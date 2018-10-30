Violent storms batter Italy
A woman looks at destroyed yachts which lie on the shore after windstorm and the strong sea storm in Rapallo, October 30. Violent storms battered Italy for a third consecutive day on Tuesday, killing at least 11 people, and flooding much of...more
A man looks at destroyed yachts which lie on the shore after windstorm and the strong sea storm in Rapallo, October 30. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
A couple walk on a catwalk in a flooded Saint Mark Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, October 29. Reuters/Manuel Silvestri
Semi-submerged yacht of Pier Silvio Berlusconi is seen in the harbour after windstorm and the strong sea storm in Rapallo, October 30. Reuters/Massimo Pinca
A woman holds a child as she walks in a flooded Saint Mark Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, October 29. Reuters/Manuel Silvestri
Destroyed yachts lie on the shore after windstorm and the strong sea storm in Rapallo, October 30. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
People walk in a flooded Saint Mark Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, October 29. Reuters/Manuel Silvestri
People walk in flooded Saint Mark Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, October 29. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
People help to remove debris around destroyed yachts which lie on the shore after windstorm and the strong sea storm in Rapallo, October 30. Reuters/Massimo Pinca
People walk in a flooded Saint Mark Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, October 29. Reuters/Manuel Silvestri
Semi-submerged yacht of Pier Silvio Berlusconi is seen in the harbour after windstorm and the strong sea storm in Rapallo, October 30. Reuters/Massimo Pinca
People walk in a flooded Saint Mark Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, October 29. Reuters/Manuel Silvestri
A man removes debris around destroyed yachts on the shore after windstorm and the strong sea storm in Rapallo, October 30. Reuters/Massimo Pinca
People help to remove debris around destroyed yachts which lie on the shore after windstorm and the strong sea storm in Rapallo, October 30. Reuters/Massimo Pinca
Destroyed yachts lie on the shore after windstorm and the strong sea storm in Rapallo, October 30. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Semi-submerged yacht is seen in the harbour after windstorm and the strong sea storm in Rapallo, October 30. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Destroyed yachts lie on the shore after windstorm and the strong sea storm in Rapallo, October 30. Reuters/Massimo Pinca
A view of flooded Saint Mark Square during a period of sesonal high wather in Venice, October 29. Reuters/Manuel Silvestri
Destroyed yachts lie on the shore after windstorm and the strong sea storm in Rapallo, October 30. Reuters/Massimo Pinca
Destroyed yachts lie on the shore after windstorm and the strong sea storm in Rapallo, October 30. Reuters/Massimo Pinca
