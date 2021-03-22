Violent protest over proposed UK policing bill in Bristol, England
A demonstrator skateboards in front of a burning police vehicle during a protest against a new proposed policing bill, in Bristol, Britain, March 21, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
A police officer uses pepper spray during a protest against a new proposed policing bill, in Bristol, Britain, March 21, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
A bin explodes after being set on fire during a protest against a new proposed policing bill, in Bristol, Britain, March 21, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Demonstrators stand near a burning police vehicle during a protest against a new proposed policing bill, in Bristol, Britain, March 21, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Demonstrators gather outside a police station during a protest against a new proposed policing bill, in Bristol, Britain, March 21, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Demonstrators pose with a police riot shield in front of a burning police vehicle during a protest against a new proposed policing bill, in Bristol, Britain, March 21, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Demonstrators confront police officers during a protest against a new proposed policing bill, in Bristol, Britain, March 21, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
People watch a burning police vehicle during a protest against a new proposed policing bill, in Bristol, Britain, March 21, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Demonstrators launch fireworks at police officers during a protest against a new proposed policing bill, in Bristol, Britain, March 21, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
A demonstrator gestures in front of a burning police vehicle during a protest against a new proposed policing bill, in Bristol, Britain, March 21, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Demonstrators stand in front of a police station's smashed windows during a protest against a new proposed policing bill, in Bristol, Britain, March 21, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
A demonstrator holds a placard during a protest against a new proposed policing bill, in Bristol, Britain, March 21, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Demonstrators sit in front of police officers during a protest against a new proposed policing bill, in Bristol, Britain, March 21, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Police officers control the crowd during a protest against a new proposed policing bill, in Bristol, Britain, March 21, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
People watch the protest against a new proposed policing bill from a car park, in Bristol, Britain, March 21, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Demonstrators climb a police van as they take part in a protest against a new proposed policing bill, in Bristol, Britain, March 21, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Demonstrators walks past police officers as they take part in a protest against a new proposed policing bill, in Bristol, Britain, March 21, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Demonstrators take part in a protest against a new proposed policing bill, in Bristol, Britain, March 21, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
A woman wears a face mask as demonstrators take part in a protest against a new proposed policing bill, in Bristol, Britain, March 21, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Demonstrators hold placards as they take part in a protest against a new proposed policing bill, in Bristol, Britain, March 21, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Demonstrators march as they take part in a protest against a new proposed policing bill, in Bristol, Britain, March 21, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Police officers talk to people as crowds begin to gather in College Green, ahead of a protest against a new proposed policing bill, in Bristol, Britain, March 21, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
