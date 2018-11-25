Violent clashes on Champs Elysees over fuel costs
A protester is seen next to a burning barricade during a "Yellow vest" protests against higher fuel prices, on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, France, November 24, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Protesters wearing yellow vests, a symbol of a French drivers' protest against higher fuel prices, face a water cannon fired by police during clashes on the Champs-Elysees in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A protester wearing a yellow vest stands on the red light on the Champs-Elysee in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Men look out the window to watch riots on the Champs-Elysees in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Police officers stand guard on the Champs-Elysees during a "Yellow vest" protests against higher fuel prices, in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Protesters carry a French flag, as police officers fire a tear gas during a "Yellow vest" protests on the Champs-Elysees in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Policemen advance during a "Yellow vest" protest against higher fuel prices during clashes on the Champs-Elysees in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Protesters wearing yellow vests stand up in front of a police water cannon during clashes on the Champs-Elysees in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Protesters wearing yellow vests run from police during riots on the Champs-Elysees in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A car is set ablaze during riots at a "yellow vest" protest on the Champs-Elysees in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A protester wearing a yellow vest fires a flare during clashes on the Champs-Elysees in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A police officer lies on the ground during a "Yellow vest" protest against higher fuel prices, on the Champs-Elysees in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
French riot police apprehend a protester wearing a yellow vest during clashes on the Champs-Elysees in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A protester reacts during a "Yellow vest" protest on the Champs-Elysees in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A trailer burns on the Champs-Elysees during a "Yellow vest" protest against higher fuel prices in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Police officers fire tear gas during a "Yellow vest" protest against higher fuel prices, on the Champs-Elysees in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Protesters wearing yellow vests are seen during riots on the Champs-Elysees in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Riot police fire tear gas during "Yellow vest" protests on the Champs-Elysees in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A protester wearing a yellow vest throws a stone next to an overturned trailer on the Champs-Elysees in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A man releases a paper lantern during a "Yellow vest" protest on the Champs-Elysees in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A protester wearing a yellow vest throws a chair on the Champs-Elysee in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A protester wearing a yellow vest burns a flare on the Champs-Elysees in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Passersby look at a burned car at the Champs-Elysees avenue in the aftermath of a rally in Paris, November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Passersby walk by a board tagged with "Macron resign" at the Champs-Elysees avenue in the aftermath of a rally in Paris, November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
