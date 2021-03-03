Violence erupts as kidnapped Nigerian schoolgirls returned to families

A pair of slippers belonging to one of the JSS Jangebe school girls is seen a day after over 300 schoolgirls were abducted by bandits, in Zamfara, Nigeria February 27, 2021. The raid in Zamfara state was the second such kidnapping in little over a...more

A pair of slippers belonging to one of the JSS Jangebe school girls is seen a day after over 300 schoolgirls were abducted by bandits, in Zamfara, Nigeria February 27, 2021. The raid in Zamfara state was the second such kidnapping in little over a week in the northwest of the country, where schools have become targets for mass kidnappings for ransom. Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari urged state governments not to reward "bandits" with money or vehicles. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

