Pictures | Mon May 10, 2021 | 9:41am EDT

Violence erupts at al-Aqsa mosque as Israel marks Jerusalem Day

An Israeli police officer holds his weapon as he stands in front of an injured Israeli driver moments after witnesses said his car crashed into a Palestinian on a pavement during stone-throwing clashes near Lion's Gate just outside Jerusalem's Old City, May 10. REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg

Reuters / Monday, May 10, 2021
Israeli police detain a Palestinian during clashes at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 10. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israeli police detain a Palestinian during clashes at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 10. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Palestinians run away as Israeli police fire a stun grenade during clashes at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 10. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israeli police detain a Palestinian during clashes at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 10. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Palestinian run during clashes with Israeli police at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 10. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israeli police detain a Palestinian during clashes at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 10. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Palestinians run away as Israeli police fire a stun grenade during clashes at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 10. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian woman reacts as Israeli police fire a stun grenade during clashes at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 10. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A wounded Palestinian is helped during clashes with Israeli police at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 10. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A camera operator falls as an Israeli police officer runs after him during clashes with Palestinians at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 10. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A wounded Palestinian is evacuated during clashes with Israeli police at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 10. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Palestinians fill buckets with rocks following clashes with Israeli police at the compound that houses al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 10. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Palestinians carry a bucket filled with rocks following clashes with Israeli police at the compound that houses al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 10. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Medics tend to a wounded Palestinian during clashes with Israeli police at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 10. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A wounded Palestinian is evacuated during clashes with Israeli police at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 10. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israeli police detain a Palestinian during clashes at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 10. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Smoke disperses from a stun grenade fired by Israeli security forces amid Israeli-Palestinian tension as Israel marks Jerusalem Day, near Damascus Gate just outside Jerusalem's Old City, May 10. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israeli police detain a Palestinian during clashes at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 10. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israeli police detain a Palestinian during clashes at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 10. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian man gestures near Israeli security forces amid Israeli-Palestinian tension as Israel marks Jerusalem Day, near Damascus Gate just outside Jerusalem's Old City, May 10. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israeli police detain a Palestinian during clashes at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 10. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israeli police walk in front of the closed doors of Al-Aqsa Mosque during clashes with Palestinians at the compound that houses  known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 10. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israeli police detain a Palestinian during clashes at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 10. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A member of Israeli police aims a weapon during clashes with Palestinians at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 10. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian medic argues with Israeli police during clashes at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 10. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israeli police detain a Palestinian during clashes at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 10. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A wounded Palestinian is evacuated during clashes with Israeli police at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 10. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israeli security forces on rooftops in front of the Dome of the Rock in Jerusalem's Old City, May 10. REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg

A wounded Palestinian is evacuated during clashes with Israeli police at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 10. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

