Victims of 'La Bestia,' Mexico's notorious migrant train, learn to walk again

Luis exercises during a physiotherapy session. Luis Estuardo, 21, an accountant, had resorted to boarding the train after escaping migration agents who had pulled him and his brother off a bus as they were crossing from one southern Mexican state to the next, he said. "It was my first time," Estuardo said, of his Bestia journey. Others tried to pull him aboard as the train picked up speed, but he fell, and his left leg was shredded. Waiting by the side of the tracks, he fashioned a makeshift tourniquet to stem the bleeding, he said. Then, everything turned white. Five hours later, local authorities found him. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

