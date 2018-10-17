Violent protests in Haiti
A woman takes cover between Haitian National Police officers during clashes after a ceremony for the anniversary of the killing of Jean-Jacques Dessalines in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, October 17, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A protester grabs a fence from Haitian National Police officers during a march to demand an investigation into what they say is the alleged misuse of Venezuela-sponsored PetroCaribe funds, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
People take cover during a shooting after a ceremony for the anniversary of the killing of Jean-Jacques Dessalines in Port-au-Prince. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A Haitian National Police officer fires his weapon towards protesters after a ceremony for the anniversary of the killing of Jean-Jacques Dessalines in Port-au-Prince. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Attendants take cover during a shooting after a ceremony for the anniversary of the killing of Jean-Jacques Dessalines in Port-au-Prince. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A musician takes cover during a shooting after a ceremony for the anniversary of the killing of Jean-Jacques Dessalines in Port-au-Prince. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Haitian National Police officers take cover during a shooting after a ceremony for the anniversary of the killing of Jean-Jacques Dessalines in Port-au-Prince. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Haitian National Police officers leave the area during clashes after a ceremony for the anniversary of the killing of Jean-Jacques Dessalines in Port-au-Prince. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A woman takes cover between Haitian National Police officers during a shooting after a ceremony for the anniversary of the killing of Jean-Jacques Dessalines in Port-au-Prince. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A Haitian National Police officer pushes a protester during a march to demand an investigation into what they say is the alleged misuse of Venezuela-sponsored PetroCaribe funds, in Port-au-Prince. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A woman walks in a street as Haitian National Police officers patrol after a march in Port-au-Prince. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Haitian National Police officers disperse protesters near the National Palace during a march in Port-au-Prince. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A protester throws a rock at a parked bus after a shooting followed the ceremony for the anniversary of the killing of Jean-Jacques Dessalines in Port-au-Prince. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Haitian National Police officers stop protesters near the National Palace during a march in Port-au-Prince. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Protesters march to demand an investigation into what they say is the alleged misuse of Venezuela-sponsored PetroCaribe funds, in Port-au-Prince. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Protesters ride their motorbikes along a street blocked by rocks during a march to demand an investigation into what they say is the alleged misuse of Venezuela-sponsored PetroCaribe funds, in Port-au-Prince. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Protesters run away as Haitian National Police officers disperse them with tear gas during a march in Port-au-Prince. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A protester holding placards rides on a motorbike during a march in Port-au-Prince. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A protester pushes an old refrigerator into a burning barricade during a march in Port-au-Prince. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Haitian National Police officers take cover during a shooting after a ceremony for the anniversary of the killing of Jean-Jacques Dessalines in Port-au-Prince, October 17, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Next Slideshows
Hindu hardliners defy court order to stop women entering temple
Conservative Hindu groups prevented women from entering an Indian hill temple in defiance of India's top court which says a centuries-long ban at the holy site...
One week after Hurricane Michael
More than a thousand people are still missing a week after Hurricane Michael flattened communities across the Florida Panhandle.
Big bluefin tuna make California comeback after 80-year hiatus
Large Pacific bluefin tuna not seen in California waters for decades have reappeared, to the delight of fishing enthusiasts and scientists, as global...
Hurricane Michael devastates Florida Panhandle
Rescue workers and volunteers search for scores of people still unaccounted for in the Florida Panhandle after Hurricane Michael devastated the area last week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Canada legalizes recreational marijuana
Canada becomes the first industrialized nation to legalize recreational cannabis.
'March of the Migrant' heads north
Several thousand migrants, including families and women carrying babies, have joined a caravan heading to the United States from Honduras.
Turkish police examine Saudi consulate
A small group of Turkish investigators are examining the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, the second such search this week of the premises after Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi disappeared two weeks ago.
Hindu hardliners defy court order to stop women entering temple
Conservative Hindu groups prevented women from entering an Indian hill temple in defiance of India's top court which says a centuries-long ban at the holy site is illegal.
One week after Hurricane Michael
More than a thousand people are still missing a week after Hurricane Michael flattened communities across the Florida Panhandle.
Harry and Meghan's first overseas tour
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex embark on their first overseas tour as a married couple, visiting Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific islands of Tonga and Fiji.
Big bluefin tuna make California comeback after 80-year hiatus
Large Pacific bluefin tuna not seen in California waters for decades have reappeared, to the delight of fishing enthusiasts and scientists, as global conservation efforts have proven effective for one of the ocean's priciest and most sought-after fish.
Hurricane Michael devastates Florida Panhandle
Rescue workers and volunteers search for scores of people still unaccounted for in the Florida Panhandle after Hurricane Michael devastated the area last week.
Deadly train derailment in Morocco
Several people are killed and dozens injured after a train derails near the Moroccan capital Rabat.