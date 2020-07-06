Edition:
Vietnam's gold-plated hotel

A boy jumps into the water at the gold-plated infinity pool of the newly inaugurated Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake luxury hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam July 3, 2020. The hotel, owned by Hoa Binh Group and managed by U.S.-based Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc, stands in stark contrast to its surrounding weather-worn Soviet-era buildings. "At the moment, there is no other hotel like this in the world," said Nguyen Huu Duong, majority owner and chairman of Hoa Binh Group. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2020
A view of the newly-inaugurated Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake hotel, which features gold plated exteriors and interiors in Hanoi, Vietnam July 2, 2020. Hotel facilities include a 24 karat gold-tiled infinity pool on the rooftop, while inside guest rooms, bathrooms are laced with yellow metal. From $250 a night, the hotel is in the same price bracket as rival luxury accommodation in the city. "It has changed my mind about what luxury can be. Other luxury hotels usually use marble as tiles, but here everything is gold-plated down to the washing basin," said 62-year-old guest Luong Van Thuan, himself a hotel owner. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2020
Staffers open the doors of the newly-inaugurated Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake luxury hotel, which features gold plated exteriors and interiors in Hanoi, Vietnam July 2, 2020. Around a tonne of gold was used to cover the hotel, said Duong, a Vietnam War veteran and former cyclo taxi driver who made his fortune in construction and property. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2020
A woman poses for a photo at the gold plated infinity pool of the newly-inaugurated Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake luxury hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam July 2, 2020. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2020
An employee in traditional dress is seen in the newly-inaugurated Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake luxury hotel, which features gold plated exteriors and interiors in Hanoi, Vietnam July 2, 2020. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2020
A boy jumps into the water at the gold-plated infinity pool of the newly inaugurated Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake luxury hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2020
A woman poses for a photo at the gold plated infinity pool of the newly-inaugurated Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake luxury hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam July 2, 2020. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2020
A gold plated bathtub is seen in the newly-inaugurated Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake luxury hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam July 2, 2020. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2020
Gold plated toilets are seen at the newly-inaugurated Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam July 2, 2020. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2020
A gold plated bathroom sink is seen in the newly-inaugurated Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake luxury hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam July 2, 2020. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2020
An employee in traditional dress is seen in the newly-inaugurated Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake luxury hotel, which features gold plated exteriors and interiors in Hanoi, Vietnam July 2, 2020. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2020
Gold plated bathroom sinks are seen in the newly-inaugurated Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake luxury hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam July 2, 2020. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2020
A gold plated bathtub and a gold plated toilet are seen in the newly-inaugurated Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake luxury hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam July 2, 2020. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2020
A gold plated bathroom sink and a gold plated toilet are seen in the newly-inaugurated Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake luxury hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam July 2, 2020. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2020
