Veterans Day across America
People attend the Veterans Day parade in New York City, November 11, 2018. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Vietnam war veteran Steve Riordan (R) from Hollywood, Maryland gets emotional as he visits the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall, etched with the names of more than 58,000 U.S. servicemen and women who died in the war, in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars place a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
An Army veteran awaits the start of ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Honor guards from veterans groups await the start of ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A visitor is reflected in the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall, etched with the names of more than 58,000 U.S. servicemen and women who died in the war, in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
People walk past grave markers at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Midshipman 4/C Hannah Scott Avery from United States Naval Academy presents a U.S. flag to WWII Navy veteran Mike Earhart at World War II Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
People attend the Veterans Day parade in New York City. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
People attend the Veterans Day parade in New York City. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Vietnam war nursing corps veteran Jackie Otte from Cleveland, Ohio places flowers at Vietnam Women's Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
People pose with World War One helmets on the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One in Pershing Park in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
People attend the Veterans Day parade in New York City. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Vietnam War Army veteran Larry Dawson talks about the beret worn by Army Sergeant First Class Ryan Mata at World War II Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Veterans await the start of ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
People carry the U.S. flag during the Veterans Day Parade in New York City. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
People attend the Veterans Day parade in New York City. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
People attend the Veterans Day parade in New York City. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
WWII Navy veteran Jack Irvine smiles at the World War II Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
People attend the Veterans Day parade in New York City. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
