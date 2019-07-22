Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jul 22, 2019 | 10:40am EDT

Violence escalates in Hong Kong protests

Men in white t-shirts and carrying poles are seen in Yuen Long after attacking anti-extradition bill demonstrators at a train station in Hong Kong, July 22. Hong Kong police faced criticism for an apparent failure to protect anti-government protesters from an attack by what opposition politicians suspected were gang members at a train station on the weekend. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, July 22, 2019
Men in white t-shirts and face masks attack anti-extradition bill demonstrators and reporters at a train station in Hong Kong, July 21. Hong Kong police faced criticism for an apparent failure to protect anti-government protesters from an attack by what opposition politicians suspected were gang members at a train station on the weekend. Courtesy of Stand News/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 22, 2019
Men in white t-shirts with poles are seen in Yuen Long after attacked anti-extradition bill demonstrators at a train station, in Hong Kong, July 22. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, July 22, 2019
The office of pro-China lawmaker Junius Ho is seen destroyed by anti-extradition supporters in Hong Kong, July 22. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Monday, July 22, 2019
A pro-government supporter is warned by anti-extradition supporters to leave the office building of pro-China lawmaker Junius Ho in Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, July 22. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Monday, July 22, 2019
A pro-government supporter scuffles with an anti-extradition supporter outside pro-China lawmaker Junius Ho in Tsuen Wan office in Hong Kong, July 22. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Monday, July 22, 2019
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam holds a news conference, July 22. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Monday, July 22, 2019
An anti-extradition bill demonstrator picks up a tear gas canister during clashes with riot police after a march to call for democratic reforms, in Hong Kong, July 21. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, July 21, 2019
Anti-extradition bill demonstrators react as riot police fire tear gas after a march to call for democratic reforms in Hong Kong, July 21. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, July 21, 2019
An anti-extradition bill demonstrator receives medical attention after riot police fire tear gas after a march to call for democratic reforms, in Hong Kong, July 21. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, July 21, 2019
An anti-extradition demonstrators have tear gas fired at them while they clash with riot police, after a march to call for democratic reforms, in Hong Kong, July 21. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, July 21, 2019
A National Emblem splashed with paint after anti-extradition bill protest is seen outside Chinese Liaison Office in Hong Kong, July 21. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, July 21, 2019
Protesters spray wall of Chinese Liaison Office after a march to call for democratic reforms, in Hong Kong, July 21. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, July 21, 2019
Riot police clash with anti-extradition demonstrators, after a march to call for democratic reforms in Hong Kong, July 21. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, July 21, 2019
An anti-extradition demonstrator runs, after a march of to call for democratic reforms, in Hong Kong, July 21. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, July 21, 2019
Anti-extradition demonstrators hold makeshift shields, after a march to call for democratic reforms in Hong Kong, July 21. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, July 21, 2019
A barricade burns as riot police stand guard, after a march to call for democratic reforms in Hong Kong, July 21. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, July 21, 2019
A protester sprays CCTV camera outside the Chinese liaison office after a march to call for democratic reforms, in Hong Kong, July 21. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, July 21, 2019
Anti-extradition demonstrators march to call for democratic reforms, in Hong Kong, July 21. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, July 21, 2019
Anti-extradition demonstrators march to call for democratic reforms, in Hong Kong, July 21. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, July 21, 2019
