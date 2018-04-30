Vigil after Toronto van attack
A sea of flowers decorates Mel Lastman Square where a vigil for van attack victims is held in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, April 29, 2018. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Governor General Julie Payette and Toronto Mayor John Tory walk with crowds down Yonge Street. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Mourners attend a vigil. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Mourners attend a vigil. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Thousands attend a vigil in Mel Lastman Square, adjacent to Yonge Street where the attack took place. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Muslim women hold a sign during a vigil. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman prays during a vigil. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A makeshift memorial is pictured during a vigil. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Mourners attend a vigil. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Mourners attend a vigil. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Mourners attend a vigil. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman pays her respects following a vigil. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Mourners attend a vigil. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Mourners attend a vigil. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Thousands attend a vigil in Mel Lastman Square. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Mourners attend a vigil. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Mourners attend a vigil. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A sea of flowers decorates Mel Lastman Square. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
A mourner attends a vigil. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Mourners attend a vigil. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
