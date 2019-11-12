Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Nov 12, 2019 | 12:25am EST

Veterans Day across America

Men dressed as WWI era soldiers take part in the Veterans Day parade in New York November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Men dressed as WWI era soldiers take part in the Veterans Day parade in New York November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, November 11, 2019
Men dressed as WWI era soldiers take part in the Veterans Day parade in New York November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
1 / 20
Lance Corporal James Duggan, 23, of the United States Marine Corp speaks with Sargent Michael Sulsona, 67, a United States Marine Corp Vietnam War veteran and recipient of a Purple Heart and Bronze Star, before the Veterans Day Parade in Manhattan, New York City, November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Lance Corporal James Duggan, 23, of the United States Marine Corp speaks with Sargent Michael Sulsona, 67, a United States Marine Corp Vietnam War veteran and recipient of a Purple Heart and Bronze Star, before the Veterans Day Parade in Manhattan,...more

Reuters / Monday, November 11, 2019
Lance Corporal James Duggan, 23, of the United States Marine Corp speaks with Sargent Michael Sulsona, 67, a United States Marine Corp Vietnam War veteran and recipient of a Purple Heart and Bronze Star, before the Veterans Day Parade in Manhattan, New York City, November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
2 / 20
U.S. Army veteran Bradley Durfee carries the U.S. flag with members of Team Red, White & Blue during the Veterans Day Parade in Manhattan, New York City, November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

U.S. Army veteran Bradley Durfee carries the U.S. flag with members of Team Red, White & Blue during the Veterans Day Parade in Manhattan, New York City, November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, November 11, 2019
U.S. Army veteran Bradley Durfee carries the U.S. flag with members of Team Red, White & Blue during the Veterans Day Parade in Manhattan, New York City, November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
3 / 20
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump pause during a moment of silence at a Veterans Day Parade and Wreath Laying ceremony in Manhattan, New York City, November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump pause during a moment of silence at a Veterans Day Parade and Wreath Laying ceremony in Manhattan, New York City, November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, November 11, 2019
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump pause during a moment of silence at a Veterans Day Parade and Wreath Laying ceremony in Manhattan, New York City, November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
4 / 20
A man identifying himself as a WWII veteran confronts demonstrators protesting the attendance of President Donald Trump at a Veterans Day parade in New York November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A man identifying himself as a WWII veteran confronts demonstrators protesting the attendance of President Donald Trump at a Veterans Day parade in New York November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, November 11, 2019
A man identifying himself as a WWII veteran confronts demonstrators protesting the attendance of President Donald Trump at a Veterans Day parade in New York November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
5 / 20
Signs of protest are seen displayed above Madison Square Park as President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Veterans Day Parade in Manhattan, New York, November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Signs of protest are seen displayed above Madison Square Park as President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Veterans Day Parade in Manhattan, New York, November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Monday, November 11, 2019
Signs of protest are seen displayed above Madison Square Park as President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Veterans Day Parade in Manhattan, New York, November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
6 / 20
People embrace ahead of a Veterans Day Parade and Wreath Laying ceremony attended by President Donald Trump in Manhattan, New York City, November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

People embrace ahead of a Veterans Day Parade and Wreath Laying ceremony attended by President Donald Trump in Manhattan, New York City, November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, November 11, 2019
People embrace ahead of a Veterans Day Parade and Wreath Laying ceremony attended by President Donald Trump in Manhattan, New York City, November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
7 / 20
A woman holds a sign as she watches the Veterans Day parade in New York November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A woman holds a sign as she watches the Veterans Day parade in New York November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, November 11, 2019
A woman holds a sign as she watches the Veterans Day parade in New York November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
8 / 20
A visitor is reflected as she searches for the name of a fallen service member, at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A visitor is reflected as she searches for the name of a fallen service member, at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Monday, November 11, 2019
A visitor is reflected as she searches for the name of a fallen service member, at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
9 / 20
Volunteers stand next to veterans as they lay wreaths during Veterans Day in Washington, November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Volunteers stand next to veterans as they lay wreaths during Veterans Day in Washington, November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Monday, November 11, 2019
Volunteers stand next to veterans as they lay wreaths during Veterans Day in Washington, November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
10 / 20
A prosthetic leg is placed next to a wall with names of fallen service members, at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A prosthetic leg is placed next to a wall with names of fallen service members, at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Monday, November 11, 2019
A prosthetic leg is placed next to a wall with names of fallen service members, at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
11 / 20
Wounded Iraq veteran Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill) poses for a photo with veterans deported to Mexico during the presidency of President Donald Trump, as part of Veterans Day at the Deported Veterans Support House in Tijuana, Mexico, November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Wounded Iraq veteran Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill) poses for a photo with veterans deported to Mexico during the presidency of President Donald Trump, as part of Veterans Day at the Deported Veterans Support House in Tijuana, Mexico, November 11,...more

Reuters / Monday, November 11, 2019
Wounded Iraq veteran Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill) poses for a photo with veterans deported to Mexico during the presidency of President Donald Trump, as part of Veterans Day at the Deported Veterans Support House in Tijuana, Mexico, November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Close
12 / 20
A United States Navy sailor takes part in the Veterans Day parade in New York November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A United States Navy sailor takes part in the Veterans Day parade in New York November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, November 11, 2019
A United States Navy sailor takes part in the Veterans Day parade in New York November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
13 / 20
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer pushes 100-year-old veteran Sidney Walton in the Veterans Day parade in New York November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer pushes 100-year-old veteran Sidney Walton in the Veterans Day parade in New York November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, November 11, 2019
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer pushes 100-year-old veteran Sidney Walton in the Veterans Day parade in New York November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
14 / 20
Liam Ross, a 6-year-old from Virginia, waves U.S. flags from the top of a car in the Veterans Day Parade in Manhattan, New York City, November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Liam Ross, a 6-year-old from Virginia, waves U.S. flags from the top of a car in the Veterans Day Parade in Manhattan, New York City, November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, November 11, 2019
Liam Ross, a 6-year-old from Virginia, waves U.S. flags from the top of a car in the Veterans Day Parade in Manhattan, New York City, November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
15 / 20
A man says a prayer next to wreaths on Veterans Day in Washington, November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A man says a prayer next to wreaths on Veterans Day in Washington, November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Monday, November 11, 2019
A man says a prayer next to wreaths on Veterans Day in Washington, November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
16 / 20
Cadets hold portraits of loved ones who died during World War II in Washington, November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Cadets hold portraits of loved ones who died during World War II in Washington, November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Monday, November 11, 2019
Cadets hold portraits of loved ones who died during World War II in Washington, November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
17 / 20
A visitor reacts next to a wall with names of fallen service members, at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A visitor reacts next to a wall with names of fallen service members, at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Monday, November 11, 2019
A visitor reacts next to a wall with names of fallen service members, at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
18 / 20
A veteran is assisted by volunteers during a Veterans Day Observance in Washington, November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A veteran is assisted by volunteers during a Veterans Day Observance in Washington, November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Monday, November 11, 2019
A veteran is assisted by volunteers during a Veterans Day Observance in Washington, November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
19 / 20
A man dressed as Uncle Sam reacts to a member of the crowd during the Veterans Day Parade in Manhattan, New York, November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

A man dressed as Uncle Sam reacts to a member of the crowd during the Veterans Day Parade in Manhattan, New York, November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Monday, November 11, 2019
A man dressed as Uncle Sam reacts to a member of the crowd during the Veterans Day Parade in Manhattan, New York, November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Hong Kong police officer shoots protester as violence flares

Hong Kong police officer shoots protester as violence...

Next Slideshows

Hong Kong police officer shoots protester as violence flares

Hong Kong police officer shoots protester as violence flares

(Warning: graphic content) Hong Kong police shot and critically wounded a protester and a man was set on fire in violence after a weekend of clashes across the...

Nov 11 2019
Raging street protests grip Chile

Raging street protests grip Chile

Protests over a hike in metro fares have spun out of control, leading to riots, arson and looting that have left at least 20 dead in Chile.

Nov 11 2019
Morales exit rocks Bolivia, splits region

Morales exit rocks Bolivia, splits region

Looting and roadblocks convulse Bolivia after President Evo Morales' resignation ended 14 years of socialist rule and left a power vacuum his opponents...

Nov 11 2019
Grand enthronement parade for Japan's Emperor Naruhito

Grand enthronement parade for Japan's Emperor Naruhito

Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako rode through central Tokyo in a motorcade to mark this year's imperial succession as well-wishers waved national...

Nov 11 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Hong Kong police officer shoots protester as violence flares

Hong Kong police officer shoots protester as violence flares

(Warning: graphic content) Hong Kong police shot and critically wounded a protester and a man was set on fire in violence after a weekend of clashes across the Chinese-ruled territory, marking a dramatic escalation in more than five months of often violent pro-democracy unrest.

Raging street protests grip Chile

Raging street protests grip Chile

Protests over a hike in metro fares have spun out of control, leading to riots, arson and looting that have left at least 20 dead in Chile.

Morales exit rocks Bolivia, splits region

Morales exit rocks Bolivia, splits region

Looting and roadblocks convulse Bolivia after President Evo Morales' resignation ended 14 years of socialist rule and left a power vacuum his opponents scrambled to fill.

Grand enthronement parade for Japan's Emperor Naruhito

Grand enthronement parade for Japan's Emperor Naruhito

Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako rode through central Tokyo in a motorcade to mark this year's imperial succession as well-wishers waved national flags and held up mobile phones for snapshots of the smiling royal couple.

Germany marks 30 years since Berlin Wall fell

Germany marks 30 years since Berlin Wall fell

Berlin commemorates the thirtieth anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall with a celebration at the Brandenburg Gate.

Week in sports

Week in sports

A selection of some of our top sports photos from the past week.

Mormon community reels after Mexican ambush

Mormon community reels after Mexican ambush

Relatives grieve for nine American women and children, members of breakaway Mormon communities who were slain by unknown gunmen, at their funerals in Mexico.

When the Berlin Wall fell

When the Berlin Wall fell

The scene in Berlin 30 years ago this week.

Greta Thunberg takes climate protest to North America

Greta Thunberg takes climate protest to North America

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg, who sailed to New York in a zero-carbon emissions vessel, stages 'climate strikes' and appeals to political leaders as part of her tour of North America ahead of a U.N.-sponsored climate conference in Santiago, Chile, in December.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast