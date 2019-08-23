Victims of 'La Bestia,' Mexico's notorious migrant train, learn to walk again
Mario, 34, a Honduran migrant who lost his leg while traveling en route to the United States on a freight train known as "La Bestia", rests during a physiotherapy session at the Rehabilitation Center for Disabled People in Silao, Mexico, August 19,...more
A prosthetic technician works in a prosthetic leg for Luis, 21. The train, which transports sugar and grains to cement and minerals, has helped legions of north-bound Central Americans flee extortionists, kidnappers, and more recently, migration...more
A prosthetic technician adjusts a prosthetic leg for a migrant. But many, in their quest for safer lives, have fallen to their deaths or suffered grievous injuries as it careens around bends and through tunnels in remote or cartel-controlled...more
A prosthetic technician works in a prosthetic leg for Luis, 21. Since 2011 a special Red Cross program, which moved in June to a strategic midpoint of the train line, has attended to 411 mutilated migrants, most of whom lost limbs, giving the few who...more
A prosthetic leg for a migrant is pictured at the Rehabilitation Center for Disabled People. Now, with more Central Americans stowed away on board the trains amid a Mexican crackdown on bus and walking routes, the Red Cross program is busier than...more
Alan exercises during a physiotherapy session. Lack of money led Honduran former soldier Alan Abarca, 49, to skip the bus and board the train to reach the United States, months after getting deported, and he lost his left leg for it. He hopped...more
Alan exercises during a physiotherapy session. He said he had tried and failed to maintain his family in the impoverished Honduran city of Choloma. During a lifetime of odd jobs, his favorite was being a roofer, readily clambering up five stories....more
Luis exercises during a physiotherapy session. Luis Estuardo, 21, an accountant, had resorted to boarding the train after escaping migration agents who had pulled him and his brother off a bus as they were crossing from one southern Mexican state to...more
Luis Estuardo jumps during a physiotherapy session. Estuardo expressed gratitude to the Red Cross for being able to sleep again, despite phantom cramps. "I feel like a sculpture," he said, gripping a walker, as Gibran Guzman, the program's...more
Rony, 22, a Honduran migrant, exercises during a physiotherapy session. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Olver, 21, a Honduran migrant, jumps during a physiotherapy session. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Mario, 34, a Honduran migrant, exercises during a physiotherapy session. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Migrants from Central America arrive for a physiotherapy session. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Oliver (L) and Daniel, 21, Honduran migrants, speak at a shelter in Celaya, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Migrants from Central America eat at a shelter in Celaya, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
