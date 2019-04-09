Virginia beats Texas to win NCAA title
The Virginia Cavaliers celebrate beating the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Virginia went to overtime to put away Texas Tech 85-77, closing out the season as national champions one year after leaving the NCAA Tournament as the first-ever No. 1 seed to lose...more
Virginia Cavaliers guard Kyle Guy (5), guard De'Andre Hunter (12) and guard Ty Jerome (11) celebrate after beating the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the championship game. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Virginia Cavaliers hoist the championship trophy after defeating the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Virginia Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome celebrates with fans after beating the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Virginia Cavaliers guard Kyle Guy (5) celebrates with the championship trophy after beating the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
The Texas Tech Red Raiders reacts after losing to the Virginia Cavaliers. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Virginia Cavaliers guard Kyle Guy (5) celebrates with the championship trophy after beating the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Virginia Cavaliers players celebrate after defeating the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports
Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Kyler Edwards (0) reacts after losing to the Virginia Cavaliers. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Virginia Cavaliers guard Kyle Guy (5) celebrate winning the game over the Texas Tech Red Raiders in overtime. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Virginia Cavaliers guard Kyle Guy (5) celebrates with teammates after defeating the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Bennett cuts down the net after beating the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Virginia Cavaliers guard DeAndre Hunter cuts down the net after beating the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
The Virginia Cavaliers celebrate beating the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Bennett cuts down the net after defeating the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports
