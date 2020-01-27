Violence escalates in Iraq as government pushes to end protests
Iraqi demonstrators gesture as they burn tires to block a road during ongoing anti-government protests in Najaf, Iraq January 27, 2020. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
A molotov cocktail is held by an Iraqi demonstrator during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq January 27, 2020. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa al-Deen
A member of Iraqi security forces aims to fire tear gas towards demonstrators during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq January 27, 2020. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa al-Deen
An Iraqi demonstrator walks past burning tires as they block a road during the ongoing anti-government protest in Nassiriya, Iraq January 27, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Dhahi
A demonstrator covers his face with a Iraqi flag as he flashes the victory sign during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq January 27, 2020. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa al-Deen
An Injured Iraqi demonstrator flashes the victory sign during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq January 27, 2020. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa al-Deen
Iraqi demonstrators run from tear gas thrown during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq January 27, 2020. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa al-Deen
Iraqi demonstrators burn tires to block a road during ongoing anti-government protests in Najaf, Iraq January 27, 2020. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
An Iraqi demonstrator is seen between burning tires as they block a road during the ongoing anti-government protest in Nassiriya, Iraq January 27, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Dhahi
Iraqi demonstrators clean the rubbish of burned tents, which were destroyed last night during the ongoing anti-government protest in Nassiriya, Iraq January 27, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Dhahi
Iraqi demonstrators burn tires as they block a road during the ongoing anti-government protest in Nassiriya, Iraq January 27, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Dhahi
University students gather during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq January 26, 2020. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
University students carry an Iraqi flag, during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq January 26, 2020. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
A man pours medical fluid on the face of a demonstrator who was affected by tear gas during ongoing anti-government protests in Nassiriya, Iraq January 26, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Dhahi
University students shout slogans during ongoing anti-government protests in Kerbala, Iraq January 26, 2020. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa al-Deen
An Iraqi demonstrator covers his face near burning tires blocking a road during ongoing anti-government protests in Najaf, Iraq January 26, 2020. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
A demonstrator receives medical help after being affected by tear gas, during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq January 26, 2020. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
A man uses a drum as university students carry an Iraqi flag, during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq January 26, 2020. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
University students gather during ongoing anti-government protests in Basra, Iraq January 26, 2020. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani
Demonstratos are seen amongst smoke rising from burning tents as Iraqi security forces raid at Tahrir Square during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq January 25, 2020. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
A demonstrator throws a tear gas canister back at the Iraqi security forces during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq January 25, 2020. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Next Slideshows
Mourning Kobe Bryant
Fans mourn Kobe Bryant, considered one of basketball's all-time greats, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who were among nine people killed in a helicopter...
Auschwitz survivors mark 75th anniversary of camp's liberation
World leaders join aging Holocaust survivors in Poland to mark 75 years since the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp by Soviet troops, amid concerns over a...
Democrats battle for Iowa
Scenes from the state of Iowa, ahead of the first nominating contest in the Democratic 2020 primaries.
MORE IN PICTURES
U.S. paratroopers conduct airborne exercises in Colombia
Paratroopers with the U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne Division take part in an airborne assault exercise with Colombia's 2nd Special Forces Battalion at the Tolemaida military base.
Mourning Kobe Bryant
Fans mourn Kobe Bryant, considered one of basketball's all-time greats, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles.
Auschwitz survivors mark 75th anniversary of camp's liberation
World leaders join aging Holocaust survivors in Poland to mark 75 years since the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp by Soviet troops, amid concerns over a global resurgence of anti-Semitism.
Democrats battle for Iowa
Scenes from the state of Iowa, ahead of the first nominating contest in the Democratic 2020 primaries.
Auschwitz survivor returns to death camp, 75 years later
Jona Laks could smell the burning flesh as she walked towards death at the Auschwitz crematorium. More than 75 years later, aged 90, she has returned to what was the most notorious Nazi death camp of World War Two's Jewish Holocaust.
Inside Wuhan after China quarantines virus-hit city
China put millions of people on lockdown at the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, as authorities around the world worked to prevent a global pandemic.
Best of the Grammys
Highlights from the 2020 Grammy Awards ceremony.
Kobe Bryant: 1978 - 2020
Kobe Bryant, the transcendent basketball superstar who won five NBA championships and was the face of the Los Angeles Lakers for two decades, was killed in a helicopter crash in California along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people.