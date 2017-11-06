Victims of the Texas church shooting

Joann Ward (pictured) and her two daughters, Brooke Ward, 5, and Emily Garza, 7, were among other victims of the mass shooting. Ward's uncle, John Alexander, wrote on Facebook that she was "such a wonderful mother whose whole life was her children...more

Joann Ward (pictured) and her two daughters, Brooke Ward, 5, and Emily Garza, 7, were among other victims of the mass shooting. Ward's uncle, John Alexander, wrote on Facebook that she was "such a wonderful mother whose whole life was her children and family." During the attack, Ward was "shielding [her] babies from the shooter," Vonda Greek Smith, a friend of Ward�s, said on Facebook. Joann's 5-year-old son Ryland Ward was shot four times in the attack and flown by helicopter to University Hospital in San Antonio where he underwent surgery, according to the Dallas Morning News. Her 9-year-old daughter, Rihanna Ward, survived the attack. Social media/Handout via REUTERS

