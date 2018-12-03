Versace's first show in New York
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian pose for a photo before attending the Versace presentation in New York, December 2, 2018. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A model presents a Versace creation. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A model presents a Versace creation. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Donatella Versace walks down the catwalk after her presentation. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A model presents a Versace creation. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A model presents a Versace creation. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A model presents a Versace creation. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A model presents a Versace creation. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A model presents a Versace creation. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A model presents a Versace creation. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A model presents a Versace creation. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A model presents a Versace creation. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A model presents a Versace creation. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A model presents a Versace creation. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A model presents a Versace creation. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Models present Versace creations. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A model presents a Versace creation. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A model presents a Versace creation. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A model presents a Versace creation. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A model presents a Versace creation. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A model presents a Versace creation. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian pose for a photo before the Versace presentation. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Rapper Kanye West, TV personality Kim Kardashian, rapper Future, rapper 2 Chainz and Kesha Ward pose for a photo before the Versace presentation. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Singer Mary J Blige. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Actress Paris Jackson. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Fashion designer Alexander Wang. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Actress Blake Lively. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Actress Uma Thurman. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Model Winnie Harlow. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Rapper 21 Savage. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Actress Tracee Ellis Ross poses for a photo before attending the Versace presentation in New York, U.S. December 2, 2018. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A model presents a Versace creation. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A model presents a Versace creation. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A model presents a Versace creation. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A model presents a Versace creation. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A model presents a Versace creation. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A model presents a Versace creation. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A model presents a Versace creation. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A model presents a Versace creation. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A model presents a Versace creation. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A model presents a Versace creation. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Models present Versace creations. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A model presents a Versace creation. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Editor-in-chief of Vogue, Anna Wintour, claps during the Versace presentation. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Models present Versace creations. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A model presents a Versace creation. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A model presents a Versace creation. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Models present Versace creations. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
