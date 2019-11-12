Veterans Day across America
Men dressed as WWI era soldiers take part in the Veterans Day parade in New York November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Lance Corporal James Duggan, 23, of the United States Marine Corp speaks with Sargent Michael Sulsona, 67, a United States Marine Corp Vietnam War veteran and recipient of a Purple Heart and Bronze Star, before the Veterans Day Parade in Manhattan,...more
U.S. Army veteran Bradley Durfee carries the U.S. flag with members of Team Red, White & Blue during the Veterans Day Parade in Manhattan, New York City, November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump pause during a moment of silence at a Veterans Day Parade and Wreath Laying ceremony in Manhattan, New York City, November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man identifying himself as a WWII veteran confronts demonstrators protesting the attendance of President Donald Trump at a Veterans Day parade in New York November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Signs of protest are seen displayed above Madison Square Park as President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Veterans Day Parade in Manhattan, New York, November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
People embrace ahead of a Veterans Day Parade and Wreath Laying ceremony attended by President Donald Trump in Manhattan, New York City, November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A woman holds a sign as she watches the Veterans Day parade in New York November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A visitor is reflected as she searches for the name of a fallen service member, at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Volunteers stand next to veterans as they lay wreaths during Veterans Day in Washington, November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A prosthetic leg is placed next to a wall with names of fallen service members, at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Wounded Iraq veteran Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill) poses for a photo with veterans deported to Mexico during the presidency of President Donald Trump, as part of Veterans Day at the Deported Veterans Support House in Tijuana, Mexico, November 11,...more
A United States Navy sailor takes part in the Veterans Day parade in New York November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer pushes 100-year-old veteran Sidney Walton in the Veterans Day parade in New York November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Liam Ross, a 6-year-old from Virginia, waves U.S. flags from the top of a car in the Veterans Day Parade in Manhattan, New York City, November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man says a prayer next to wreaths on Veterans Day in Washington, November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Cadets hold portraits of loved ones who died during World War II in Washington, November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A visitor reacts next to a wall with names of fallen service members, at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A veteran is assisted by volunteers during a Veterans Day Observance in Washington, November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A man dressed as Uncle Sam reacts to a member of the crowd during the Veterans Day Parade in Manhattan, New York, November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
