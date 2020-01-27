Edition:
Mon Jan 27, 2020

Violence escalates in Iraq as government pushes to end protests

Iraqi demonstrators gesture as they burn tires to block a road during ongoing anti-government protests in Najaf, Iraq January 27, 2020. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

Reuters / Monday, January 27, 2020
A molotov cocktail is held by an Iraqi demonstrator during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq January 27, 2020. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa al-Deen

Reuters / Monday, January 27, 2020
A member of Iraqi security forces aims to fire tear gas towards demonstrators during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq January 27, 2020. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa al-Deen

Reuters / Monday, January 27, 2020
An Iraqi demonstrator walks past burning tires as they block a road during the ongoing anti-government protest in Nassiriya, Iraq January 27, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Dhahi

Reuters / Monday, January 27, 2020
A demonstrator covers his face with a Iraqi flag as he flashes the victory sign during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq January 27, 2020. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa al-Deen

Reuters / Monday, January 27, 2020
An Injured Iraqi demonstrator flashes the victory sign during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq January 27, 2020. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa al-Deen

Reuters / Monday, January 27, 2020
Iraqi demonstrators run from tear gas thrown during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq January 27, 2020. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa al-Deen

Reuters / Monday, January 27, 2020
Iraqi demonstrators burn tires to block a road during ongoing anti-government protests in Najaf, Iraq January 27, 2020. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

Reuters / Monday, January 27, 2020
An Iraqi demonstrator is seen between burning tires as they block a road during the ongoing anti-government protest in Nassiriya, Iraq January 27, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Dhahi

Reuters / Monday, January 27, 2020
Iraqi demonstrators clean the rubbish of burned tents, which were destroyed last night during the ongoing anti-government protest in Nassiriya, Iraq January 27, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Dhahi

Reuters / Monday, January 27, 2020
Iraqi demonstrators burn tires as they block a road during the ongoing anti-government protest in Nassiriya, Iraq January 27, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Dhahi

Reuters / Monday, January 27, 2020
University students gather during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq January 26, 2020. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
University students carry an Iraqi flag, during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq January 26, 2020. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
A man pours medical fluid on the face of a demonstrator who was affected by tear gas during ongoing anti-government protests in Nassiriya, Iraq January 26, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Dhahi

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
University students shout slogans during ongoing anti-government protests in Kerbala, Iraq January 26, 2020. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa al-Deen

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
An Iraqi demonstrator covers his face near burning tires blocking a road during ongoing anti-government protests in Najaf, Iraq January 26, 2020. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
A demonstrator receives medical help after being affected by tear gas, during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq January 26, 2020. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
A man uses a drum as university students carry an Iraqi flag, during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq January 26, 2020. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
University students gather during ongoing anti-government protests in Basra, Iraq January 26, 2020. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
Demonstratos are seen amongst smoke rising from burning tents as Iraqi security forces raid at Tahrir Square during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq January 25, 2020. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, January 25, 2020
A demonstrator throws a tear gas canister back at the Iraqi security forces during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq January 25, 2020. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, January 25, 2020
