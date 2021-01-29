Edition:
Pictures | Fri Jan 29, 2021 | 9:32am EST

Violent protests in locked-down Lebanon

Flames rise from the municipality building that was set on fire during protests against the lockdown and worsening economic conditions, in Tripoli, Lebanon, January 28. Clashes continue between security forces and protesters angry over a strict lockdown that has cut off livelihoods in a collapsing economy. REUTERS/Walid Saleh

Flames rise from the municipality building that was set on fire during protests against the lockdown and worsening economic conditions, in Tripoli, Lebanon, January 28. Clashes continue between security forces and protesters angry over a strict lockdown that has cut off livelihoods in a collapsing economy. REUTERS/Walid Saleh

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2021
Flames rise from the municipality building that was set on fire during protests against the lockdown and worsening economic conditions, in Tripoli, Lebanon, January 28. Clashes continue between security forces and protesters angry over a strict lockdown that has cut off livelihoods in a collapsing economy. REUTERS/Walid Saleh
A woman inspects the damage inside the municipality building that was set ablaze overnight in Tripoli, January 29. It was the fourth straight night of unrest in one of Lebanon's poorest cities, after the government imposed a 24-hour curfew to curb a COVID-19 surge that has killed more than 2,500. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2021
Firefighters attempt to put out a vehicle on fire outside the municipality building in Tripoli, January 28. REUTERS/Walid Saleh

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2021
Demonstrators push a garbage bin during clashes with security forces near the government Serail building in Tripoli, January 28. Aid workers warn the lockdown is piling extra hardship on the poor, now more than half the population, with little government aid. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2021
A woman walks inside the damaged municipality building that was set ablaze overnight in Tripoli, January 29. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2021
Demonstrators set fire near the government Serail building in Tripoli, January 28. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2021
A demonstrator throws a tear gas canister back at security forces in Tripoli, January 28. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2021
Demonstrators clash with security forces near the government Serail building during a protest against the lockdown and worsening economic conditions in Tripoli, January 28. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2021
A view shows razor wire erected by security forces near a vehicle that was burnt during protests in Tripoli, January 28. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2021
A demonstrator carries a Lebanese flag as smoke rises near the government Serail building in Tripoli, January 28. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2021
Army soldiers stand guard as demonstrators set fire near a Lebanese politician's house in Tripoli, January 28. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2021
People carry the coffin of a protestor, who was killed in clashes between security forces and demonstrators, during his funeral in Tripoli, January 28. Omar Taybah, 30, was hit by a bullet overnight, according to a local hospital that treated him, a security source and residents. Dozens marched at his funeral during the day. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2021
Demonstrators are pictured near smoke rising from tear gas in Tripoli, January 27. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2021
Army soldiers clash with demonstrators during a protest against the lockdown and worsening economic conditions in Tripoli, January 26. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2021
A demonstrator gestures during a protest in Tripoli, January 27. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2021
Army soldiers clash with demonstrators during a protest in Tripoli, January 26. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Army soldiers are deployed during clashes with demonstrators at a protest against the lockdown and worsening economic conditions in Tripoli, January 26. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Army soldiers are deployed during clashes with demonstrators at a protest in Tripoli, January 26. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2021
A vehicle set on fire by demonstrators is pictured during a protest in Tripoli, January 26. REUTERS/Walid Saleh

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Garbage bins, set on fire by demonstrators, block a road in Tripoli, January 26. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Demonstrators set fire near the government Serail building in Tripoli, January 26. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Demonstrators set a garbage bin on fire and block a road during a protest in Tripoli, January 26. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Smoke rises as stones are seen on the ground during a protest against the lockdown and worsening economic conditions in Tripoli, January 27. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2021
