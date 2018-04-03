Edition:
Villanova beats Michigan to win NCAA title

Villanova Wildcats guard Donte DiVincenzo holds the national championship trophy with Jalen Brunson after defeating the Michigan Wolverines 79-62 in the championship game of the 2018 men's Final Four. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, April 03, 2018
Villanova Wildcats guard Jalen Brunson hoists the national championship trophy. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, April 02, 2018
Villanova Wildcats forward Omari Spellman hoists the trophy. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, April 03, 2018
Villanova Wildcats players celebrate. Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, April 02, 2018
Villanova Wildcats celebrate on the court following their victory. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, April 03, 2018
Villanova Wildcats guard Donte DiVincenzo cuts down the net. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, April 03, 2018
Villanova Wildcats head coach Jay Wright. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, April 03, 2018
The Villanova Wildcats celebrates. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, April 02, 2018
Villanova Wildcats guard Jalen Brunson cuts down the net. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, April 03, 2018
Villanova Wildcats guard Jalen Brunson celebrates. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, April 03, 2018
Villanova Wildcats guard Mikal Bridges celebrates. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, April 03, 2018
Villanova Wildcats head coach Jay Wright hoists the trophy. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, April 02, 2018
Villanova Wildcats team chaplain Father Rob celebrates. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, April 03, 2018
Villanova Wildcats guard Donte DiVincenzo holds the trophy. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, April 03, 2018
Villanova Wildcats guard Donte DiVincenzo and teammates celebrate. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, April 02, 2018
Michigan Wolverines forward Isaiah Livers and Ibi Watson react after losing. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, April 02, 2018
Michigan Wolverines guard Charles Matthews and Villanova Wildcats guard Donte DiVincenzo go for a loose ball. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, April 02, 2018
Villanova Wildcats guard Donte DiVincenzo celebrates with Eric Paschall during the second half. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, April 02, 2018
Villanova Wildcats forward Omari Spellman dunks against Michigan Wolverines forward Moritz Wagner. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, April 02, 2018
Michigan Wolverines forward Moritz Wagner and Villanova Wildcats forward Eric Paschall go for the ball. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, April 02, 2018
Villanova Wildcats guard Donte DiVincenzo shoots against Michigan Wolverines guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, April 02, 2018
Villanova Wildcats guard Donte DiVincenzo blocks the shot of Michigan Wolverines guard Charles Matthews. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, April 02, 2018
Villanova Wildcats forward Omari Spellman dunks. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, April 02, 2018
Michigan Wolverines forward Moritz Wagner battles for a loose ball with Villanova Wildcats forward Eric Paschall. Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, April 02, 2018
Villanova Wildcats forward Omari Spellman dunks as Michigan Wolverines forward Moritz Wagner defends. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, April 02, 2018
