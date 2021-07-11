Virgin Galactic's Branson soars to space aboard rocket plane
Billionaire Richard Branson floats in zero gravity on board Virgin Galactic's passenger rocket plane VSS Unity after reaching the edge of space above Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, July 11, 2021. Virgin Galactic/Handout via...more
Virgin Galactic's passenger rocket plane VSS Unity, carrying billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson and his crew, descends after reaching the edge of space. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Billionaire Richard Branson reacts on board Virgin Galactic's passenger rocket plane VSS Unity after reaching the edge of space. Virgin Galactic/Handout via REUTERS
Virgin Galactic's passenger rocket plane VSS Unity begins its ascent to the edge of space. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Virgin Galactic's passenger rocket plane VSS Unity starts its ascent to the edge of space. Virgin Galactic/Handout via REUTERS
Billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson sprays the crew with champagne after they were announced as astronauts. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Virgin Galactic's passenger rocket plane VSS Unity descends after reaching the edge of space. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Billionaire Richard Branson congratulates the crew on board Virgin Galactic's passenger rocket plane VSS Unity after their ascent. Virgin Galactic/Handout via REUTERS
Virgin Galactic's passenger rocket plane VSS Unity starts its engine before commencing it ascent. Virgin Galactic/Handout via REUTERS
Virgin Galactic's passenger rocket plane VSS Unity starts its untethered ascent to the edge of space. Virgin Galactic/Handout via REUTERS
Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield pins astronaut wings onto the flight suit of billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield holds astronaut wings before awarding them to the crew, including Richard Branson, who flew in Virgin Galactic's passenger rocket plane VSS Unity to the edge of space. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson wears his astronaut's wings at a news conference, after flying with a crew in Virgin Galactic's passenger rocket plane VSS Unity. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Virgin Galactic's passenger rocket plane VSS Unity begins its ascent to the edge of space. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Richard Branson arrives by bicycle to board Virgin Galactic's passenger rocket plane VSS Unity at Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. Virgin Galactic/Handout via REUTERS
Richard Branson arrives by bicycle to board Virgin Galactic's passenger rocket plane VSS Unity at Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. Virgin Galactic/Handout via REUTERS
Virgin Galactic's chief astronaut instructor Beth Moses embraces Richard Branson and other crew as he arrives to board the company's passenger rocket plane VSS Unity at Spaceport America. Virgin Galactic/Handout via REUTERS
Virgin Galactic's passenger rocket plane VSS Unity, borne by twin-fuselage carrier jet dubbed VMS Eve, takes off with billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson and his crew for travel to the edge of space. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Virgin Galactic's passenger rocket plane VSS Unity, borne by twin-fuselage carrier jet dubbed VMS Eve, takes off with billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson and his crew for travel to the edge of space. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson departs with his crew prior to boarding. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson departs with his crew prior to boarding. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Pilot Michael Masucci waves as he departs the crew and billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson prior to boarding. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Next Slideshows
Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 to win Copa America, first major title in 28 years
Argentina won their first major title in 28 years and Lionel Messi finally won his first medal in a blue-and-white shirt when an Angel Di Maria goal gave them a...
Confederate monuments removed in Charlottesville, nearly four years after deadly clashes
Statues of Confederate Generals Robert E. Lee and Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson were taken down in Charlottesville, Virginia, nearly four years after white...
Massive fire at Bangladesh juice factory
At least 52 people were killed, 20 injured and many more feared trapped after a fire raged through a juice-making factory in Bangladesh.
MORE IN PICTURES
Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 to win Copa America, first major title in 28 years
Argentina won their first major title in 28 years and Lionel Messi finally won his first medal in a blue-and-white shirt when an Angel Di Maria goal gave them a 1-0 win over Brazil and a record-equalling 15th Copa America.
Confederate monuments removed in Charlottesville, nearly four years after deadly clashes
Statues of Confederate Generals Robert E. Lee and Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson were taken down in Charlottesville, Virginia, nearly four years after white supremacist protests over plans to remove them led to clashes in which a woman was run down by a driver and killed.
Massive fire at Bangladesh juice factory
At least 52 people were killed, 20 injured and many more feared trapped after a fire raged through a juice-making factory in Bangladesh.
Cowboy life at the Calgary Stampede
Rodeos and chuckwagon races return to the western Canadian city after last year's festivities were cancelled due to the pandemic.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Style from the Cannes red carpet
Fashion highlights from the 74th Cannes Film Festival.
Haiti police say they have president's suspected killers
A heavily armed commando unit that assassinated Haitian President Jovenel Moise this week comprised 26 Colombians and two Haitian Americans, authorities said, as the hunt went on for the masterminds of the brazen killing.
First African American wins Scripps Spelling Bee, conquering with 'Murraya'
Zaila Avant-garde, 14, became the first African American to win the Scripps National Spelling Bee by correctly spelling 'Murraya,' a genus of plants.