Venice under water as downpours and wind take city by surprise
A woman stands in flooded St. Mark's Square during high tide as the flood barriers known as Mose are not raised, in Venice, Italy, December 8, 2020. The system of 78 flood gates, known as Mose, guard the entrance to the Venetian lagoon and are...more
A couple walks in flooded St. Mark's Square during high tide as the flood barriers known as Mose are not raised, in Venice, Italy, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A person walks in flooded St. Mark's Square during high tide as the flood barriers known as Mose are not raised, in Venice, Italy, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A couple walks in the flooded St. Mark's Square during high tide as the flood barriers known as Mose are not raised, in Venice, Italy, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
People ride a traditional boat in a flooded street during high tide as the flood barriers known as Mose are not raised, in Venice, Italy, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
People stand inside a flooded cafe during high tide as the flood barriers known as Mose are not raised, in Venice, Italy, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
People walk in flooded St. Mark's Square during high tide as the flood barriers known as Mose are not raised, in Venice, Italy, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
People walk in flooded St. Mark's Square during high tide as the flood barriers known as Mose are not raised, in Venice, Italy, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
People walk in a flooded street during high tide as the flood barriers known as Mose are not raised, in Venice, Italy, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
People walk in flooded St. Mark's Square during high tide as the flood barriers known as Mose are not raised, in Venice, Italy, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
People walk past the Rialto Bridge during high tide as the flood barriers known as Mose are not raised, in Venice, Italy, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
People walk in a flooded street during high tide as the flood barriers known as Mose are not raised, in Venice, Italy, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Municipal officers patrol the flooded St. Mark's Square during high tide as the flood barriers known as Mose are not raised, in Venice, Italy, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A person poses for a photo in flooded St. Mark's Square during high tide as the flood barriers known as Mose are not raised, in Venice, Italy, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Workers are seen in the flooded St. Mark's Square during high tide as the flood barriers known as Mose are not raised, in Venice, Italy, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Moored gondolas are pictured in a flooded St. Mark's Basin during high tide as the flood barriers known as Mose are not raised, in Venice, Italy, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Next Slideshows
Pictures of the year: America's coronavirus outbreak
Our top images of the U.S. coronavirus outbreak in 2020.
A blurry 2020: Our year of bubble living - behind plastic
Using plastic barriers to contain the spread of coronavirus this year.
At home with one New York City family amid coronavirus
The Hassebroek family adapts to life amid COVID-19 in Brooklyn, New York City, the early epicenter of the U.S. outbreak, as the virus continues to spread across...
Britain begins mass COVID-19 vaccination effort
A 90-year-old grandmother became the world's first person to receive a fully-tested COVID-19 shot as Britain began mass-vaccinating its people.
MORE IN PICTURES
Pictures of the year: America's coronavirus outbreak
Our top images of the U.S. coronavirus outbreak in 2020.
A blurry 2020: Our year of bubble living - behind plastic
Using plastic barriers to contain the spread of coronavirus this year.
At home with one New York City family amid coronavirus
The Hassebroek family adapts to life amid COVID-19 in Brooklyn, New York City, the early epicenter of the U.S. outbreak, as the virus continues to spread across the country.
Britain begins mass COVID-19 vaccination effort
A 90-year-old grandmother became the world's first person to receive a fully-tested COVID-19 shot as Britain began mass-vaccinating its people.
Pictures of the year: Grim toll of the coronavirus
Our top images of the coronavirus pandemic's devastation in 2020.
Mass protests over India's new farm laws
In India's biggest farm unrest in years, tens of thousands of farmers rally against three laws that the government says are meant to overhaul antiquated procurement procedures and give growers more options to sell their produce.
Pictures of the year: Life under coronavirus lockdown
Our top photos of life under coronavirus lockdown in 2020.
Pictures of the year 2020
Our top news photography from the past year.
Dreaming of a COVID Christmas
Santa makes socially distant appearances all over the world as people prepare for the holiday season during the coronavirus pandemic.