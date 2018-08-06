Viking festival
A man dressed up as a Viking shouts during the annual Viking festival of Catoira in north-western Spain August 5, 2018. The festival re-enacts past Viking raids in the area and is celebrated annually on the first Sunday of August. REUTERS/Miguel...more
People dressed up as Vikings take part in the annual Viking festival of Catoira in north-western Spain. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Women dressed up as Vikings attend the annual Viking festival of Catoira in north-western Spain. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
People dressed up as Vikings take part in the annual Viking festival of Catoira in north-western Spain. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
A man dressed up as a Viking attends the annual Viking festival of Catoira in north-western Spain. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
People dressed up as Vikings take part in the annual Viking festival of Catoira in north-western Spain. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
A participant dressed as a Viking blows a horn as he takes part in the annual Viking festival of Catoira in north-western Spain. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Women dressed up as Vikings attend the annual Viking festival of Catoira in north-western Spain. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
People dressed up as Vikings take part in the annual Viking festival of Catoira in north-western Spain. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
People dressed as Vikings sail on a boat during the annual Viking festival of Catoira in north-western Spain. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
People dressed up as Vikings take part in the annual Viking festival of Catoira in north-western Spain. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
People dressed as Vikings sail on a boat during the annual Viking festival of Catoira in north-western Spain. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
People dressed up as Vikings take part in the annual Viking festival of Catoira in north-western Spain. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
A participant dressed as a Viking blows a horn as he takes part in the annual Viking festival of Catoira in north-western Spain. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
People dressed up as Vikings take part in the annual Viking festival of Catoira in north-western Spain. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
People dressed up as Vikings take part in the annual Viking festival of Catoira in north-western Spain. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
People dressed up as Vikings take part in the annual Viking festival of Catoira in north-western Spain. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Next Slideshows
Animal E.R.
Critters big and small pay a visit to the vet.
Supermarket of felt
British artist Lucy Sparrow has opened a supermarket filled with felt products in an art installation called 'Sparrow Mart' in Los Angeles.
The handmaid's protest
Demonstrators evoke the dystopian future of "The Handmaid's Tale" book and television series in their present-day protests.
International Army Games
The International Army Games, held across seven countries, features contests between 32 armed forces.
MORE IN PICTURES
Earthquake rocks Indonesia resort island
Rescue workers face scenes of destruction across Indonesia�s resort island of Lombok after an earthquake of magnitude 6.9 killed dozens in the second powerful quake in a week.
Aboard a migrant rescue ship
Scenes from aboard the NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat in the central Mediterranean Sea.
Right-wing protesters and opponents clash in Portland
Four people were arrested as scores of right-wing and anti-fascist demonstrators squared off in Portland, Oregon.
Aftermath of Zimbabwe's disputed election
President Emmerson Mnangagwa called for Zimbabwe to unite behind him after he was declared winner of national elections, but the opposition leader insisted he had won and said he would use all means necessary to challenge the result.
California's Mendocino fires
The Ranch and River fires have charred more than 125,000 acres on the southern end of the Mendocino National Forest.
Photos of the week
Our top pictures from the past week.
Post-election clashes in Zimbabwe
Soldiers clash with opposition supporters who accused the ruling party of trying to rig Zimbabwe's presidential election in the streets of Harare.
Korean War remains return home to U.S.
In a solemn ceremony, the United States welcomes home human remains it says presumably includes Americans killed in the 1950-1953 Korean War.
Ultra-Orthodox protest Israeli military draft
Ultra-Orthodox protest against the detention of members of their community who failed to report to a military recruiting office.