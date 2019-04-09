Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Apr 9, 2019 | 8:35am EDT

Virginia beats Texas to win NCAA title

The Virginia Cavaliers celebrate beating the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Virginia went to overtime to put away Texas Tech 85-77, closing out the season as national champions one year after leaving the NCAA Tournament as the first-ever No. 1 seed to lose to a No. 16. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Virginia Cavaliers celebrate beating the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Virginia went to overtime to put away Texas Tech 85-77, closing out the season as national champions one year after leaving the NCAA Tournament as the first-ever No. 1 seed to lose...more

Reuters / Monday, April 08, 2019
The Virginia Cavaliers celebrate beating the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Virginia went to overtime to put away Texas Tech 85-77, closing out the season as national champions one year after leaving the NCAA Tournament as the first-ever No. 1 seed to lose to a No. 16. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Close
1 / 15
Virginia Cavaliers guard Kyle Guy (5), guard De'Andre Hunter (12) and guard Ty Jerome (11) celebrate after beating the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the championship game. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Virginia Cavaliers guard Kyle Guy (5), guard De'Andre Hunter (12) and guard Ty Jerome (11) celebrate after beating the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the championship game. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, April 09, 2019
Virginia Cavaliers guard Kyle Guy (5), guard De'Andre Hunter (12) and guard Ty Jerome (11) celebrate after beating the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the championship game. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Close
2 / 15
Virginia Cavaliers hoist the championship trophy after defeating the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Virginia Cavaliers hoist the championship trophy after defeating the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, April 09, 2019
Virginia Cavaliers hoist the championship trophy after defeating the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Close
3 / 15
Virginia Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome celebrates with fans after beating the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Virginia Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome celebrates with fans after beating the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, April 09, 2019
Virginia Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome celebrates with fans after beating the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Close
4 / 15
Virginia Cavaliers guard Kyle Guy (5) celebrates with the championship trophy after beating the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Virginia Cavaliers guard Kyle Guy (5) celebrates with the championship trophy after beating the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, April 09, 2019
Virginia Cavaliers guard Kyle Guy (5) celebrates with the championship trophy after beating the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Close
5 / 15
The Texas Tech Red Raiders reacts after losing to the Virginia Cavaliers. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Tech Red Raiders reacts after losing to the Virginia Cavaliers. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, April 09, 2019
The Texas Tech Red Raiders reacts after losing to the Virginia Cavaliers. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Close
6 / 15
Virginia Cavaliers guard Kyle Guy (5) celebrates with the championship trophy after beating the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Virginia Cavaliers guard Kyle Guy (5) celebrates with the championship trophy after beating the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, April 09, 2019
Virginia Cavaliers guard Kyle Guy (5) celebrates with the championship trophy after beating the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Close
7 / 15
Virginia Cavaliers players celebrate after defeating the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports

Virginia Cavaliers players celebrate after defeating the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, April 09, 2019
Virginia Cavaliers players celebrate after defeating the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports
Close
8 / 15
Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Kyler Edwards (0) reacts after losing to the Virginia Cavaliers. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Kyler Edwards (0) reacts after losing to the Virginia Cavaliers. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, April 08, 2019
Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Kyler Edwards (0) reacts after losing to the Virginia Cavaliers. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Close
9 / 15
Virginia Cavaliers guard Kyle Guy (5) celebrate winning the game over the Texas Tech Red Raiders in overtime. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Virginia Cavaliers guard Kyle Guy (5) celebrate winning the game over the Texas Tech Red Raiders in overtime. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, April 08, 2019
Virginia Cavaliers guard Kyle Guy (5) celebrate winning the game over the Texas Tech Red Raiders in overtime. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Close
10 / 15
Virginia Cavaliers guard Kyle Guy (5) celebrates with teammates after defeating the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Virginia Cavaliers guard Kyle Guy (5) celebrates with teammates after defeating the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, April 08, 2019
Virginia Cavaliers guard Kyle Guy (5) celebrates with teammates after defeating the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Close
11 / 15
Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Bennett cuts down the net after beating the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Bennett cuts down the net after beating the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, April 09, 2019
Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Bennett cuts down the net after beating the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Close
12 / 15
Virginia Cavaliers guard DeAndre Hunter cuts down the net after beating the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Virginia Cavaliers guard DeAndre Hunter cuts down the net after beating the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, April 09, 2019
Virginia Cavaliers guard DeAndre Hunter cuts down the net after beating the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Close
13 / 15
The Virginia Cavaliers celebrate beating the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Virginia Cavaliers celebrate beating the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, April 09, 2019
The Virginia Cavaliers celebrate beating the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Close
14 / 15
Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Bennett cuts down the net after defeating the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports

Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Bennett cuts down the net after defeating the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, April 09, 2019
Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Bennett cuts down the net after defeating the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Artificial limbs change lives for wounded Gaza protesters

Artificial limbs change lives for wounded Gaza protest...

Next Slideshows

Artificial limbs change lives for wounded Gaza protesters

Artificial limbs change lives for wounded Gaza protesters

Palestinians learn to use their new artificial limbs after being wounded by Israeli fire in border protests. They are among the 136 wounded who have undergone...

Apr 08 2019
Migrants surrender at the U.S.-Mexico border

Migrants surrender at the U.S.-Mexico border

Undocumented migrants are apprehended by U.S. Border Patrol after illegally crossing the Rio Grande in Texas.

Apr 08 2019
White House departures

White House departures

White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump.

Apr 08 2019
President Trump's Secret Service

President Trump's Secret Service

The Secret Service detail surrounding President Trump.

Apr 08 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Twin town of Nigeria

Twin town of Nigeria

Twins are common in the Yoruba ethnic group that dominates southwest Nigeria, especially in Igbo Ora, where a banner welcomes visitors to the "twins capital of the world."

Spring in blossom

Spring in blossom

Cherry, peach and almond trees bloom in springtime around the world.

Artificial limbs change lives for wounded Gaza protesters

Artificial limbs change lives for wounded Gaza protesters

Palestinians learn to use their new artificial limbs after being wounded by Israeli fire in border protests. They are among the 136 wounded who have undergone amputations since the demonstrations began in March 2018, according to Hamas Health Ministry.

Migrants surrender at the U.S.-Mexico border

Migrants surrender at the U.S.-Mexico border

Undocumented migrants are apprehended by U.S. Border Patrol after illegally crossing the Rio Grande in Texas.

Kim Jong Un's field guidance

Kim Jong Un's field guidance

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits factories and farms, giving field guidance on their operations.

White House departures

White House departures

White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump.

President Trump's Secret Service

President Trump's Secret Service

The Secret Service detail surrounding President Trump.

Inside Iran's Revolutionary Guards

Inside Iran's Revolutionary Guards

President Trump brands Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps a terrorist organization, an unprecedented step that raises the specter of retaliation from Tehran.

Augusta hosts first women's tournament

Augusta hosts first women's tournament

Jennifer Kupcho struck a blow for gender equality and entered golf history books when she was crowned Augusta National Women's Amateur champion, hoisting the cup at a club that just seven years ago did not have a single woman member.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast