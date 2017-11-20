Edition:
Mon Nov 20, 2017

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Models celebrate at the end of the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, November 20, 2017
Model Alessandra Ambrosio. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, November 20, 2017
Model Stella Maxwell. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, November 20, 2017
Model Maria Borges. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, November 20, 2017
Model Romee Strijd. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, November 20, 2017
Model Adriana Lima. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, November 20, 2017
Model Bella Hadid. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, November 20, 2017
Model Josephine Skriver. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, November 20, 2017
Model Lais Ribeiro. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, November 20, 2017
Models present creations. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, November 20, 2017
Model Aiden Curtiss. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, November 20, 2017
Model Sanne Vloet. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, November 20, 2017
Model Martha Hunt. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, November 20, 2017
Model Megan Williams. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, November 20, 2017
Model Blanca Padilla. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, November 20, 2017
Model Dilone. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, November 20, 2017
Model Jourdana Elizabeth. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, November 20, 2017
Model Karlie Kloss. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, November 20, 2017
Model Sara Sampaio. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, November 20, 2017
Model Barbara Fialho. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, November 20, 2017
Model Ming Xi falls as she presents a creation. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, November 20, 2017
Model Ming Xi falls as she presents a creation. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, November 20, 2017
Models Alecia Morais (L), Maggie Lane (C) and Xiao Wen get ready backstage. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, November 20, 2017
Model Grace Bol gets ready backstage. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, November 20, 2017
Model Daniela Braga gets ready backstage. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, November 20, 2017
Model Xiao Wen takes pictures with her phone before the show. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, November 20, 2017
