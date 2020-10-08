Vice Presidential Debate

Kamala Harris on taking a vaccine if one was available, "If the public health professionals, if Dr. Fauci, if the doctors tell us that we should take it, I'll be the first in line to take it absolutely, but if Donald Trump tells us to take it, I'm...more

Kamala Harris on taking a vaccine if one was available, "If the public health professionals, if Dr. Fauci, if the doctors tell us that we should take it, I'll be the first in line to take it absolutely, but if Donald Trump tells us to take it, I'm not taking it." REUTERS/Brian Snyder

