Wed Dec 9, 2020 | 9:41am EST

Venice under water as downpours and wind take city by surprise

A woman stands in flooded St. Mark's Square during high tide as the flood barriers known as Mose are not raised, in Venice, Italy, December 8, 2020. The system of 78 flood gates, known as Mose, guard the entrance to the Venetian lagoon and are designed to protect the city from tides of up to 10ft (3 metres). However, they require 48-hours notice to be activated. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

A woman stands in flooded St. Mark's Square during high tide as the flood barriers known as Mose are not raised, in Venice, Italy, December 8, 2020. The system of 78 flood gates, known as Mose, guard the entrance to the Venetian lagoon and are designed to protect the city from tides of up to 10ft (3 metres). However, they require 48-hours notice to be activated.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2020
A woman stands in flooded St. Mark's Square during high tide as the flood barriers known as Mose are not raised, in Venice, Italy, December 8, 2020. The system of 78 flood gates, known as Mose, guard the entrance to the Venetian lagoon and are designed to protect the city from tides of up to 10ft (3 metres). However, they require 48-hours notice to be activated. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A couple walks in flooded St. Mark's Square during high tide as the flood barriers known as Mose are not raised, in Venice, Italy, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

A couple walks in flooded St. Mark's Square during high tide as the flood barriers known as Mose are not raised, in Venice, Italy, December 8, 2020.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2020
A couple walks in flooded St. Mark's Square during high tide as the flood barriers known as Mose are not raised, in Venice, Italy, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A person walks in flooded St. Mark's Square during high tide as the flood barriers known as Mose are not raised, in Venice, Italy, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

A person walks in flooded St. Mark's Square during high tide as the flood barriers known as Mose are not raised, in Venice, Italy, December 8, 2020.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2020
A person walks in flooded St. Mark's Square during high tide as the flood barriers known as Mose are not raised, in Venice, Italy, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A couple walks in the flooded St. Mark's Square during high tide as the flood barriers known as Mose are not raised, in Venice, Italy, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

A couple walks in the flooded St. Mark's Square during high tide as the flood barriers known as Mose are not raised, in Venice, Italy, December 8, 2020.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2020
A couple walks in the flooded St. Mark's Square during high tide as the flood barriers known as Mose are not raised, in Venice, Italy, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
People ride a traditional boat in a flooded street during high tide as the flood barriers known as Mose are not raised, in Venice, Italy, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

People ride a traditional boat in a flooded street during high tide as the flood barriers known as Mose are not raised, in Venice, Italy, December 8, 2020.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2020
People ride a traditional boat in a flooded street during high tide as the flood barriers known as Mose are not raised, in Venice, Italy, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
People stand inside a flooded cafe during high tide as the flood barriers known as Mose are not raised, in Venice, Italy, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

People stand inside a flooded cafe during high tide as the flood barriers known as Mose are not raised, in Venice, Italy, December 8, 2020.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2020
People stand inside a flooded cafe during high tide as the flood barriers known as Mose are not raised, in Venice, Italy, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
People walk in flooded St. Mark's Square during high tide as the flood barriers known as Mose are not raised, in Venice, Italy, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

People walk in flooded St. Mark's Square during high tide as the flood barriers known as Mose are not raised, in Venice, Italy, December 8, 2020.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2020
People walk in flooded St. Mark's Square during high tide as the flood barriers known as Mose are not raised, in Venice, Italy, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
People walk in flooded St. Mark's Square during high tide as the flood barriers known as Mose are not raised, in Venice, Italy, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

People walk in flooded St. Mark's Square during high tide as the flood barriers known as Mose are not raised, in Venice, Italy, December 8, 2020.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2020
People walk in flooded St. Mark's Square during high tide as the flood barriers known as Mose are not raised, in Venice, Italy, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
People walk in a flooded street during high tide as the flood barriers known as Mose are not raised, in Venice, Italy, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

People walk in a flooded street during high tide as the flood barriers known as Mose are not raised, in Venice, Italy, December 8, 2020.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2020
People walk in a flooded street during high tide as the flood barriers known as Mose are not raised, in Venice, Italy, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
People walk in flooded St. Mark's Square during high tide as the flood barriers known as Mose are not raised, in Venice, Italy, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

People walk in flooded St. Mark's Square during high tide as the flood barriers known as Mose are not raised, in Venice, Italy, December 8, 2020.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2020
People walk in flooded St. Mark's Square during high tide as the flood barriers known as Mose are not raised, in Venice, Italy, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
People walk past the Rialto Bridge during high tide as the flood barriers known as Mose are not raised, in Venice, Italy, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

People walk past the Rialto Bridge during high tide as the flood barriers known as Mose are not raised, in Venice, Italy, December 8, 2020.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2020
People walk past the Rialto Bridge during high tide as the flood barriers known as Mose are not raised, in Venice, Italy, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
People walk in a flooded street during high tide as the flood barriers known as Mose are not raised, in Venice, Italy, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

People walk in a flooded street during high tide as the flood barriers known as Mose are not raised, in Venice, Italy, December 8, 2020.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2020
People walk in a flooded street during high tide as the flood barriers known as Mose are not raised, in Venice, Italy, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Municipal officers patrol the flooded St. Mark's Square during high tide as the flood barriers known as Mose are not raised, in Venice, Italy, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Municipal officers patrol the flooded St. Mark's Square during high tide as the flood barriers known as Mose are not raised, in Venice, Italy, December 8, 2020.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2020
Municipal officers patrol the flooded St. Mark's Square during high tide as the flood barriers known as Mose are not raised, in Venice, Italy, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A person poses for a photo in flooded St. Mark's Square during high tide as the flood barriers known as Mose are not raised, in Venice, Italy, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

A person poses for a photo in flooded St. Mark's Square during high tide as the flood barriers known as Mose are not raised, in Venice, Italy, December 8, 2020.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2020
A person poses for a photo in flooded St. Mark's Square during high tide as the flood barriers known as Mose are not raised, in Venice, Italy, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Workers are seen in the flooded St. Mark's Square during high tide as the flood barriers known as Mose are not raised, in Venice, Italy, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Workers are seen in the flooded St. Mark's Square during high tide as the flood barriers known as Mose are not raised, in Venice, Italy, December 8, 2020.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2020
Workers are seen in the flooded St. Mark's Square during high tide as the flood barriers known as Mose are not raised, in Venice, Italy, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Moored gondolas are pictured in a flooded St. Mark's Basin during high tide as the flood barriers known as Mose are not raised, in Venice, Italy, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Moored gondolas are pictured in a flooded St. Mark's Basin during high tide as the flood barriers known as Mose are not raised, in Venice, Italy, December 8, 2020.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2020
Moored gondolas are pictured in a flooded St. Mark's Basin during high tide as the flood barriers known as Mose are not raised, in Venice, Italy, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
