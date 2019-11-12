Venice under water
People walk on a catwalk in the flooded St.Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, Italy, November 12. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A view of the flooded St.Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, Italy, November 12. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A person walks in the flooded St.Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, Italy, November 12. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Workers are seen in the flooded St.Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, Italy, November 12. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A woman with a child walks in the flooded St.Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, Italy, November 12. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Tourists sit at flooded St.Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, Italy, November 12. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
People walk on a catwalk in the flooded St.Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, Italy, November 12. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A view of flooded St. Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, Italy, November 12. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A view of the flooded St.Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, Italy, November 12. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Citizens walk in a flooded street during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, Italy, November 12. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
People walk on a catwalk in the flooded St.Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, Italy November 12. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Tourists walk in a flooded street during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, Italy, November 12. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Carabinieri patrol the flooded St.Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, Italy, November 12. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
People walk on a catwalk in the flooded St.Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, Italy, November 12. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
People walk on a catwalk in the flooded St.Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, Italy, November 12. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
