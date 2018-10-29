Venice under water
People walk in a flooded Saint Mark Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice. Reuters/Manuel Silvestri
A woman holds a child as she walks in a flooded Saint Mark Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice. Reuters/Manuel Silvestri
A couple walk on a catwalk in a flooded Saint Mark Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice. Reuters/Manuel Silvestri
People walk in a flooded Saint Mark Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice. Reuters/Manuel Silvestri
People walk in a flooded Saint Mark Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice. Reuters/Manuel Silvestri
People walk on a catwalk in a flooded Saint Mark Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice. Reuters/Manuel Silvestri
People walk in a flooded Saint Mark Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice. Reuters/Manuel Silvestri
A view of a flooded Saint Mark Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice. Reuters/Manuel Silvestri
People walk on a catwalk in a flooded Saint Mark Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice. Reuters/Manuel Silvestri
Workers prepare the catwalk in a flooded Saint Mark Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice. Reuters/Manuel Silvestri
A view of a flooded Saint Mark Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice. Reuters/Manuel Silvestri
