Vietnam's gold-plated hotel

A view of the newly-inaugurated Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake hotel, which features gold plated exteriors and interiors in Hanoi, Vietnam July 2, 2020. Hotel facilities include a 24 karat gold-tiled infinity pool on the rooftop, while inside guest rooms, bathrooms are laced with yellow metal. From $250 a night, the hotel is in the same price bracket as rival luxury accommodation in the city. "It has changed my mind about what luxury can be. Other luxury hotels usually use marble as tiles, but here everything is gold-plated down to the washing basin," said 62-year-old guest Luong Van Thuan, himself a hotel owner. REUTERS/Kham

