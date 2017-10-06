Victims of Las Vegas

Sonny Melton, 29, of Big Sandy, Tennessee, saved his wife, Heather Melton (L), just before he was shot dead, she told WSMV-TV in Nashville. "He grabbed me and started running when I felt him get shot in the back," she told the NBC affiliate. Sonny...more

Sonny Melton, 29, of Big Sandy, Tennessee, saved his wife, Heather Melton (L), just before he was shot dead, she told WSMV-TV in Nashville. "He grabbed me and started running when I felt him get shot in the back," she told the NBC affiliate. Sonny Melton worked as a registered nurse and Heather Melton is an orthopedic surgeon at Henry County Medical Center, a statement from the center said. Social media/Handout via REUTERS

