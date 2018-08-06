Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Aug 6, 2018 | 1:30pm EDT

Viking festival

A man dressed up as a Viking shouts during the annual Viking festival of Catoira in north-western Spain August 5, 2018. The festival re-enacts past Viking raids in the area and is celebrated annually on the first Sunday of August. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

A man dressed up as a Viking shouts during the annual Viking festival of Catoira in north-western Spain August 5, 2018. The festival re-enacts past Viking raids in the area and is celebrated annually on the first Sunday of August. REUTERS/Miguel...more

Reuters / Sunday, August 05, 2018
A man dressed up as a Viking shouts during the annual Viking festival of Catoira in north-western Spain August 5, 2018. The festival re-enacts past Viking raids in the area and is celebrated annually on the first Sunday of August. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Close
1 / 17
People dressed up as Vikings take part in the annual Viking festival of Catoira in north-western Spain. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

People dressed up as Vikings take part in the annual Viking festival of Catoira in north-western Spain. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / Sunday, August 05, 2018
People dressed up as Vikings take part in the annual Viking festival of Catoira in north-western Spain. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Close
2 / 17
Women dressed up as Vikings attend the annual Viking festival of Catoira in north-western Spain. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Women dressed up as Vikings attend the annual Viking festival of Catoira in north-western Spain. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / Sunday, August 05, 2018
Women dressed up as Vikings attend the annual Viking festival of Catoira in north-western Spain. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Close
3 / 17
People dressed up as Vikings take part in the annual Viking festival of Catoira in north-western Spain. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

People dressed up as Vikings take part in the annual Viking festival of Catoira in north-western Spain. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / Sunday, August 05, 2018
People dressed up as Vikings take part in the annual Viking festival of Catoira in north-western Spain. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Close
4 / 17
A man dressed up as a Viking attends the annual Viking festival of Catoira in north-western Spain. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

A man dressed up as a Viking attends the annual Viking festival of Catoira in north-western Spain. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / Sunday, August 05, 2018
A man dressed up as a Viking attends the annual Viking festival of Catoira in north-western Spain. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Close
5 / 17
People dressed up as Vikings take part in the annual Viking festival of Catoira in north-western Spain. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

People dressed up as Vikings take part in the annual Viking festival of Catoira in north-western Spain. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / Sunday, August 05, 2018
People dressed up as Vikings take part in the annual Viking festival of Catoira in north-western Spain. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Close
6 / 17
A participant dressed as a Viking blows a horn as he takes part in the annual Viking festival of Catoira in north-western Spain. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

A participant dressed as a Viking blows a horn as he takes part in the annual Viking festival of Catoira in north-western Spain. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / Sunday, August 05, 2018
A participant dressed as a Viking blows a horn as he takes part in the annual Viking festival of Catoira in north-western Spain. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Close
7 / 17
Women dressed up as Vikings attend the annual Viking festival of Catoira in north-western Spain. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Women dressed up as Vikings attend the annual Viking festival of Catoira in north-western Spain. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / Sunday, August 05, 2018
Women dressed up as Vikings attend the annual Viking festival of Catoira in north-western Spain. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Close
8 / 17
People dressed up as Vikings take part in the annual Viking festival of Catoira in north-western Spain. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

People dressed up as Vikings take part in the annual Viking festival of Catoira in north-western Spain. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / Sunday, August 05, 2018
People dressed up as Vikings take part in the annual Viking festival of Catoira in north-western Spain. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Close
9 / 17
People dressed as Vikings sail on a boat during the annual Viking festival of Catoira in north-western Spain. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

People dressed as Vikings sail on a boat during the annual Viking festival of Catoira in north-western Spain. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / Sunday, August 05, 2018
People dressed as Vikings sail on a boat during the annual Viking festival of Catoira in north-western Spain. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Close
10 / 17
People dressed up as Vikings take part in the annual Viking festival of Catoira in north-western Spain. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

People dressed up as Vikings take part in the annual Viking festival of Catoira in north-western Spain. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / Sunday, August 05, 2018
People dressed up as Vikings take part in the annual Viking festival of Catoira in north-western Spain. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Close
11 / 17
People dressed as Vikings sail on a boat during the annual Viking festival of Catoira in north-western Spain. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

People dressed as Vikings sail on a boat during the annual Viking festival of Catoira in north-western Spain. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / Sunday, August 05, 2018
People dressed as Vikings sail on a boat during the annual Viking festival of Catoira in north-western Spain. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Close
12 / 17
People dressed up as Vikings take part in the annual Viking festival of Catoira in north-western Spain. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

People dressed up as Vikings take part in the annual Viking festival of Catoira in north-western Spain. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / Sunday, August 05, 2018
People dressed up as Vikings take part in the annual Viking festival of Catoira in north-western Spain. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Close
13 / 17
A participant dressed as a Viking blows a horn as he takes part in the annual Viking festival of Catoira in north-western Spain. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

A participant dressed as a Viking blows a horn as he takes part in the annual Viking festival of Catoira in north-western Spain. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / Sunday, August 05, 2018
A participant dressed as a Viking blows a horn as he takes part in the annual Viking festival of Catoira in north-western Spain. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Close
14 / 17
People dressed up as Vikings take part in the annual Viking festival of Catoira in north-western Spain. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

People dressed up as Vikings take part in the annual Viking festival of Catoira in north-western Spain. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / Sunday, August 05, 2018
People dressed up as Vikings take part in the annual Viking festival of Catoira in north-western Spain. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Close
15 / 17
People dressed up as Vikings take part in the annual Viking festival of Catoira in north-western Spain. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

People dressed up as Vikings take part in the annual Viking festival of Catoira in north-western Spain. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / Sunday, August 05, 2018
People dressed up as Vikings take part in the annual Viking festival of Catoira in north-western Spain. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Close
16 / 17
People dressed up as Vikings take part in the annual Viking festival of Catoira in north-western Spain. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

People dressed up as Vikings take part in the annual Viking festival of Catoira in north-western Spain. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / Sunday, August 05, 2018
People dressed up as Vikings take part in the annual Viking festival of Catoira in north-western Spain. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Animal E.R.

Animal E.R.

Next Slideshows

Animal E.R.

Animal E.R.

Critters big and small pay a visit to the vet.

Aug 01 2018
Supermarket of felt

Supermarket of felt

British artist Lucy Sparrow has opened a supermarket filled with felt products in an art installation called 'Sparrow Mart' in Los Angeles.

Jul 31 2018
The handmaid's protest

The handmaid's protest

Demonstrators evoke the dystopian future of "The Handmaid's Tale" book and television series in their present-day protests.

Jul 31 2018
International Army Games

International Army Games

The International Army Games, held across seven countries, features contests between 32 armed forces.

Jul 31 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Earthquake rocks Indonesia resort island

Earthquake rocks Indonesia resort island

Rescue workers face scenes of destruction across Indonesia�s resort island of Lombok after an earthquake of magnitude 6.9 killed dozens in the second powerful quake in a week.

Aboard a migrant rescue ship

Aboard a migrant rescue ship

Scenes from aboard the NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat in the central Mediterranean Sea.

Right-wing protesters and opponents clash in Portland

Right-wing protesters and opponents clash in Portland

Four people were arrested as scores of right-wing and anti-fascist demonstrators squared off in Portland, Oregon.

Aftermath of Zimbabwe's disputed election

Aftermath of Zimbabwe's disputed election

President Emmerson Mnangagwa called for Zimbabwe to unite behind him after he was declared winner of national elections, but the opposition leader insisted he had won and said he would use all means necessary to challenge the result.

California's Mendocino fires

California's Mendocino fires

The Ranch and River fires have charred more than 125,000 acres on the southern end of the Mendocino National Forest.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top pictures from the past week.

Post-election clashes in Zimbabwe

Post-election clashes in Zimbabwe

Soldiers clash with opposition supporters who accused the ruling party of trying to rig Zimbabwe's presidential election in the streets of Harare.

Korean War remains return home to U.S.

Korean War remains return home to U.S.

In a solemn ceremony, the United States welcomes home human remains it says presumably includes Americans killed in the 1950-1953 Korean War.

Ultra-Orthodox protest Israeli military draft

Ultra-Orthodox protest Israeli military draft

Ultra-Orthodox protest against the detention of members of their community who failed to report to a military recruiting office.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast