Pictures | Mon Nov 12, 2018 | 1:55pm EST

Veterans Day across America

People attend the Veterans Day parade in New York City, November 11, 2018. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Vietnam war veteran Steve Riordan (R) from Hollywood, Maryland gets emotional as he visits the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall, etched with the names of more than 58,000 U.S. servicemen and women who died in the war, in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars place a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

An Army veteran awaits the start of ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Honor guards from veterans groups await the start of ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A visitor is reflected in the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall, etched with the names of more than 58,000 U.S. servicemen and women who died in the war, in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

People walk past grave markers at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Midshipman 4/C Hannah Scott Avery from United States Naval Academy presents a U.S. flag to WWII Navy veteran Mike Earhart at World War II Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

People attend the Veterans Day parade in New York City. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

People attend the Veterans Day parade in New York City. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Vietnam war nursing corps veteran Jackie Otte from Cleveland, Ohio places flowers at Vietnam Women's Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

People pose with World War One helmets on the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One in Pershing Park in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

People attend the Veterans Day parade in New York City. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Vietnam War Army veteran Larry Dawson talks about the beret worn by Army Sergeant First Class Ryan Mata at World War II Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Veterans await the start of ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

People carry the U.S. flag during the Veterans Day Parade in New York City. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

People attend the Veterans Day parade in New York City. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

People attend the Veterans Day parade in New York City. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

WWII Navy veteran Jack Irvine smiles at the World War II Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

People attend the Veterans Day parade in New York City. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

