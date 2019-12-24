Edition:
Venice under water again

A man carries a child as he walks in the flooded St. Mark's Square during high tide in Venice, Italy, December 23, 2019. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Monday, December 23, 2019
A man dressed as Santa Claus wades through floodwater in St. Mark's Square during high tide in Venice, Italy, December 23, 2019. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Monday, December 23, 2019
People walk in St. Mark s Square during high tide in Venice, Italy December 24, 2019. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Tuesday, December 24, 2019
A man stands on a flooded street during high tide in Venice, Italy, December 24, 2019. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Tuesday, December 24, 2019
A woman carries a box in front of her vegetable stand during high tide in Venice, Italy December 24, 2019. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Tuesday, December 24, 2019
St. Mark's bell tower (Campanile) is reflected in the water during high tide in Venice, Italy December 24, 2019. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Tuesday, December 24, 2019
Tourists walk in St. Mark s Square during high tide in Venice, Italy December 24, 2019. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Tuesday, December 24, 2019
A man wearing rubber boots stands outside a bar on a flooded street during high tide in Venice, Italy, December 23, 2019. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Monday, December 23, 2019
People wade through a flooded street during high tide in Venice, Italy December 24, 2019. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Tuesday, December 24, 2019
People walk in St. Mark s Square during high tide in Venice, Italy December 24, 2019. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Tuesday, December 24, 2019
A woman wades through a flooded street during high tide in Venice, Italy December 24, 2019. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Tuesday, December 24, 2019
A man carries a woman as he wades through a flooded street during high tide in Venice, Italy December 24, 2019. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Tuesday, December 24, 2019
A man pulls a cart carrying fruits and vegetables through a flooded St. Mark's Square during high tide in Venice, Italy December 24, 2019. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Tuesday, December 24, 2019
People walk through a flooded street during high tide in Venice, Italy December 24, 2019. WESLEY DONOVAN/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, December 24, 2019
People walk along the street and as others gather on a pedestrian bridge during high-tide flooding in Venice, Italy December 23, 2019. Wesley Donovan via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, December 23, 2019
A view of the flooded St. Mark's Square during high tide in Venice, Italy, December 23, 2019. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Monday, December 23, 2019
A man wades through a flooded street into St. Mark s Square during high tide in Venice, Italy December 24, 2019. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Tuesday, December 24, 2019
Tourists walk in St. Mark s Square during high tide in Venice, Italy December 24, 2019. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Tuesday, December 24, 2019
People walk in the flooded St. Mark's Square during high tide in Venice, Italy, December 23, 2019. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Monday, December 23, 2019
A man carries a box of items as he walks through a flooded street during high tide in Venice, Italy, December 23, 2019. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Monday, December 23, 2019
