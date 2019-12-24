Venice under water again
A man carries a child as he walks in the flooded St. Mark's Square during high tide in Venice, Italy, December 23, 2019. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A man dressed as Santa Claus wades through floodwater in St. Mark's Square during high tide in Venice, Italy, December 23, 2019. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
People walk in St. Mark s Square during high tide in Venice, Italy December 24, 2019. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A man stands on a flooded street during high tide in Venice, Italy, December 24, 2019. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A woman carries a box in front of her vegetable stand during high tide in Venice, Italy December 24, 2019. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
St. Mark's bell tower (Campanile) is reflected in the water during high tide in Venice, Italy December 24, 2019. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Tourists walk in St. Mark s Square during high tide in Venice, Italy December 24, 2019. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A man wearing rubber boots stands outside a bar on a flooded street during high tide in Venice, Italy, December 23, 2019. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
People wade through a flooded street during high tide in Venice, Italy December 24, 2019. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
People walk in St. Mark s Square during high tide in Venice, Italy December 24, 2019. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A woman wades through a flooded street during high tide in Venice, Italy December 24, 2019. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A man carries a woman as he wades through a flooded street during high tide in Venice, Italy December 24, 2019. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A man pulls a cart carrying fruits and vegetables through a flooded St. Mark's Square during high tide in Venice, Italy December 24, 2019. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
People walk through a flooded street during high tide in Venice, Italy December 24, 2019. WESLEY DONOVAN/via REUTERS
People walk along the street and as others gather on a pedestrian bridge during high-tide flooding in Venice, Italy December 23, 2019. Wesley Donovan via REUTERS
A view of the flooded St. Mark's Square during high tide in Venice, Italy, December 23, 2019. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A man wades through a flooded street into St. Mark s Square during high tide in Venice, Italy December 24, 2019. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Tourists walk in St. Mark s Square during high tide in Venice, Italy December 24, 2019. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
People walk in the flooded St. Mark's Square during high tide in Venice, Italy, December 23, 2019. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A man carries a box of items as he walks through a flooded street during high tide in Venice, Italy, December 23, 2019. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Next Slideshows
A decade on earth captured from space
Satellite images from some of the biggest news events of the past decade, from natural disasters to war.
Inside a Colorado survival camp
A look inside the Fortitude Ranch, a Colorado survival camp that charges members $1,000 to vacation at the community in good times, and use it as a refuge...
Hong Kong protesters hold Uighur support rally
Hong Kong riot police pepper sprayed protesters to disperse crowds after a largely peaceful rally in support of China's ethnic Uighurs turned chaotic.
MORE IN PICTURES
Holiday lights
Merry and bright scenes around the world during the Christmas season.
A decade on earth captured from space
Satellite images from some of the biggest news events of the past decade, from natural disasters to war.
Inside a Colorado survival camp
A look inside the Fortitude Ranch, a Colorado survival camp that charges members $1,000 to vacation at the community in good times, and use it as a refuge during a societal collapse.
Here comes Santa Claus
Santa makes appearances all over the world leading up to Christmas.
Hong Kong protesters hold Uighur support rally
Hong Kong riot police pepper sprayed protesters to disperse crowds after a largely peaceful rally in support of China's ethnic Uighurs turned chaotic.
Week in sports
Our top sports photos from the past week.
Pictures of the year: Entertainment
Our top entertainment photos this year.
Pictures of the year: Oddly
Our top odd and unusual photos from the past year.