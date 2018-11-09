Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Model Adriana Lima walks with other models during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Model Kendall Jenner presents a creation with other models. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Model Adriana Lima presents a creation. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Model Romee Strijd presents a creation. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Singer Halsey performs. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Model Adriana Lima (C) and other models. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Singer Rita Ora performs. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Models appear together on the runway at the conclusion of the show. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Model Elsa Hosk presents a creation. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Models present creations. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Models appear together on he runway at the conclusion of the show. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Models appear together on he runway at the conclusion. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Singer Kelsea Ballerini performs. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Model Herieth Paul presents a creation. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Model Adriana Lima presents a creation. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Singer Halsey performs. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Singer Kelsea Ballerini and Alex Pall of the Chainsmokers perform. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Model Grace Bol presents a creation. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Model Winnie Harlow presents a creation. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Model Kendall Jenner. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Model Behati Prinsloo presents a creation. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Model Adriana Lima and other models. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Kendall Jenner is prepared backstage. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Rita Ora receives last minute touch ups before posing on the pink carpet. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
