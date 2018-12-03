Edition:
United States
Mon Dec 3, 2018

Versace's first show in New York

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian pose for a photo before attending the Versace presentation in New York, December 2, 2018. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

A model presents a Versace creation. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

A model presents a Versace creation. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Donatella Versace walks down the catwalk after her presentation. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

A model presents a Versace creation. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

A model presents a Versace creation. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

A model presents a Versace creation. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

A model presents a Versace creation. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

A model presents a Versace creation. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

A model presents a Versace creation. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

A model presents a Versace creation. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

A model presents a Versace creation. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

A model presents a Versace creation. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

A model presents a Versace creation. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

A model presents a Versace creation. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Models present Versace creations. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

A model presents a Versace creation. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

A model presents a Versace creation. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

A model presents a Versace creation. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

A model presents a Versace creation. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

A model presents a Versace creation. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian pose for a photo before the Versace presentation. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Rapper Kanye West, TV personality Kim Kardashian, rapper Future, rapper 2 Chainz and Kesha Ward pose for a photo before the Versace presentation. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Singer Mary J Blige. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Actress Paris Jackson. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Fashion designer Alexander Wang. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Actress Blake Lively. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Actress Uma Thurman. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Model Winnie Harlow. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Rapper 21 Savage. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Actress Tracee Ellis Ross poses for a photo before attending the Versace presentation in New York, U.S. December 2, 2018. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

A model presents a Versace creation. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

A model presents a Versace creation. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

A model presents a Versace creation. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

A model presents a Versace creation. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

A model presents a Versace creation. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

A model presents a Versace creation. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

A model presents a Versace creation. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

A model presents a Versace creation. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

A model presents a Versace creation. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

A model presents a Versace creation. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Models present Versace creations. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

A model presents a Versace creation. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Editor-in-chief of Vogue, Anna Wintour, claps during the Versace presentation. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Models present Versace creations. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

A model presents a Versace creation. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

A model presents a Versace creation. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Models present Versace creations. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

