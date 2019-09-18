Views from the Washington Monument
The Washington Monument is seen from the National Mall in Washington, September 18, 2019. The iconic landmark is set to reopen to visitors on September 19 after more than three years of construction and repairs. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger
The White House is seen from the Washington Monument in Washington, September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger
The shadow of the Washington Monument is seen on the lawn of the National Mall from the top of the Washington Monument in Washington, September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger
The National Mall and U.S. Capitol are seen from the top of the Washington Monument in Washington, September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger
People playing frisbee on the National Mall is seen from the Washington Monument in Washington, September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger
The National Mall and U.S. Capitol are seen from the top of the Washington Monument in Washington, September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger
The Washington Monument is seen from the National Mall in Washington, September 18, 2019.REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger
Washington, D.C. is seen from the top of the Washington Monument September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger
The Lincoln Memorial is seen from the Washington Monument in Washington, September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger
The Washington Monument is seen from the National Mall in Washington, September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger
The Lincoln Memorial is seen from the Washington Monument in Washington, September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger
Trump International Hotel is seen from the Washington Monument in Washington, September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger
The Lincoln Memorial is seen from the top of the Washington Monument in Washington, September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger
A map of the National Mall is seen at the top of the Washington Monument in Washington, September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger
National Park rangers converse at the top of the Washington Monument in Washington, September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger
