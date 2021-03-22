Edition:
Mon Mar 22, 2021

Violent protest over proposed UK policing bill in Bristol, England

A demonstrator skateboards in front of a burning police vehicle during a protest against a new proposed policing bill, in Bristol, Britain, March 21, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Sunday, March 21, 2021
A police officer uses pepper spray during a protest against a new proposed policing bill, in Bristol, Britain, March 21, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Sunday, March 21, 2021
A bin explodes after being set on fire during a protest against a new proposed policing bill, in Bristol, Britain, March 21, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Sunday, March 21, 2021
Demonstrators stand near a burning police vehicle during a protest against a new proposed policing bill, in Bristol, Britain, March 21, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Sunday, March 21, 2021
Demonstrators gather outside a police station during a protest against a new proposed policing bill, in Bristol, Britain, March 21, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Sunday, March 21, 2021
Demonstrators pose with a police riot shield in front of a burning police vehicle during a protest against a new proposed policing bill, in Bristol, Britain, March 21, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Sunday, March 21, 2021
Demonstrators confront police officers during a protest against a new proposed policing bill, in Bristol, Britain, March 21, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Sunday, March 21, 2021
People watch a burning police vehicle during a protest against a new proposed policing bill, in Bristol, Britain, March 21, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Sunday, March 21, 2021
Demonstrators launch fireworks at police officers during a protest against a new proposed policing bill, in Bristol, Britain, March 21, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Sunday, March 21, 2021
A demonstrator gestures in front of a burning police vehicle during a protest against a new proposed policing bill, in Bristol, Britain, March 21, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Sunday, March 21, 2021
Demonstrators stand in front of a police station's smashed windows during a protest against a new proposed policing bill, in Bristol, Britain, March 21, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Sunday, March 21, 2021
A demonstrator holds a placard during a protest against a new proposed policing bill, in Bristol, Britain, March 21, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Sunday, March 21, 2021
Demonstrators sit in front of police officers during a protest against a new proposed policing bill, in Bristol, Britain, March 21, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Sunday, March 21, 2021
Police officers control the crowd during a protest against a new proposed policing bill, in Bristol, Britain, March 21, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Sunday, March 21, 2021
People watch the protest against a new proposed policing bill from a car park, in Bristol, Britain, March 21, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Sunday, March 21, 2021
Demonstrators climb a police van as they take part in a protest against a new proposed policing bill, in Bristol, Britain, March 21, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Sunday, March 21, 2021
Demonstrators walks past police officers as they take part in a protest against a new proposed policing bill, in Bristol, Britain, March 21, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Sunday, March 21, 2021
Demonstrators take part in a protest against a new proposed policing bill, in Bristol, Britain, March 21, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Sunday, March 21, 2021
A woman wears a face mask as demonstrators take part in a protest against a new proposed policing bill, in Bristol, Britain, March 21, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Sunday, March 21, 2021
Demonstrators hold placards as they take part in a protest against a new proposed policing bill, in Bristol, Britain, March 21, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Sunday, March 21, 2021
Demonstrators march as they take part in a protest against a new proposed policing bill, in Bristol, Britain, March 21, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Sunday, March 21, 2021
Police officers talk to people as crowds begin to gather in College Green, ahead of a protest against a new proposed policing bill, in Bristol, Britain, March 21, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Sunday, March 21, 2021
