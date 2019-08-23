Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Aug 22, 2019 | 11:05pm EDT

Victims of 'La Bestia,' Mexico's notorious migrant train, learn to walk again

Mario, 34, a Honduran migrant who lost his leg while traveling en route to the United States on a freight train known as "La Bestia", rests during a physiotherapy session at the Rehabilitation Center for Disabled People in Silao, Mexico, August 19, 2019. Migrants learn to walk again with new prosthetic limbs after being injured by The Death Train, so named for the risks posed by traveling on it north through Mexico to the U.S. border. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Mario, 34, a Honduran migrant who lost his leg while traveling en route to the United States on a freight train known as "La Bestia", rests during a physiotherapy session at the Rehabilitation Center for Disabled People in Silao, Mexico, August 19,...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2019
Mario, 34, a Honduran migrant who lost his leg while traveling en route to the United States on a freight train known as "La Bestia", rests during a physiotherapy session at the Rehabilitation Center for Disabled People in Silao, Mexico, August 19, 2019. Migrants learn to walk again with new prosthetic limbs after being injured by The Death Train, so named for the risks posed by traveling on it north through Mexico to the U.S. border. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
1 / 15
A prosthetic technician works in a prosthetic leg for Luis, 21. The train, which transports sugar and grains to cement and minerals, has helped legions of north-bound Central Americans flee extortionists, kidnappers, and more recently, migration agents and police who swarm highways and board buses. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A prosthetic technician works in a prosthetic leg for Luis, 21. The train, which transports sugar and grains to cement and minerals, has helped legions of north-bound Central Americans flee extortionists, kidnappers, and more recently, migration...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2019
A prosthetic technician works in a prosthetic leg for Luis, 21. The train, which transports sugar and grains to cement and minerals, has helped legions of north-bound Central Americans flee extortionists, kidnappers, and more recently, migration agents and police who swarm highways and board buses. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
2 / 15
A prosthetic technician adjusts a prosthetic leg for a migrant. But many, in their quest for safer lives, have fallen to their deaths or suffered grievous injuries as it careens around bends and through tunnels in remote or cartel-controlled expanses, with dozens perched on slippery roofs or hanging from handles between cars. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A prosthetic technician adjusts a prosthetic leg for a migrant. But many, in their quest for safer lives, have fallen to their deaths or suffered grievous injuries as it careens around bends and through tunnels in remote or cartel-controlled...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2019
A prosthetic technician adjusts a prosthetic leg for a migrant. But many, in their quest for safer lives, have fallen to their deaths or suffered grievous injuries as it careens around bends and through tunnels in remote or cartel-controlled expanses, with dozens perched on slippery roofs or hanging from handles between cars. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
3 / 15
A prosthetic technician works in a prosthetic leg for Luis, 21. Since 2011 a special Red Cross program, which moved in June to a strategic midpoint of the train line, has attended to 411 mutilated migrants, most of whom lost limbs, giving the few who were found in time a fresh lease on life. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A prosthetic technician works in a prosthetic leg for Luis, 21. Since 2011 a special Red Cross program, which moved in June to a strategic midpoint of the train line, has attended to 411 mutilated migrants, most of whom lost limbs, giving the few who...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2019
A prosthetic technician works in a prosthetic leg for Luis, 21. Since 2011 a special Red Cross program, which moved in June to a strategic midpoint of the train line, has attended to 411 mutilated migrants, most of whom lost limbs, giving the few who were found in time a fresh lease on life. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
4 / 15
A prosthetic leg for a migrant is pictured at the Rehabilitation Center for Disabled People. Now, with more Central Americans stowed away on board the trains amid a Mexican crackdown on bus and walking routes, the Red Cross program is busier than ever. Specialists have been treating five to eight new patients with amputated limbs a month this year, up from three to four a month last year, said Luis Sauceda, a doctor specialized in medical rehabilitation in the Guanajuato Rehabilitation Center. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A prosthetic leg for a migrant is pictured at the Rehabilitation Center for Disabled People. Now, with more Central Americans stowed away on board the trains amid a Mexican crackdown on bus and walking routes, the Red Cross program is busier than...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2019
A prosthetic leg for a migrant is pictured at the Rehabilitation Center for Disabled People. Now, with more Central Americans stowed away on board the trains amid a Mexican crackdown on bus and walking routes, the Red Cross program is busier than ever. Specialists have been treating five to eight new patients with amputated limbs a month this year, up from three to four a month last year, said Luis Sauceda, a doctor specialized in medical rehabilitation in the Guanajuato Rehabilitation Center. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
5 / 15
Alan exercises during a physiotherapy session. Lack of money led Honduran former soldier Alan Abarca, 49, to skip the bus and board the train to reach the United States, months after getting deported, and he lost his left leg for it. He hopped between hula hoops on his remaining right leg to regain balance and strength. Afterwards, he pulled his stump out of its sock, revealing a mosaic of pink and white skin, still too raw for the prosthetic. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Alan exercises during a physiotherapy session. Lack of money led Honduran former soldier Alan Abarca, 49, to skip the bus and board the train to reach the United States, months after getting deported, and he lost his left leg for it. He hopped...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2019
Alan exercises during a physiotherapy session. Lack of money led Honduran former soldier Alan Abarca, 49, to skip the bus and board the train to reach the United States, months after getting deported, and he lost his left leg for it. He hopped between hula hoops on his remaining right leg to regain balance and strength. Afterwards, he pulled his stump out of its sock, revealing a mosaic of pink and white skin, still too raw for the prosthetic. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
6 / 15
Alan exercises during a physiotherapy session. He said he had tried and failed to maintain his family in the impoverished Honduran city of Choloma. During a lifetime of odd jobs, his favorite was being a roofer, readily clambering up five stories. Now, he asked, choked with emotion: "What can I do?" Besides his wife and daughter, he had yet to inform other relatives about the accident, concerned that when word reaches his mother, her weak heart may fail. "Only when I can walk again" will he tell everyone, he said, with a twinkle in his eye. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Alan exercises during a physiotherapy session. He said he had tried and failed to maintain his family in the impoverished Honduran city of Choloma. During a lifetime of odd jobs, his favorite was being a roofer, readily clambering up five stories....more

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2019
Alan exercises during a physiotherapy session. He said he had tried and failed to maintain his family in the impoverished Honduran city of Choloma. During a lifetime of odd jobs, his favorite was being a roofer, readily clambering up five stories. Now, he asked, choked with emotion: "What can I do?" Besides his wife and daughter, he had yet to inform other relatives about the accident, concerned that when word reaches his mother, her weak heart may fail. "Only when I can walk again" will he tell everyone, he said, with a twinkle in his eye. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
7 / 15
Luis exercises during a physiotherapy session. Luis Estuardo, 21, an accountant, had resorted to boarding the train after escaping migration agents who had pulled him and his brother off a bus as they were crossing from one southern Mexican state to the next, he said. "It was my first time," Estuardo said, of his Bestia journey. Others tried to pull him aboard as the train picked up speed, but he fell, and his left leg was shredded. Waiting by the side of the tracks, he fashioned a makeshift tourniquet to stem the bleeding, he said. Then, everything turned white. Five hours later, local authorities found him. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Luis exercises during a physiotherapy session. Luis Estuardo, 21, an accountant, had resorted to boarding the train after escaping migration agents who had pulled him and his brother off a bus as they were crossing from one southern Mexican state to...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2019
Luis exercises during a physiotherapy session. Luis Estuardo, 21, an accountant, had resorted to boarding the train after escaping migration agents who had pulled him and his brother off a bus as they were crossing from one southern Mexican state to the next, he said. "It was my first time," Estuardo said, of his Bestia journey. Others tried to pull him aboard as the train picked up speed, but he fell, and his left leg was shredded. Waiting by the side of the tracks, he fashioned a makeshift tourniquet to stem the bleeding, he said. Then, everything turned white. Five hours later, local authorities found him. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
8 / 15
Luis Estuardo jumps during a physiotherapy session. Estuardo expressed gratitude to the Red Cross for being able to sleep again, despite phantom cramps. "I feel like a sculpture," he said, gripping a walker, as Gibran Guzman, the program's Munich-trained prosthetic technician, gently wrapped a plaster-soaked bandage around his amputated thigh. Every individual's prosthetic is unique, said Guzman, holding up the mold with which to design Estuardo's new calf, and a knee with a suspension device. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Luis Estuardo jumps during a physiotherapy session. Estuardo expressed gratitude to the Red Cross for being able to sleep again, despite phantom cramps. "I feel like a sculpture," he said, gripping a walker, as Gibran Guzman, the program's...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2019
Luis Estuardo jumps during a physiotherapy session. Estuardo expressed gratitude to the Red Cross for being able to sleep again, despite phantom cramps. "I feel like a sculpture," he said, gripping a walker, as Gibran Guzman, the program's Munich-trained prosthetic technician, gently wrapped a plaster-soaked bandage around his amputated thigh. Every individual's prosthetic is unique, said Guzman, holding up the mold with which to design Estuardo's new calf, and a knee with a suspension device. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
9 / 15
Rony, 22, a Honduran migrant, exercises during a physiotherapy session. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Rony, 22, a Honduran migrant, exercises during a physiotherapy session. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2019
Rony, 22, a Honduran migrant, exercises during a physiotherapy session. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
10 / 15
Olver, 21, a Honduran migrant, jumps during a physiotherapy session. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Olver, 21, a Honduran migrant, jumps during a physiotherapy session. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2019
Olver, 21, a Honduran migrant, jumps during a physiotherapy session. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
11 / 15
Mario, 34, a Honduran migrant, exercises during a physiotherapy session. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Mario, 34, a Honduran migrant, exercises during a physiotherapy session. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2019
Mario, 34, a Honduran migrant, exercises during a physiotherapy session. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
12 / 15
Migrants from Central America arrive for a physiotherapy session. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Migrants from Central America arrive for a physiotherapy session. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2019
Migrants from Central America arrive for a physiotherapy session. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
13 / 15
Oliver (L) and Daniel, 21, Honduran migrants, speak at a shelter in Celaya, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Oliver (L) and Daniel, 21, Honduran migrants, speak at a shelter in Celaya, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2019
Oliver (L) and Daniel, 21, Honduran migrants, speak at a shelter in Celaya, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
14 / 15
Migrants from Central America eat at a shelter in Celaya, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Migrants from Central America eat at a shelter in Celaya, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2019
Migrants from Central America eat at a shelter in Celaya, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Aerial parade over New York City

Aerial parade over New York City

Next Slideshows

Aerial parade over New York City

Aerial parade over New York City

Britain's Royal Air Force Red Arrows, U.S. Navy Blue Angels, U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and the F-35 Lightning II Demo Team soar above the Big Apple ahead of...

Aug 22 2019
On tour with the Palestine Youth Orchestra

On tour with the Palestine Youth Orchestra

The Palestine Youth Orchestra, which has been touring Europe for three weeks, includes 76 members whose identities cross borders and religious divides, with...

Aug 22 2019
Japanese military shows firepower near Mount Fuji

Japanese military shows firepower near Mount Fuji

Japan's Self Defense Forces demonstrate their firepower at the foot of Mount Fuji during their annual summer military exercise, with over 2,400 personnel, 80...

Aug 22 2019
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aug 22 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Wildfires rage across the Amazon

Wildfires rage across the Amazon

Wildfires raging in the Amazon rainforest have hit a record number this year, as concerns grow over right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro's environmental policy.

Aerial parade over New York City

Aerial parade over New York City

Britain's Royal Air Force Red Arrows, U.S. Navy Blue Angels, U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and the F-35 Lightning II Demo Team soar above the Big Apple ahead of the New York International Air Show.

On tour with the Palestine Youth Orchestra

On tour with the Palestine Youth Orchestra

The Palestine Youth Orchestra, which has been touring Europe for three weeks, includes 76 members whose identities cross borders and religious divides, with Muslim, Druze and Christian members.

Japanese military shows firepower near Mount Fuji

Japanese military shows firepower near Mount Fuji

Japan's Self Defense Forces demonstrate their firepower at the foot of Mount Fuji during their annual summer military exercise, with over 2,400 personnel, 80 tanks and 20 aircraft participating in a variety of live fire and combat drills.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Astronauts train for new Starliner spacecraft

Astronauts train for new Starliner spacecraft

A crew of veteran U.S. astronauts and aviators are training for a manned mission to the International Space Station aboard Boeing's new Starliner spacecraft, which could also be used to take tourists into space on future missions.

Postcards from Greenland

Postcards from Greenland

President Trump's proposal for the United States to buy Greenland from Denmark has met with surprise and a sharp rebuff from Copenhagen, with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen calling the idea "absurd."

Cuba's retro rides

Cuba's retro rides

The streets of Havana are still filled with cars that predate the 1959 communist revolution.

Hong Kongers protest at site of suspected triad attacks

Hong Kongers protest at site of suspected triad attacks

Thousands of Hong Kong residents held a sometimes scrappy anti-government protest at a suburban subway station that was attacked by a mob last month, angry that nobody has yet been prosecuted for the violence.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast