rialto Bridge, as the region of Veneto becomes a "white zone", following a relaxation of coronavirus restrictions with only masks and social distancing required, in Venice, Italy, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Venice residents hold a protest to demand an end to cruise ships passing through the lagoon city, as the first cruise ship of the summer season departs from the Port of Venice, Italy, June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Venice residents ride on boats as they protest to demand an end to cruise ships passing through the lagoon city, as the first cruise ship of the summer season departs from the Port of Venice, Italy, June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Gondoliers help tourists to get on the gondolas, as the region of Veneto becomes a "white zone", following a relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions with only masks and social distancing required, in Venice, Italy, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Venice residents hold a protest to demand an end to cruise ships passing through the lagoon city, as the first cruise ship of the summer season departs from the Port of Venice, Italy, June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Tourists enjoy a gondola ride, as the region of Veneto becomes a "white zone", following a relaxation of coronavirus restrictions with only masks and social distancing required, in Venice, Italy, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Venice residents ride on a boat as they protest to demand an end to cruise ships passing through the lagoon city, as the first cruise ship of the summer season departs from the Port of Venice, Italy, June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Venice residents hold a protest to demand an end to cruise ships passing through the lagoon city, as the first cruise ship of the summer season departs from the Port of Venice, Italy, June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Venice residents ride on boats as they protest to demand an end to cruise ships passing through the lagoon city, as the first cruise ship of the summer season departs from the Port of Venice, Italy, June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Bride Milica Ljumovic goes down the stairs of the Rialto Bridge, as the region of Veneto becomes a "white zone", following a relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions with only masks and social distancing required, in Venice, Italy, June 7, 2021....more
People queue to enter San Marco Dome, as the region of Veneto becomes a "white zone", following a relaxation of coronavirus restrictions with only masks and social distancing required, in Venice, Italy, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Venice residents hold a protest to demand an end to cruise ships passing through the lagoon city, as the first cruise ship of the summer season departs from the Port of Venice, Italy, June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Venice residents hold a protest to demand an end to cruise ships passing through the lagoon city, as the first cruise ship of the summer season departs from the Port of Venice, Italy, June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Street vendors carry masks as the region of Veneto becomes a "white zone", following a relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions with only masks and social distancing required, in Venice, Italy, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Venice residents hold a protest to demand an end to cruise ships passing through the lagoon city, as the first cruise ship of the summer season departs from the Port of Venice, Italy, June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
People walk carrying their luggage as the region of Veneto becomes a "white zone", following a relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions with only masks and social distancing required, in Venice, Italy, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Venice residents sit on boats as they protest to demand an end to cruise ships passing through the lagoon city, as the first cruise ship of the summer season departs from the Port of Venice, Italy, June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A man washes a gondola as the region of Veneto becomes a "white zone", following a relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions with only masks and social distancing required, in Venice, Italy, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Cruise ship MSC Orchestra arrives in Venice despite protests demanding an end to cruise ships passing through the lagoon city, in Venice, Italy, June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Cruise ship MSC Orchestra arrives in Venice despite protests demanding an end to cruise ships passing through the lagoon city, in Venice, Italy, June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
People enjoy a drink at a restaurant, as the region of Veneto becomes a "white zone", following a relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions with only masks and social distancing required, in Venice, Italy, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Canada mourns after 215 children's remains discovered at indigenous residential school
The discovery of 215 children's remains last month at the Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia reopened old wounds about the lack of information and accountability around the residential school system, which forcibly separated indigenous children from their families.
The battle over Western Canada's ancient forests at Fairy Creek
Protesters have been blockading logging roads for months near the Fairy Creek watershed on western Vancouver Island, reigniting a debate on whether there should be a moratorium on logging Canada's ancient forests.
Severed head and body parts on Mexico midterm election day
A man lobbed a severed human head at a voting station in Tijuana and plastic bags filled with body parts were found nearby, local authorities said, while a left-wing candidate said two of his allies had been kidnapped, as Mexicans voted across the country in midterm elections.
I am LGBTQ
As Pride Month begins, a look at the lives of those in LGBTQ communities around the world.
Venezuela's Dancing Devils ask for an end to the pandemic
Members of a Venezuela ceremonial brotherhood known as the Dancing Devils held their annual Corpus Christi celebration by calling for the end of COVID-19 pandemic in the country and the world.
Inside Canada's residential school system
A look inside Canada's residential school system after the remains of 215 children were discovered at one of the former sites. Between 1831 and 1996, the residential school system forcibly separated about 150,000 indigenous children from their homes. Many were subjected to abuse, rape and malnutrition in what the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in 2015 called "cultural genocide."
Hong Kong protesters try to mark Tiananmen anniversary as China cracks down
Police blocked off a Hong Kong park to prevent people gathering to commemorate the anniversary of China s 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Minneapolis crews clear intersection at George Floyd Square
Work crews in Minneapolis took down barricades at George Floyd Square, the intersection where the 46-year-old Black man was murdered by a police officer just over a year ago, though activists quickly replaced them with makeshift barriers.