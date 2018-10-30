Edition:
Pictures | Tue Oct 30, 2018

Violent storms batter Italy

A woman looks at destroyed yachts which lie on the shore after windstorm and the strong sea storm in Rapallo, October 30. Violent storms battered Italy for a third consecutive day on Tuesday, killing at least 11 people, and flooding much of Venice. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Reuters / Tuesday, October 30, 2018
A man looks at destroyed yachts which lie on the shore after windstorm and the strong sea storm in Rapallo, October 30. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Reuters / Tuesday, October 30, 2018
A couple walk on a catwalk in a flooded Saint Mark Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, October 29. Reuters/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Monday, October 29, 2018
Semi-submerged yacht of Pier Silvio Berlusconi is seen in the harbour after windstorm and the strong sea storm in Rapallo, October 30. Reuters/Massimo Pinca

Reuters / Tuesday, October 30, 2018
A woman holds a child as she walks in a flooded Saint Mark Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, October 29. Reuters/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Monday, October 29, 2018
Destroyed yachts lie on the shore after windstorm and the strong sea storm in Rapallo, October 30. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Reuters / Tuesday, October 30, 2018
People walk in a flooded Saint Mark Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, October 29. Reuters/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Monday, October 29, 2018
People walk in flooded Saint Mark Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, October 29. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Monday, October 29, 2018
People help to remove debris around destroyed yachts which lie on the shore after windstorm and the strong sea storm in Rapallo, October 30. Reuters/Massimo Pinca

Reuters / Tuesday, October 30, 2018
People walk in a flooded Saint Mark Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, October 29. Reuters/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Monday, October 29, 2018
Semi-submerged yacht of Pier Silvio Berlusconi is seen in the harbour after windstorm and the strong sea storm in Rapallo, October 30. Reuters/Massimo Pinca

Reuters / Tuesday, October 30, 2018
People walk in a flooded Saint Mark Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, October 29. Reuters/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Monday, October 29, 2018
A man removes debris around destroyed yachts on the shore after windstorm and the strong sea storm in Rapallo, October 30. Reuters/Massimo Pinca

Reuters / Tuesday, October 30, 2018
People help to remove debris around destroyed yachts which lie on the shore after windstorm and the strong sea storm in Rapallo, October 30. Reuters/Massimo Pinca

Reuters / Tuesday, October 30, 2018
Destroyed yachts lie on the shore after windstorm and the strong sea storm in Rapallo, October 30. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Reuters / Tuesday, October 30, 2018
Semi-submerged yacht is seen in the harbour after windstorm and the strong sea storm in Rapallo, October 30. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Reuters / Tuesday, October 30, 2018
Destroyed yachts lie on the shore after windstorm and the strong sea storm in Rapallo, October 30. Reuters/Massimo Pinca

Reuters / Tuesday, October 30, 2018
A view of flooded Saint Mark Square during a period of sesonal high wather in Venice, October 29. Reuters/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Monday, October 29, 2018
Destroyed yachts lie on the shore after windstorm and the strong sea storm in Rapallo, October 30. Reuters/Massimo Pinca

Reuters / Tuesday, October 30, 2018
Destroyed yachts lie on the shore after windstorm and the strong sea storm in Rapallo, October 30. Reuters/Massimo Pinca

Reuters / Tuesday, October 30, 2018
Indonesia searches for downed airliner

Next Slideshows

Indonesia searches for downed airliner

Indonesia deploys divers to search for an airliner that crashed with 189 people on board, as pinger locators try to zero in on its cockpit recorders and find...

4:20pm EDT
Mourning after Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

Pittsburgh's Jewish community gathers to begin burying the 11 congregants shot to death at the Tree of Life Synagogue.

2:20pm EDT
Migrant caravan crosses river into Mexico

A U.S.-bound caravan of migrants crosses the Suchiate river, the natural border between Guatemala and Mexico, as it moves north.

9:20am EDT
Migrant caravan heads north

A U.S.-bound caravan of thousands of mostly Honduran migrants is in Mexico and inching north, defying threats by President Trump that he will close the...

9:15am EDT

Yemeni teacher turns his home into school for 700 students

Almost 700 children come daily to the home of Yemeni teacher Adel al-Shorbagy, after he converted it into a school in the government-held city of Taiz, which has been at the center of a three-and-a-half-year civil war that has left millions on the brink of famine.

Indonesia searches for downed airliner

Indonesia deploys divers to search for an airliner that crashed with 189 people on board, as pinger locators try to zero in on its cockpit recorders and find out why an almost-new plane went down after take-off.

Mourning after Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

Pittsburgh's Jewish community gathers to begin burying the 11 congregants shot to death at the Tree of Life Synagogue.

Halloween parades around the world

Spooky celebrations around the world ahead of Halloween.

Migrant caravan crosses river into Mexico

A U.S.-bound caravan of migrants crosses the Suchiate river, the natural border between Guatemala and Mexico, as it moves north.

Migrant caravan heads north

A U.S.-bound caravan of thousands of mostly Honduran migrants is in Mexico and inching north, defying threats by President Trump that he will close the U.S.-Mexico border if the caravan advances.

Harry and Meghan's first overseas tour

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex embark on their first overseas tour as a married couple, visiting Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific islands of Tonga and Fiji.

Mass shooting at Pittsburgh synagogue

A 97-year-old woman, two brothers and a couple in their 80s were among the 11 worshipers murdered at a Pittsburgh synagogue in the deadliest attack ever on the Jewish community in the U.S., officials said.

On the midterm campaign trail

Candidates hit the road ahead of the U.S. congressional midterm elections on November 6.

