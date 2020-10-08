Vice Presidential Debate
Democratic vice presidential nominee Senator Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence participate in their 2020 vice presidential campaign debate held on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah, October 7, 2020. REUTERS/Brian...more
"The American people have witnessed what is the greatest failure of any presidential administration in the history of our country," Kamala Harris said in opening remarks at the debate. Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS
In response to Kamala Harris' opening remarks about the coronavirus, Pence said: "Our nation has gone through a very challenging time this year. But I want the American people to know that from the very first day President Donald Trump has put the...more
People watch the debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris at a tavern in San Diego, California. REUTERS/ Mike Blake
Things heated up, but only to a simmer, not a boil. "Mr. Vice President, I'm speaking," Harris said when Pence interrupted her during a discussion on taxes. Pence let her finish. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Kamala Harris on taking a vaccine if one was available, "If the public health professionals, if Dr. Fauci, if the doctors tell us that we should take it, I'll be the first in line to take it absolutely, but if Donald Trump tells us to take it, I'm...more
Replying to Kamala Harris on a vaccine Pence said, "The fact that you continue to undermine public confidence in a vaccine - if the vaccine emerges during the Trump administration - I think is unconscionable ... stop playing politics with people's...more
Harris went on the offensive on several fronts, attacking the Trump administration's effort to invalidate the Affordable Care Act healthcare law and assailing Trump for reportedly paying $750 a year in federal income taxes as president. "When I...more
Mike Pence sought to counter Kamala Harris' attacks by turning the focus to the economy and tax policy, saying: "On Day One, Joe Biden's going to raise your taxes." REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Mike Pence takes part in the vice presidential debate. Justin Sullivan/Pool via REUTERS
Mike Pence responding to a question on climate change, "Now with regard to climate change, the climate is changing. But the issue is, what's the cause? And what do we do about it? President Trump has made it clear that we're going to continue to...more
"We have seen a pattern with this administration, which is they don't believe in science." replying to Mike Pence on climate change. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mike Pence speaks. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
People watch the debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris outside a tavern in San Diego, California. REUTERS/ Mike Blake
Kamala Harris speaks during the vice presidential debate. Justin Sullivan/Pool via REUTERS
Senator Kamala Harris speaks during the vice presidential campaign debate. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Debate moderator Susan Page of USA Today speaks during the vice presidential debate. Justin Sullivan/Pool via REUTERS
Kamala Harris and Mike Pence participate in their vice presidential campaign debate. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Kamala Harris answers a question as Mike Pence watches. Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS
Mike Pence and Kamala Harris take part in the vice presidential debate. Justin Sullivan/Pool via REUTERS
Kamala Harris and Mike Pence participate in their vice presidential campaign debate. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Kamala Harris and Mike Pence participate in their vice presidential campaign debate. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Kamala Harris and Mike Pence participate in their vice presidential campaign debate. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mike Pence arrives. Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS
Kamala Harris arrives. Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS
