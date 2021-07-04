Edition:
Sun Jul 4, 2021

Vigils, memorials and prayers at Surfside building collapse

A woman kneels at a memorial site created by neighbors in front of a partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue the search and rescue operations for survivors, in Surfside, Florida, July 3, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Saturday, July 03, 2021
A woman mourns at a memorial site created by neighbors in front of a partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue the search and rescue operations for survivors, in Surfside, Florida, July 3. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Saturday, July 03, 2021
A man mourns at a memorial site created by neighbors in front of a partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue the search and rescue operations for survivors, in Surfside, Florida, July 3. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Saturday, July 03, 2021
A flag of Paraguay, toys and flowers hang on a fence at the memorial for victims of a partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue the search and rescue operations for survivors, in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, July 2. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Friday, July 02, 2021
A woman mourns at a memorial site created by neighbors in front of a partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue the search and rescue operations for survivors, in Surfside, Florida, July 3. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Saturday, July 03, 2021
People mourn at a memorial site created by neighbors in front of a partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue the search and rescue operations for survivors, in Surfside, Florida, July 3. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Saturday, July 03, 2021
A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue t-shirt is seen at a memorial site created by neighbors in front of a partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue search and rescue operations for survivors, in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, July 2. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Friday, July 02, 2021
A man mourns at the memorial for victims of a partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue the search and rescue operations for survivors, in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, July 2. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Friday, July 02, 2021
Toys and flowers hang on a fence at the memorial for victims of a partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue the search and rescue operations for survivors, in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, July 2. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Friday, July 02, 2021
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit a memorial put in place for the victims of the building collapse in Surfside, in Tent city area, Surfside, Florida July 1. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, July 01, 2021
People attend a vigil in honor of residents of a partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue search and rescue operations for survivors, in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 28. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Photos and flowers hang in a fence at a memorial site created by neighbors in front of a partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue search and rescue operations for survivors, in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 29. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
A toy is seen at a memorial site created by neighbors in front of a partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue search and rescue operations for survivors, in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 29. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
A woman kneels at a memorial site created by neighbors in front of a partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue search and rescue operations for survivors, in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 29. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
A toy is seen at a memorial site created by neighbors in front of a partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue search and rescue operations for survivors, in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 29. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
A man takes a photo at the memorial site created by neighbors in front of a partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue search and rescue operations for survivors, in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 29. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Photos and flowers hang in a fence at a memorial site created by neighbors in front of a partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue search and rescue operations for survivors, in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 29. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
A rescue worker looks at a memorial site created by neighbors in front of a partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue search and rescue operations for survivors, in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 29. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
A partially collapsed residential building is seen behind the memorial site created by neighbors as the emergency crews continue search and rescue operations for survivors, in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 29. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
People attend a vigil in honor of residents of a partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue search and rescue operations for survivors, in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 28. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
People mourn at the memorial site created by neighbors in front of the partially collapsed building where the rescue personnel continue their search for victims, in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida, June 28. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
A couple at the beach reacts near the partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue search and rescue operations for survivors, in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 26. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
Worshipers at the Edmond J. Safra Synagogue in Aventura, Florida take part in a memorial service for victims of the partially collapsed residential building in nearby Surfside, Florida, June 27. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
A woman sits on the beach in front of a partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue search and rescue operations for survivors, in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 28. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Rescue personnel work at the scene of the partially collapsed Champlain South Towers condominium in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida. Florida Task Force 3 / via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Family members of those reported missing embrace each other at the entrance of a hotel after visiting the site of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 27. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
Emergency workers conduct search and rescue efforts at the site of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 28. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Monday, June 28, 2021
Family members of those reported missing depart a bus to view the site of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 27. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
A woman hangs flowers on a fence as people mourn at the memorial site created by neighbors in front of the partially collapsed building where the rescue personnel continue their search for victims, in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida, June 28. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
People attend a vigil in honor of residents of a partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue search and rescue operations for survivors, in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 28. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Rescue personnel work at the scene of the partially collapsed Champlain South Towers condominium in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 28. Courtesy of  Senator Jason Pizzo via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Rescue personnel work at the scene of the partially collapsed Champlain South Towers condominium in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida. Florida Task Force 3 via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Emergency workers conduct search and rescue efforts at the site of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 28. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Monday, June 28, 2021
Emergency workers conduct search and rescue efforts at the site of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 28. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Monday, June 28, 2021
People attend a vigil in honor of residents of a partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue search and rescue operations for survivors, in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 28. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Emergency workers conduct search and rescue missions at the site of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 28. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Monday, June 28, 2021
Family members of those reported missing embrace each other at the entrance of a hotel after visiting the site of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 27. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
Emergency workers conduct search and rescue missions at the site of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 28. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Monday, June 28, 2021
Desperate search for survivors in Surfside

Next Slideshows

Searchers work to find missing residents amid the rubble of a condo building that collapsed in Surfside, Florida, as questions arose about the tower's...

12:45pm EDT
The Sea Breeze drills, led by Ukraine and the United States, follow a spike in tensions between NATO and Moscow after Russia last week said it had fired warning...

Jul 02 2021
Scenes from almost two decades of war in Afghanistan.

Jul 02 2021
Multiple cities scrapped Canada Day celebrations after the discovery of hundreds of remains of children in unmarked graves at former indigenous schools sparked...

Jul 01 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Searchers work to find missing residents amid the rubble of a condo building that collapsed in Surfside, Florida, as questions arose about the tower's structural integrity.

The Sea Breeze drills, led by Ukraine and the United States, follow a spike in tensions between NATO and Moscow after Russia last week said it had fired warning shots and dropped bombs in the path of a British warship to expel it from its territorial waters near Crimea.

Scenes from almost two decades of war in Afghanistan.

Multiple cities scrapped Canada Day celebrations after the discovery of hundreds of remains of children in unmarked graves at former indigenous schools sparked a reckoning with the country's colonial past.

Thousands of people took to the streets of Turkey's largest cities to protest against the country's withdrawal from an international treaty to combat violence against women, a move that has drawn strong criticism from Western allies.

President Joe Biden pledged federal assistance and offered comfort to the families of those killed and missing in last week's Florida condominium collapse after the search-and-rescue operation was suspended due to safety concerns.

Our top photos from the past week.

Police deployed in the streets of Hong Kong in large numbers to prevent protests on the anniversary of the city's return to Chinese rule.

British Princes William and Harry put their differences aside when they unveiled a statue to their late mother Princess Diana on what would have been her 60th birthday.

