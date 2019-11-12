Edition:
Venice under water

People walk on a catwalk in the flooded St.Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, Italy, November 12. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

A view of the flooded St.Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, Italy, November 12. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

A person walks in the flooded St.Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, Italy, November 12. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Workers are seen in the flooded St.Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, Italy, November 12. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

A woman with a child walks in the flooded St.Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, Italy, November 12. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Tourists sit at flooded St.Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, Italy, November 12. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

People walk on a catwalk in the flooded St.Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, Italy, November 12. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

A view of flooded St. Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, Italy, November 12. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

A view of the flooded St.Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, Italy, November 12. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Citizens walk in a flooded street during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, Italy, November 12. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

People walk on a catwalk in the flooded St.Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, Italy November 12. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Tourists walk in a flooded street during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, Italy, November 12. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Carabinieri patrol the flooded St.Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, Italy, November 12. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

People walk on a catwalk in the flooded St.Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, Italy, November 12. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

People walk on a catwalk in the flooded St.Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, Italy, November 12. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

