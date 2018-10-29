Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Oct 29, 2018 | 11:50am EDT

Venice under water

People walk in a flooded Saint Mark Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice. Reuters/Manuel Silvestri

People walk in a flooded Saint Mark Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice. Reuters/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Monday, October 29, 2018
People walk in a flooded Saint Mark Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice. Reuters/Manuel Silvestri
Close
1 / 11
A woman holds a child as she walks in a flooded Saint Mark Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice. Reuters/Manuel Silvestri

A woman holds a child as she walks in a flooded Saint Mark Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice. Reuters/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Monday, October 29, 2018
A woman holds a child as she walks in a flooded Saint Mark Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice. Reuters/Manuel Silvestri
Close
2 / 11
A couple walk on a catwalk in a flooded Saint Mark Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice. Reuters/Manuel Silvestri

A couple walk on a catwalk in a flooded Saint Mark Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice. Reuters/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Monday, October 29, 2018
A couple walk on a catwalk in a flooded Saint Mark Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice. Reuters/Manuel Silvestri
Close
3 / 11
People walk in a flooded Saint Mark Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice. Reuters/Manuel Silvestri

People walk in a flooded Saint Mark Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice. Reuters/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Monday, October 29, 2018
People walk in a flooded Saint Mark Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice. Reuters/Manuel Silvestri
Close
4 / 11
People walk in a flooded Saint Mark Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice. Reuters/Manuel Silvestri

People walk in a flooded Saint Mark Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice. Reuters/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Monday, October 29, 2018
People walk in a flooded Saint Mark Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice. Reuters/Manuel Silvestri
Close
5 / 11
People walk on a catwalk in a flooded Saint Mark Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice. Reuters/Manuel Silvestri

People walk on a catwalk in a flooded Saint Mark Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice. Reuters/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Monday, October 29, 2018
People walk on a catwalk in a flooded Saint Mark Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice. Reuters/Manuel Silvestri
Close
6 / 11
People walk in a flooded Saint Mark Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice. Reuters/Manuel Silvestri

People walk in a flooded Saint Mark Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice. Reuters/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Monday, October 29, 2018
People walk in a flooded Saint Mark Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice. Reuters/Manuel Silvestri
Close
7 / 11
A view of a flooded Saint Mark Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice. Reuters/Manuel Silvestri

A view of a flooded Saint Mark Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice. Reuters/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Monday, October 29, 2018
A view of a flooded Saint Mark Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice. Reuters/Manuel Silvestri
Close
8 / 11
People walk on a catwalk in a flooded Saint Mark Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice. Reuters/Manuel Silvestri

People walk on a catwalk in a flooded Saint Mark Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice. Reuters/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Monday, October 29, 2018
People walk on a catwalk in a flooded Saint Mark Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice. Reuters/Manuel Silvestri
Close
9 / 11
Workers prepare the catwalk in a flooded Saint Mark Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice. Reuters/Manuel Silvestri

Workers prepare the catwalk in a flooded Saint Mark Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice. Reuters/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Monday, October 29, 2018
Workers prepare the catwalk in a flooded Saint Mark Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice. Reuters/Manuel Silvestri
Close
10 / 11
A view of a flooded Saint Mark Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice. Reuters/Manuel Silvestri

A view of a flooded Saint Mark Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice. Reuters/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Monday, October 29, 2018
A view of a flooded Saint Mark Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice. Reuters/Manuel Silvestri
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Migrant caravan heads north

Migrant caravan heads north

Next Slideshows

Migrant caravan heads north

Migrant caravan heads north

A U.S.-bound caravan of thousands of mostly Honduran migrants is in Mexico and inching north, defying threats by President Trump that he will close the...

11:30am EDT
Mass shooting at Pittsburgh synagogue

Mass shooting at Pittsburgh synagogue

A 97-year-old woman, two brothers and a couple in their 80s were among the 11 worshipers murdered at a Pittsburgh synagogue in the deadliest attack ever on the...

10:10am EDT
Boston Red Sox win World Series

Boston Red Sox win World Series

The Red Sox, after winning a franchise record and MLB best 108 games during the regular season, carry their domination all the way to the World Series.

9:46am EDT
Indonesian plane crashes into sea

Indonesian plane crashes into sea

An Indonesian aircraft with 189 people on board crashed into the sea on Monday as it tried to circle back to the capital, Jakarta, from where it had taken off...

9:45am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Migrant caravan heads north

Migrant caravan heads north

A U.S.-bound caravan of thousands of mostly Honduran migrants is in Mexico and inching north, defying threats by President Trump that he will close the U.S.-Mexico border if the caravan advances.

Mass shooting at Pittsburgh synagogue

Mass shooting at Pittsburgh synagogue

A 97-year-old woman, two brothers and a couple in their 80s were among the 11 worshipers murdered at a Pittsburgh synagogue in the deadliest attack ever on the Jewish community in the U.S., officials said.

Boston Red Sox win World Series

Boston Red Sox win World Series

The Red Sox, after winning a franchise record and MLB best 108 games during the regular season, carry their domination all the way to the World Series.

Indonesian plane crashes into sea

Indonesian plane crashes into sea

An Indonesian aircraft with 189 people on board crashed into the sea on Monday as it tried to circle back to the capital, Jakarta, from where it had taken off minutes earlier.

Harry and Meghan's first overseas tour

Harry and Meghan's first overseas tour

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex embark on their first overseas tour as a married couple, visiting Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific islands of Tonga and Fiji.

Bolsonaro wins Brazil presidency

Bolsonaro wins Brazil presidency

Former Army captain Jair Bolsonaro won Brazil's presidential election, riding a wave of frustration over corruption and crime that brought a dramatic swing to the right in the world's fourth-largest democracy, official results show.

Mail bombs target Democrats, Trump critics

Mail bombs target Democrats, Trump critics

Cesar Sayoc, suspected of sending at least 14 mail bombs to prominent critics of President Donald Trump in the run-up to next month's national elections, was arrested in Florida and charged with five federal felonies.

Two decades after brutal killing, Matthew Shepard laid to rest

Two decades after brutal killing, Matthew Shepard laid to rest

Two decades after Matthew Shepard was kidnapped and killed, turning him into an inspirational symbol for the fight against violence targeting gay people, his remains were interred at the Washington National Cathedral.

Week in sports

Week in sports

Some of our top sports photos this week.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast