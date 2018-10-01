Vintage cars parade through Paris
Car enthusiasts drive a 1928 Darmont Special car during a parade on the Place de la Concorde organized as part of the Paris auto show, which is celebrating its 120th edition, in Paris, France, September 30, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A car enthusiast cleans the windshield of his Studebaker cabriolet. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A car enthusiast starts the engine of his 1928 Darmont Special car during a parade. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A car enthusiast drives a 1910 De Dion Bouton 8HP car during a parade. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Car enthusiasts drive a vintage car. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Detail view of the front emblem on a Packard Eight Coupe Chauffeur car. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A car enthusiast sits in a Packard Eight Coupe Chauffeur. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Car enthusiasts drive a vintage fire truck. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A 1931 Ford A Roadster is pictured during a parade. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Car enthusiasts drive a 1898 Renault Type A car during a parade. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Car enthusiasts drive a Renault 4cv car. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Car enthusiasts drive a Citroen U23 during a parade. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Car enthusiasts drive a 1901 De Dion Bouton Vis-a-vis during a parade. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A Citroen Traction 11 car is pictured during a parade. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Car enthusiasts drive a 1901 Herlicq New Axa during a parade. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Car enthusiasts drive vintage cars during a parade by the Eiffel tower. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
