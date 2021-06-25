Vice President Harris visits U.S.-Mexico border
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks with Gloria Chavez, Chief Patrol Agent of the El Paso Sector, as she visits El Paso central processing center in El Paso, Texas, June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
A Bortac border patrol tactical team watch from a hill, during a visit of Vice President Kamala Harris at El Paso central processing center, near the border between the United States and Mexico in El Paso, Texas, June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn...more
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks with members of the U.S. Border Patrol as she visits El Paso central processing center in El Paso, Texas, June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Vice President Kamala Harris stands next to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas as she speaks with a member of the U.S. Border Patrol during a visit to El Paso central processing center, near the border between the...more
People demonstrate outside El Paso central processing center, during a visit of Vice President Kamala Harris, near the border between the United States and Mexico in El Paso, Texas, June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Vice President Kamala Harris checks some documents as she visits El Paso central processing center, near the border between the United States and Mexico in El Paso, Texas, June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks with members of the U.S. Border Patrol as she visits El Paso central processing center in El Paso, Texas, June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Vice President Kamala Harris takes part in a round table with faith and community leaders who are assisting with the processing of migrants seeking asylum, at Paso del Norte Port of Entry in El Paso, Texas, June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Vice President Kamala Harris visits El Paso central processing center, near the border between the United States and Mexico in El Paso, Texas, June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Vice President Kamala Harris, Rep. Veronica Escobar and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas visit El Paso central processing center, near the border between the United States and Mexico in El Paso, Texas, June 25, 2021....more
U.S. Border Patrol Acting Deputy Chief Agent of the El Paso Sector Walter ''Neil'' Slosar talks to Vice President Kamala Harris as she visits El Paso central processing center, near the border between the United States and Mexico in El Paso, Texas,...more
Vice President Kamala Harris takes part in a round table with faith and community leaders who are assisting with the processing of migrants seeking asylum, at Paso del Norte Port of Entry in El Paso, Texas, June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
