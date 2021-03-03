Edition:
International
Wed Mar 3, 2021

Violence erupts as kidnapped Nigerian schoolgirls returned to families

A man reacts as a riot broke out after the arrival of the rescued JSS Jangebe schoolgirls in Jangebe, Zamfara, Nigeria March 3, 2021. Chaos broke out as parents, impatient to take their children home, burst into a hall where government officials were giving lengthy speeches in front the newly-freed girls, one of the witnesses said. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Wednesday, March 03, 2021
A man uses a phone as a riot broke out after the arrival of the rescued JSS Jangebe schoolgirls in Jangebe, Zamfara, Nigeria March 3, 2021. Police fired tear gas and soldiers shot their guns into the air in northwest Nigeria as violence broke out amid the return of 279 kidnapped schoolgirls to their families on Wednesday, a day after their release. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Wednesday, March 03, 2021
Children react as they gather for the arrival of the rescued JSS Jangebe schoolgirls in Jangebe, Zamfara, Nigeria March 3, 2021. The kidnapping of the girls from their school in the town of Jangebe, Zamfara state, had drawn the world's attention to a remote corner of northwest Nigeria, and Wednesday was supposed to be a happy end to the children's five-day ordeal with their handover to their families. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Wednesday, March 03, 2021
People react after the arrival of the rescued JSS Jangebe schoolgirls in Jangebe, Zamfara, Nigeria March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Wednesday, March 03, 2021
Women walk as a riot broke out after the arrival of the rescued JSS Jangebe schoolgirls in Jangebe, Zamfara, Nigeria March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Wednesday, March 03, 2021
Security forces patrol as people wait for the arrival of the rescued JSS Jangebe schoolgirls in Jangebe, Zamfara, Nigeria March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Wednesday, March 03, 2021
A man is helped by others after he fainted upon seeing his three daughters, which were among the rescued JSS Jangebe schoolgirls, in Jangebe, Zamfara, Nigeria March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Wednesday, March 03, 2021
A car is seen with a broken window following a riot after the arrival of the rescued JSS Jangebe schoolgirls in Jangebe, Zamfara, Nigeria March 3, 2021. People threw rocks at government officials' and reporters' cars, smashing the rear window of one, as vehicles sped away from the town, the Reuters witnesses said. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Wednesday, March 03, 2021
People react as rescued JSS Jangebe schoolgirls arrive in Jangebe, Zamfara, Nigeria March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Wednesday, March 03, 2021
People walk after the rescued JSS Jangebe schoolgirls arrived in Jangebe, Zamfara, Nigeria March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Wednesday, March 03, 2021
A rescued JSS Jangebe schoolgirl reacts after arriving in Jangebe, Zamfara, Nigeria March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Wednesday, March 03, 2021
A girl with a man walk as a riot broke out after the arrival of the rescued JSS Jangebe schoolgirls in Jangebe, Zamfara, Nigeria March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Wednesday, March 03, 2021
A mother reacts as she receives her daughter after she arrived along with other rescued JSS Jangebe schoolgirls in Jangebe, Zamfara, Nigeria March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Wednesday, March 03, 2021
Mother reacts as she receives her daughter after she arrived along with other rescued JSS Jangebe schoolgirls in Jangebe, Zamfara, Nigeria March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Wednesday, March 03, 2021
A father is seen with his daughter as parents reunite with the rescued JSS Jangebe schoolgirls in Jangebe, Zamfara, Nigeria March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Wednesday, March 03, 2021
An injured student is helped to the hall as rescued JSS Jangebe schoolgirls arrive in Jangebe, Zamfara, Nigeria March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Wednesday, March 03, 2021
Parents wait for the arrival of the rescued JSS Jangebe schoolgirls in Zamfara, Nigeria March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Wednesday, March 03, 2021
Women wait for the arrival of the rescued JSS Jangebe schoolgirls in Zamfara, Nigeria March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Wednesday, March 03, 2021
A rescued JSS Jangebe schoolgirl runs away with a parent as a riot broke out in Jangebe, Zamfara, Nigeria March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Wednesday, March 03, 2021
Girls who were kidnapped from a boarding school in the northwest Nigerian state of Zamfara walk in line after their release, in Zamfara, Nigeria, March 2. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Tuesday, March 02, 2021
Girls who were kidnapped from a boarding school in the northwest Nigerian state of Zamfara are seen after their release in Zamfara, Nigeria, March 2. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Tuesday, March 02, 2021
A girl who was kidnapped from a boarding school in the northwest Nigerian state of Zamfara, lies in an ambulance after her release in Zamfara, Nigeria, March 2. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Tuesday, March 02, 2021
A woman arrives to see her daughter, who was kidnapped from a boarding school in the northwest Nigerian state of Zamfara, after her release in Zamfara, Nigeria, March 2. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Tuesday, March 02, 2021
The feet of girls who were kidnapped from a boarding school in the northwest Nigerian state of Zamfara are seen after their release in Zamfara, Nigeria, March 2. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Tuesday, March 02, 2021
Girls who were kidnapped from a boarding school in the northwest Nigerian state of Zamfara, walk in line after their release in Zamfara, Nigeria, March 2. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Tuesday, March 02, 2021
An official embraces a girl who was kidnapped from a boarding school in the northwest Nigerian state of Zamfara, after her release in Zamfara, Nigeria, March 2. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Tuesday, March 02, 2021
Girls who were kidnapped from a boarding school in the northwest Nigerian state of Zamfara, look on after their release in Zamfara, Nigeria, March 2. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Tuesday, March 02, 2021
Girls who were kidnapped from a boarding school in the northwest Nigerian state of Zamfara, walk in line after their release in Zamfara, Nigeria, March 2. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Tuesday, March 02, 2021
Girls who kidnapped from a boarding school in the northwest Nigerian state of Zamfara, get into a vehicle after their release in Zamfara, Nigeria, March 2. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Tuesday, March 02, 2021
Girls who were kidnapped from a boarding school in the northwest Nigerian state of Zamfara, head for a medical check-up after their release in Zamfara, Nigeria, March 2. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Tuesday, March 02, 2021
Girls who were kidnapped from a boarding school in the northwest Nigerian state of Zamfara, walk in line after their release, as a police officer stands close in Zamfara, Nigeria, March 2. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Tuesday, March 02, 2021
Girls who were kidnapped from a boarding school in the northwest Nigerian state of Zamfara, look on after their release in Zamfara, Nigeria, March 2. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Tuesday, March 02, 2021
Some of the clothing of the JSS Jangebe school is seen on the beddings, a day after over 300 schoolgirls were abducted by bandits, in Zamfara, Nigeria February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2021
A team of security experts tour the JSS Jangebe school, a day after over 300 schoolgirls were abducted by bandits, in Zamfara, Nigeria February 27, 2021. An armed gang kidnapped 317 girls from the Government Girls Science Secondary School in the town of Jangebe, in Zamfara state, at around 1 a.m. on Friday. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2021
A pair of slippers belonging to one of the JSS Jangebe school girls is seen a day after over 300 schoolgirls were abducted by bandits, in Zamfara, Nigeria February 27, 2021. The raid in Zamfara state was the second such kidnapping in little over a week in the northwest of the country, where schools have become targets for mass kidnappings for ransom. Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari urged state governments not to reward "bandits" with money or vehicles. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2021
Balarabe Kagara speaks with one of his sons as the family awaits news of the release of two of his daughters in Zamfara, Nigeria February 28, 2021. Kagara, whose two 14-year-old daughters are among those taken, said he was praying for their safe return and remained hopeful. "I will be very happy if I see my daughters," the 54-year-old farmer said. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2021
A door is seen laid aside a day after over 300 schoolgirls were abducted by bandits away from the JSS school in Zamfara, Nigeria February 27, 2021. Zamfara police have worked alongside the army in a search-and-rescue operation since Friday, after the students were taken from the Government Girls Science Secondary School in the town of Jangebe. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2021
A milkmaid walks toward the gate of JSS Jangebe school, a day after over 300 schoolgirls were abducted from the school in Zamfara, Nigeria February 27, 2021. School kidnappings were first carried out by jihadist groups Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province but the tactic has now been adopted by other militants whose agenda is unclear. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2021
The view shows the interior of one of the school hostels where over 300 JSS Jangebe schoolgirls were abducted by bandits, in Zamfara, Nigeria February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2021
A member of the special forces of the police team walks at the JSS Jangebe school, after over 300 schoolgirls were abducted by bandits, in Zamfara, Nigeria February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2021
Personal items of one of the students from JSS Jangebe school are seen on the bed, a day after over 300 schoolgirls were abducted by bandits, in Zamfara, Nigeria February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2021
A woman walks past the palace of the Emir of Anka after rumours of the release of the kidnapped girls of the JSS Jangebe school went viral on social media in Zamfara, Nigeria February 28, 2021. Rumours circulated on social media on Sunday that the girls had been released. They prompted Zamfara state government to issue a statement in which it said the governor Bello Matawalle was unhappy that someone would "try to further hurt the victims' parents" with "falsehood". REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2021
A woman walks past the palace of the Emir of Anka after rumours of the release of the kidnapped girls of the JSS Jangebe school went viral on social media in Zamfara, Nigeria February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2021
People stand on an abandoned bridge in Zamfara, Nigeria February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2021
A brother of two of the Kagara family daughters, kidnapped by bandits from the JSS Jangebe school, is seen at home awaiting news of the release of his sisters, in Zamfara, Nigeria February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2021
A bicycle is seen inside the premises of JSS Jangebe school, a day after over 300 schoolgirls were abducted by bandits, in Zamfara, Nigeria February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2021
