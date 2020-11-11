Veterans Day across America
Doc Spresser, of Frankford, Delaware, who served in Vietnam from 1969 to 1970, places his hand on a name at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on Veterans Day in Washington, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A person take a photo as LED Lights are seen illuminated to honor Veterans Day at The Oculus Transportation Hub in Manhattan, New York City, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A member of the U.S. Coast Guard comforts a family member at the 9/11 Memorial during Veterans Day in New York City, New York, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
President Donald Trump departs after placing a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier as he attends a Veterans Day observance in the rain at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President-elect Joe Biden participates in a Veterans Day observance at the Philadelphia Korean War Memorial at Penn's Landing in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. veterans ride in a restored swift boat during a boat parade to celebrate Veterans Day in San Diego, California, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A person gestures before taking part in a motorcycle parade to honour Veterans Day in Manhattan, New York City, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A family member places their hand on an inscribed name of a veteran at the 9/11 Memorial during Veterans Day in New York City, New York, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Campbell Pino and Hudson Fridkin, 14 months old and from Manhattan, sit after being placed for photos in an arrangement of U.S Flags that was prepared for Veterans Day in the Stuyvesant Town-Peter Cooper Village neighborhood of Manhattan, New York...more
Vintage aircraft make a flyover as U.S. veterans ride in a restored swift boat during a boat parade to celebrate Veterans Day in San Diego, California, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Soldiers wear protective masks as they attend a wreath laying event held in Madison Square Park in honor of Veterans Day, in Manhattan, New York City, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
U.S. veterans ride in a restored swift boat during a boat parade to celebrate Veterans Day in San Diego, California, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Two precision parachuters from the U.S. Navy's "Leap Frogs'' come in to land at a Veterans Day celebration in San Diego, California, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Soldiers wear protective masks at a wreath laying event held in Madison Square Park in honor of Veterans Day, in Manhattan, New York City, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A member of the U.S. Coast Guard looks out at the 9/11 Memorial during Veterans Day in New York City, New York November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Norman Goben, representing the 2nd New York Provincial Regiment of the Continental Army, Michael Grillo dressed as General George Washington and Colonel Louis DiLeo, 11th New York Regiment United States Volunteers attend a wreath laying event held in...more
Historian Levi Tinker places a U.S. Flag on the forecourt of the TCL Chinese theatre to salute celebrities who have served in the U.S. Military ahead of Veterans Day in Los Angeles, California, November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Holding an umbrella against a steady rain, a man walks along the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on Veterans Day in Washington, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
