United States
Pictures | Wed Sep 18, 2019 | 5:55pm EDT

Views from the Washington Monument

The Washington Monument is seen from the National Mall in Washington, September 18, 2019. The iconic landmark is set to reopen to visitors on September 19 after more than three years of construction and repairs. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger

Reuters / Wednesday, September 18, 2019
The White House is seen from the Washington Monument in Washington, September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger

Reuters / Wednesday, September 18, 2019
The shadow of the Washington Monument is seen on the lawn of the National Mall from the top of the Washington Monument in Washington, September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger

Reuters / Wednesday, September 18, 2019
The National Mall and U.S. Capitol are seen from the top of the Washington Monument in Washington, September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger

Reuters / Wednesday, September 18, 2019
People playing frisbee on the National Mall is seen from the Washington Monument in Washington, September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger

Reuters / Wednesday, September 18, 2019
The National Mall and U.S. Capitol are seen from the top of the Washington Monument in Washington, September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger

Reuters / Wednesday, September 18, 2019
The Washington Monument is seen from the National Mall in Washington, September 18, 2019.REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger

Reuters / Wednesday, September 18, 2019
Washington, D.C. is seen from the top of the Washington Monument September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger

Reuters / Wednesday, September 18, 2019
The Lincoln Memorial is seen from the Washington Monument in Washington, September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger

Reuters / Wednesday, September 18, 2019
The Washington Monument is seen from the National Mall in Washington, September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger

Reuters / Wednesday, September 18, 2019
The Lincoln Memorial is seen from the Washington Monument in Washington, September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger

Reuters / Wednesday, September 18, 2019
Trump International Hotel is seen from the Washington Monument in Washington, September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger

Reuters / Wednesday, September 18, 2019
The Lincoln Memorial is seen from the top of the Washington Monument in Washington, September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger

Reuters / Wednesday, September 18, 2019
A map of the National Mall is seen at the top of the Washington Monument in Washington, September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger

Reuters / Wednesday, September 18, 2019
National Park rangers converse at the top of the Washington Monument in Washington, September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger

Reuters / Wednesday, September 18, 2019
Inside Iran's Revolutionary Guards

Inside Iran's Revolutionary Guards

Next Slideshows

Inside Iran's Revolutionary Guards

Inside Iran's Revolutionary Guards

Comprising an estimated 125,000-strong military with army, navy and air units, Revolutionary Guards commanders have repeatedly said that U.S. bases in the...

4:40pm EDT
Best of London Fashion Week

Best of London Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from London.

4:05pm EDT
Activist Greta Thunberg takes climate protest to the U.S.

Activist Greta Thunberg takes climate protest to the U.S.

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg, who sailed to New York in a zero-carbon emissions vessel, stages 'climate strikes' and appeals to American political...

4:00pm EDT
Canada kicks off federal election

Canada kicks off federal election

Canadians head to the polls on October 21 for the 42nd federal election, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party facing a tough re-election battle...

3:10pm EDT

