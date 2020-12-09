Venice under water as downpours and wind take city by surprise

A woman stands in flooded St. Mark's Square during high tide as the flood barriers known as Mose are not raised, in Venice, Italy, December 8, 2020. The system of 78 flood gates, known as Mose, guard the entrance to the Venetian lagoon and are...more

A woman stands in flooded St. Mark's Square during high tide as the flood barriers known as Mose are not raised, in Venice, Italy, December 8, 2020. The system of 78 flood gates, known as Mose, guard the entrance to the Venetian lagoon and are designed to protect the city from tides of up to 10ft (3 metres). However, they require 48-hours notice to be activated. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

