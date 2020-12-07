Violence erupts during Paris protest against Macron's security law
A demonstrator holds an umbrella and a sign reading "For your safety you will have no more freedoms" during a protest against the "Global Security Bill'', that rights groups say would make it a crime to circulate an image of a police officer's face...more
Police officers stand guard near a burning barricade during a protest against the "Global Security Bill'', that rights groups say would make it a crime to circulate an image of a police officer's face and would infringe journalists' freedom in the...more
Police officers stand guard amid tear gas during a demonstration against the "Global Security Bill'', that rights groups say would make it a crime to circulate an image of a police officer's face and would infringe journalists' freedom in the...more
Demonstrators take cover behind a barricade during a protest against the "Global Security Bill'', that rights groups say would make it a crime to circulate an image of a police officer's face and would infringe journalists' freedom in the country, in...more
Police detain a demonstrator during a protest against the "Global Security Bill'', that rights groups say would make it a crime to circulate an image of a police officer's face and would infringe journalists' freedom in the country, in Paris, France,...more
A fire is seen during a protest against the "Global Security Bill'', that rights groups say would make it a crime to circulate an image of a police officer's face and would infringe journalists' freedom in the country, in Paris, France, December 5,...more
A demonstrator holds a sign reading "Live yes survive no" during a protest against the "Global Security Bill'', that rights groups say would make it a crime to circulate an image of a police officer's face and would infringe journalists' freedom in...more
A firefighter runs past a burning car during a protest against the "Global Security Bill'', that rights groups say would make it a crime to circulate an image of a police officer's face and would infringe journalists' freedom in the country, in...more
Police officers hold their shields during a protest against the "Global Security Bill'', that rights groups say would make it a crime to circulate an image of a police officer's face and would infringe journalists' freedom in the country, in Paris,...more
A car burns during a protest against the "Global Security Bill'', that rights groups say would make it a crime to circulate an image of a police officer's face and would infringe journalists' freedom in the country, in Paris, France, December 5,...more
Police officers stand in position during a protest against the "Global Security Bill'', that rights groups say would make it a crime to circulate an image of a police officer's face and would infringe journalists' freedom in the country, in Paris,...more
Police officers walk next to a fire during a protest against the "Global Security Bill'', that rights groups say would make it a crime to circulate an image of a police officer's face and would infringe journalists' freedom in the country, in Paris,...more
A firefighter uses a flashlight amid smoke next to burning vehicles during a protest against the "Global Security Bill'', that rights groups say would make it a crime to circulate an image of a police officer's face and would infringe journalists'...more
Police officers stand guard near a burning barricade during a protest against the "Global Security Bill'', that rights groups say would make it a crime to circulate an image of a police officer's face and would infringe journalists' freedom in the...more
Firefighters walk near a fire during a protest against the "Global Security Bill'', that rights groups say would make it a crime to circulate an image of a police officer's face and would infringe journalists' freedom in the country, in Paris,...more
People take cover as a barricade burns during a protest against the "Global Security Bill'', that rights groups say would make it a crime to circulate an image of a police officer's face and would infringe journalists' freedom in the country, in...more
Police officers walk past a barricade during a protest against the "Global Security Bill'', that rights groups say would make it a crime to circulate an image of a police officer's face and would infringe journalists' freedom in the country, in...more
A person walks near burning vehicles during a protest against the "Global Security Bill'', that rights groups say would make it a crime to circulate an image of a police officer's face and would infringe journalists' freedom in the country, in Paris,...more
A car burns during a protest against the "Global Security Bill'', that rights groups say would make it a crime to circulate an image of a police officer's face and would infringe journalists' freedom in the country, in Paris, France, December 5,...more
A woman is helped by other people during a demonstration against the "Global Security Bill'', that rights groups say would make it a crime to circulate an image of a police officer's face and would infringe journalists' freedom in the country, in...more
Firefighters work next to a car surrounded by flames during a protest against the "Global Security Bill'', that rights groups say would make it a crime to circulate an image of a police officer's face and would infringe journalists' freedom in the...more
