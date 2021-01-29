Violent protests in locked-down Lebanon

People carry the coffin of a protestor, who was killed in clashes between security forces and demonstrators, during his funeral in Tripoli, January 28. Omar Taybah, 30, was hit by a bullet overnight, according to a local hospital that treated him, a...more

People carry the coffin of a protestor, who was killed in clashes between security forces and demonstrators, during his funeral in Tripoli, January 28. Omar Taybah, 30, was hit by a bullet overnight, according to a local hospital that treated him, a security source and residents. Dozens marched at his funeral during the day. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

