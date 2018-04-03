Villanova beats Michigan to win NCAA title
Villanova Wildcats guard Donte DiVincenzo holds the national championship trophy with Jalen Brunson after defeating the Michigan Wolverines 79-62 in the championship game of the 2018 men's Final Four. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Villanova Wildcats guard Jalen Brunson hoists the national championship trophy. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Villanova Wildcats forward Omari Spellman hoists the trophy. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Villanova Wildcats players celebrate. Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
Villanova Wildcats celebrate on the court following their victory. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Villanova Wildcats guard Donte DiVincenzo cuts down the net. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Villanova Wildcats head coach Jay Wright. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
The Villanova Wildcats celebrates. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Villanova Wildcats guard Jalen Brunson cuts down the net. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Villanova Wildcats guard Jalen Brunson celebrates. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Villanova Wildcats guard Mikal Bridges celebrates. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Villanova Wildcats head coach Jay Wright hoists the trophy. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Villanova Wildcats team chaplain Father Rob celebrates. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Villanova Wildcats guard Donte DiVincenzo holds the trophy. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Villanova Wildcats guard Donte DiVincenzo and teammates celebrate. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Michigan Wolverines forward Isaiah Livers and Ibi Watson react after losing. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Michigan Wolverines guard Charles Matthews and Villanova Wildcats guard Donte DiVincenzo go for a loose ball. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Villanova Wildcats guard Donte DiVincenzo celebrates with Eric Paschall during the second half. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Villanova Wildcats forward Omari Spellman dunks against Michigan Wolverines forward Moritz Wagner. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Michigan Wolverines forward Moritz Wagner and Villanova Wildcats forward Eric Paschall go for the ball. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Villanova Wildcats guard Donte DiVincenzo shoots against Michigan Wolverines guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Villanova Wildcats guard Donte DiVincenzo blocks the shot of Michigan Wolverines guard Charles Matthews. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Villanova Wildcats forward Omari Spellman dunks. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Michigan Wolverines forward Moritz Wagner battles for a loose ball with Villanova Wildcats forward Eric Paschall. Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
Villanova Wildcats forward Omari Spellman dunks as Michigan Wolverines forward Moritz Wagner defends. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Next Slideshows
White House Easter Egg Roll
President Trump and first lady Melania host the annual White House Easter Egg Roll.
Protests turn deadly on Gaza-Israel border
A tense calm descends on the border after one of the deadliest days of unrest in the area in years.
Week in sports
Our top sports photography this past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Shooting at YouTube offices in California
A woman opened fire at YouTube's headquarters near San Francisco, wounding three people before taking her own life as employees of the Silicon Valley technology company fled into the surrounding streets, authorities said.
Kim Jong Un meets K-pop stars
South Korean pop stars met the North Korean leader, and staged a joint concert with North Korean singers in Pyongyang.
Oklahoma teachers walk out
Oklahoma teachers walked out of classes for a second straight day, demanding higher state spending on public education in the latest U.S. labor action by educators.
Spring in blossom
Cherry, peach and almond trees bloom in springtime around the world.
Migrant caravan heads to U.S. border
A "caravan" of more than 1,200 Central American migrants is heading to the U.S. border through Mexico.
Thousands remain in Gaza protest camps
Several thousand Palestinians remain in tent camps along the Israel- Gaza border, protesting for a right of return for refugees and descendants.
Celebrity breakups of 2018
Couples who have called it quits this year.
Easter Parade in New York
The annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival in Manhattan.