Vice President Kamala Harris makes history
Kamala Harris bumps fists with President-elect Joe Biden, after she was sworn in as vice president of the United States during the inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool
Kamala Harris is sworn in as her spouse Doug Emhoff holds a Bible. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS
Vice President Kamala Harris hugs her husband Doug Emhoff after being sworn in. Caroline Brehman/Pool via REUTERS
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris gestures towards Vice President Mike Pence ahead of the inauguration. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
From left, President-elect Joe Biden, Jill Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff arrive at the steps of the U.S. Capitol ahead of the inauguration. Melina Mara/Pool via REUTERS
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her spouse Doug Emhoff arrive for the inauguration. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Kamala Harris is sworn in as Vice President as her spouse Doug Emhoff holds a Bible. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Vice President Kamala Harris waves during the inauguration. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Vice President Kamala Harris and husband Doug Emhoff leave the inauguration. Win McNamee/Pool via REUTERS
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris greets former President Barack Obama ahead of the inauguration. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Kamala Harris and her spouse Doug Emhoff stop to greet a young guest during the inauguration. Susan Walsh/Pool via REUTERS
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff arrive for the inauguration. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool
Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff wave after the inauguration. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Former Vice President Mike Pence and Vice President Kamala Harris walk down the stairs after the inauguration. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Former Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen and Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff walk down the stairs after the inauguration. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Vice President Kamala Harris is hugged as she leaves with her husband during the inauguration. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool
Jennifer Lopez with Vice President Kamala Harris during the inauguration. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Vice President Mike Pence and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris attend the inauguration. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool
Vice President Kamala Harris hugs her husband Doug Emhoff after being sworn in. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool
President-elect Joe Biden, his wife Jill Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff salute as they arrive ahead of the inauguration. REUTERS/Mike Segar
