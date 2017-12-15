Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Dec 15, 2017 | 10:50am EST

Violent clashes between Palestinians and Israeli soldiers

A Palestinian man with a knife and what looks like an explosive belt lies on the ground after being shot by Israeli border policemen near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 15, 2017. Israeli police troopers said they shot a man after he stabbed and hurt one of their unit. Reuters photographers who saw the wounded Palestinian fall said he was holding a small knife and wore what looked like a bomb belt. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A Palestinian man with a knife and what looks like an explosive belt lies on the ground after being shot by Israeli border policemen near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 15, 2017. Israeli police troopers...more

Reuters / Friday, December 15, 2017
A Palestinian man with a knife and what looks like an explosive belt lies on the ground after being shot by Israeli border policemen near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 15, 2017. Israeli police troopers said they shot a man after he stabbed and hurt one of their unit. Reuters photographers who saw the wounded Palestinian fall said he was holding a small knife and wore what looked like a bomb belt. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
1 / 27
Israeli border policemen stand away while shooting a Palestinian man near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Israeli border policemen stand away while shooting a Palestinian man near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, December 15, 2017
Israeli border policemen stand away while shooting a Palestinian man near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
2 / 27
Israeli border policemen stand away after shooting a Palestinian man near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Israeli border policemen stand away after shooting a Palestinian man near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, December 15, 2017
Israeli border policemen stand away after shooting a Palestinian man near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
3 / 27
A rescue worker shouts next to a Palestinian with a knife next to him after he was shot by Israeli border policemen near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A rescue worker shouts next to a Palestinian with a knife next to him after he was shot by Israeli border policemen near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, December 15, 2017
A rescue worker shouts next to a Palestinian with a knife next to him after he was shot by Israeli border policemen near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
4 / 27
A Palestinian man with what looks like an explosive belt taken into an ambulance after he was shot by Israeli border policemen near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A Palestinian man with what looks like an explosive belt taken into an ambulance after he was shot by Israeli border policemen near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, December 15, 2017
A Palestinian man with what looks like an explosive belt taken into an ambulance after he was shot by Israeli border policemen near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
5 / 27
Israeli soldiers detain a Palestinian during clashes at a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, near the West Bank city of Nablus December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Israeli soldiers detain a Palestinian during clashes at a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, near the West Bank city of Nablus December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Friday, December 15, 2017
Israeli soldiers detain a Palestinian during clashes at a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, near the West Bank city of Nablus December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
6 / 27
Tear gas canisters are fired by Israeli troops towards Palestinian demonstrators during clashes at a protest near the border with Israel in the east of Gaza City December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Tear gas canisters are fired by Israeli troops towards Palestinian demonstrators during clashes at a protest near the border with Israel in the east of Gaza City December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, December 15, 2017
Tear gas canisters are fired by Israeli troops towards Palestinian demonstrators during clashes at a protest near the border with Israel in the east of Gaza City December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
7 / 27
Israeli soldiers are seen at the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border as Palestinians protest on Gaza side, December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israeli soldiers are seen at the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border as Palestinians protest on Gaza side, December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, December 15, 2017
Israeli soldiers are seen at the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border as Palestinians protest on Gaza side, December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
8 / 27
A Palestinian demonstrator uses a sling to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes at a protest near the border with Israel in the east of Gaza City December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian demonstrator uses a sling to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes at a protest near the border with Israel in the east of Gaza City December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, December 15, 2017
A Palestinian demonstrator uses a sling to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes at a protest near the border with Israel in the east of Gaza City December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
9 / 27
An Israeli soldier shouts as he aims his weapon during clashes with Palestinian demonstrators at a protest in the West Bank city of Hebron December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

An Israeli soldier shouts as he aims his weapon during clashes with Palestinian demonstrators at a protest in the West Bank city of Hebron December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Friday, December 15, 2017
An Israeli soldier shouts as he aims his weapon during clashes with Palestinian demonstrators at a protest in the West Bank city of Hebron December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Close
10 / 27
Palestinian demonstrators react to tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest near the border with Israel in the east of Gaza City December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian demonstrators react to tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest near the border with Israel in the east of Gaza City December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, December 15, 2017
Palestinian demonstrators react to tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest near the border with Israel in the east of Gaza City December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
11 / 27
Palestinian demonstrators push a car during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest near the West Bank city of Nablus December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Palestinian demonstrators push a car during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest near the West Bank city of Nablus December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Friday, December 15, 2017
Palestinian demonstrators push a car during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest near the West Bank city of Nablus December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
12 / 27
Israeli soldiers detain a Palestinian during clashes at a protest near the West Bank city of Nablus December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Israeli soldiers detain a Palestinian during clashes at a protest near the West Bank city of Nablus December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Friday, December 15, 2017
Israeli soldiers detain a Palestinian during clashes at a protest near the West Bank city of Nablus December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
13 / 27
A Palestinian demonstrator stands near burning tires during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest near the West Bank city of Nablus December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A Palestinian demonstrator stands near burning tires during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest near the West Bank city of Nablus December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Friday, December 15, 2017
A Palestinian demonstrator stands near burning tires during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest near the West Bank city of Nablus December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
14 / 27
Foreign activists hold flowers as they stand in front of Israeli soldiers during a protest in the West Bank city of Hebron December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Foreign activists hold flowers as they stand in front of Israeli soldiers during a protest in the West Bank city of Hebron December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Friday, December 15, 2017
Foreign activists hold flowers as they stand in front of Israeli soldiers during a protest in the West Bank city of Hebron December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Close
15 / 27
Israeli troops are seen during clashes with Palestinians at a protest near the West Bank city of Nablus December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Israeli troops are seen during clashes with Palestinians at a protest near the West Bank city of Nablus December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Friday, December 15, 2017
Israeli troops are seen during clashes with Palestinians at a protest near the West Bank city of Nablus December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
16 / 27
A Palestinian demonstrator uses a slingshot to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes at a protest near the border with Israel in the east of Gaza City December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian demonstrator uses a slingshot to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes at a protest near the border with Israel in the east of Gaza City December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, December 15, 2017
A Palestinian demonstrator uses a slingshot to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes at a protest near the border with Israel in the east of Gaza City December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
17 / 27
Palestinian demonstrators take cover during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest near the border with Israel in the east of Gaza City December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian demonstrators take cover during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest near the border with Israel in the east of Gaza City December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, December 15, 2017
Palestinian demonstrators take cover during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest near the border with Israel in the east of Gaza City December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
18 / 27
Israeli soldiers detain a Palestinian during clashes at a protest near the West Bank city of Nablus December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Israeli soldiers detain a Palestinian during clashes at a protest near the West Bank city of Nablus December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Friday, December 15, 2017
Israeli soldiers detain a Palestinian during clashes at a protest near the West Bank city of Nablus December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
19 / 27
Palestinian protesters are seen on the Gaza side of the Israel-Gaza border during a demonstration, December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Palestinian protesters are seen on the Gaza side of the Israel-Gaza border during a demonstration, December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, December 15, 2017
Palestinian protesters are seen on the Gaza side of the Israel-Gaza border during a demonstration, December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
20 / 27
A wounded Palestinian is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest near the border with Israel in the east of Gaza City December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A wounded Palestinian is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest near the border with Israel in the east of Gaza City December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, December 15, 2017
A wounded Palestinian is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest near the border with Israel in the east of Gaza City December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
21 / 27
A Palestinian demonstrator gestures during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest near the border with Israel in the east of Gaza City December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian demonstrator gestures during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest near the border with Israel in the east of Gaza City December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, December 15, 2017
A Palestinian demonstrator gestures during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest near the border with Israel in the east of Gaza City December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
22 / 27
Israeli police officers scuffle with Palestinian protesters after Friday prayers in Jerusalem's Old City, December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israeli police officers scuffle with Palestinian protesters after Friday prayers in Jerusalem's Old City, December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Friday, December 15, 2017
Israeli police officers scuffle with Palestinian protesters after Friday prayers in Jerusalem's Old City, December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
23 / 27
Israeli police officers detain a Palestinian protester after Friday prayers in Jerusalem's Old City, December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israeli police officers detain a Palestinian protester after Friday prayers in Jerusalem's Old City, December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, December 15, 2017
Israeli police officers detain a Palestinian protester after Friday prayers in Jerusalem's Old City, December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
24 / 27
Israeli police officers scuffle with Palestinian protesters after Friday prayers in Jerusalem's Old City, December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israeli police officers scuffle with Palestinian protesters after Friday prayers in Jerusalem's Old City, December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, December 15, 2017
Israeli police officers scuffle with Palestinian protesters after Friday prayers in Jerusalem's Old City, December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
25 / 27
Israeli police officers detain a Palestinian protester after Friday prayers in Jerusalem's Old City, December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israeli police officers detain a Palestinian protester after Friday prayers in Jerusalem's Old City, December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, December 15, 2017
Israeli police officers detain a Palestinian protester after Friday prayers in Jerusalem's Old City, December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
26 / 27
Palestinian protesters shout slogans and hold a Palestinian flag during a demonstration after Friday prayers in Jerusalem's Old City, December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Palestinian protesters shout slogans and hold a Palestinian flag during a demonstration after Friday prayers in Jerusalem's Old City, December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, December 15, 2017
Palestinian protesters shout slogans and hold a Palestinian flag during a demonstration after Friday prayers in Jerusalem's Old City, December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
27 / 27
View Again
View Next
Pictures of the Year 2017

Pictures of the Year 2017

Next Slideshows

Pictures of the Year 2017

Pictures of the Year 2017

Our top photos from the past year.

Dec 14 2017
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Dec 14 2017
Newtown: Five years later

Newtown: Five years later

It has been five years since a gunman killed 20 schoolchildren and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.

Dec 13 2017
North Korea's nuclear celebrations

North Korea's nuclear celebrations

North Korea celebrates the evolution of its nuclear and missile program.

Dec 13 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set wedding date

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set wedding date

Prince Harry and his American fiancee, Meghan Markle, will marry on May 19 next year, Kensington Palace says.

Pictures of the Year 2017

Pictures of the Year 2017

Our top photos from the past year.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Pilgrimage of the clowns

Pilgrimage of the clowns

Worshippers dressed as clowns carry on a decades-old tradition, parading to Mexico's holiest Catholic shrine to give thanks and ask for prosperity in the New Year.

Newtown: Five years later

Newtown: Five years later

It has been five years since a gunman killed 20 schoolchildren and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.

North Korea's nuclear celebrations

North Korea's nuclear celebrations

North Korea celebrates the evolution of its nuclear and missile program.

Pictures of the year: Environment

Pictures of the year: Environment

Our top environment photos from the past year.

Protests over Trump's Jerusalem move

Protests over Trump's Jerusalem move

Demonstrations are held around the world over President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Notable deaths in 2017

Notable deaths in 2017

Newsmakers and celebrities who died in the past year.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast