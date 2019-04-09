Virginia beats Texas to win NCAA title

The Virginia Cavaliers celebrate beating the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Virginia went to overtime to put away Texas Tech 85-77, closing out the season as national champions one year after leaving the NCAA Tournament as the first-ever No. 1 seed to lose...more

