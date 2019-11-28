Edition:
Violence in Chile resurges

A demonstrator is sprayed by a water cannon during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile, November 26, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A demonstrator is sprayed by a water cannon during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile, November 26, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Wednesday, November 27, 2019
A demonstrator is sprayed by a water cannon during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile, November 26, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Demonstrators kiss in front of a burning barricade during a protest against Chile's government, in Santiago, November 27. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Demonstrators kiss in front of a burning barricade during a protest against Chile's government, in Santiago, November 27. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Wednesday, November 27, 2019
Demonstrators kiss in front of a burning barricade during a protest against Chile's government, in Santiago, November 27. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
A demonstrator is detained by members of the security forces during a protest against Chile's government, in Santiago, November 27. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

A demonstrator is detained by members of the security forces during a protest against Chile's government, in Santiago, November 27. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Wednesday, November 27, 2019
A demonstrator is detained by members of the security forces during a protest against Chile's government, in Santiago, November 27. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Members of the security forces stand guard in front of a detained demonstrator during a protest against Chile's government, in Santiago, November 27. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Members of the security forces stand guard in front of a detained demonstrator during a protest against Chile's government, in Santiago, November 27. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Wednesday, November 27, 2019
Members of the security forces stand guard in front of a detained demonstrator during a protest against Chile's government, in Santiago, November 27. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
A demonstrator holds stones in front of a burning barricade during a protest against Chile's government, in Santiago, November 27. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

A demonstrator holds stones in front of a burning barricade during a protest against Chile's government, in Santiago, November 27. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Wednesday, November 27, 2019
A demonstrator holds stones in front of a burning barricade during a protest against Chile's government, in Santiago, November 27. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Members of the security forces detain a demonstrator during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, November 27. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Members of the security forces detain a demonstrator during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, November 27. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Wednesday, November 27, 2019
Members of the security forces detain a demonstrator during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, November 27. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Demonstrators clash with the security forces during a protest against Chile's government, in Santiago, November 27. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Demonstrators clash with the security forces during a protest against Chile's government, in Santiago, November 27. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Wednesday, November 27, 2019
Demonstrators clash with the security forces during a protest against Chile's government, in Santiago, November 27. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Members of the security forces detain a demonstrator during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, November 27. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Members of the security forces detain a demonstrator during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, November 27. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Wednesday, November 27, 2019
Members of the security forces detain a demonstrator during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, November 27. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A demonstrator hits a riot police vehicle as others take cover while being sprayed by the security forces with a water cannon during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, November 27. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A demonstrator hits a riot police vehicle as others take cover while being sprayed by the security forces with a water cannon during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, November 27. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Wednesday, November 27, 2019
A demonstrator hits a riot police vehicle as others take cover while being sprayed by the security forces with a water cannon during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, November 27. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A demonstrator is sprayed by the security forces with a water cannon during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, November 27. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A demonstrator is sprayed by the security forces with a water cannon during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, November 27. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Wednesday, November 27, 2019
A demonstrator is sprayed by the security forces with a water cannon during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, November 27. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A demonstrator throws a stone towards a riot police vehicle during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, November 27. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A demonstrator throws a stone towards a riot police vehicle during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, November 27. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Wednesday, November 27, 2019
A demonstrator throws a stone towards a riot police vehicle during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, November 27. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A demonstrator holds a stone as others take cover during a protest against Chile's government, in Santiago, November 27. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

A demonstrator holds a stone as others take cover during a protest against Chile's government, in Santiago, November 27. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Wednesday, November 27, 2019
A demonstrator holds a stone as others take cover during a protest against Chile's government, in Santiago, November 27. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
A demonstrator throws a stone towards a riot police vehicle during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, November 27. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A demonstrator throws a stone towards a riot police vehicle during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, November 27. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Wednesday, November 27, 2019
A demonstrator throws a stone towards a riot police vehicle during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, November 27. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Demonstrators hold a bike cart during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, November 27. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Demonstrators hold a bike cart during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, November 27. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Wednesday, November 27, 2019
Demonstrators hold a bike cart during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, November 27. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Demonstrators are sprayed by the security forces with a water cannon during a protest against Chile's government, in Santiago, November 27. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Demonstrators are sprayed by the security forces with a water cannon during a protest against Chile's government, in Santiago, November 27. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Wednesday, November 27, 2019
Demonstrators are sprayed by the security forces with a water cannon during a protest against Chile's government, in Santiago, November 27. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
The riot police use a water cannon to extinguish a fire on a bus during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, November 26. REUTERS/Lucas Alvarado

The riot police use a water cannon to extinguish a fire on a bus during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, November 26. REUTERS/Lucas Alvarado

Reuters / Tuesday, November 26, 2019
The riot police use a water cannon to extinguish a fire on a bus during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, November 26. REUTERS/Lucas Alvarado
A demonstrator is detained during a protest against Chile's government in Concepcion, November 26. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra

A demonstrator is detained during a protest against Chile's government in Concepcion, November 26. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra

Reuters / Tuesday, November 26, 2019
A demonstrator is detained during a protest against Chile's government in Concepcion, November 26. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra
A man looks outside a house next to policemen during a protest against Chile's government in Valparaiso, November 26. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A man looks outside a house next to policemen during a protest against Chile's government in Valparaiso, November 26. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, November 26, 2019
A man looks outside a house next to policemen during a protest against Chile's government in Valparaiso, November 26. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A demonstrator gestures in front of a burning barricade next to a looted shop during a protest against Chile's government in Valparaiso, November 26. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A demonstrator gestures in front of a burning barricade next to a looted shop during a protest against Chile's government in Valparaiso, November 26. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, November 26, 2019
A demonstrator gestures in front of a burning barricade next to a looted shop during a protest against Chile's government in Valparaiso, November 26. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Demonstrators take part in a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, November 26. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Demonstrators take part in a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, November 26. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Tuesday, November 26, 2019
Demonstrators take part in a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, November 26. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
