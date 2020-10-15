Edition:
Virus cases surge across shaken Europe

Commuters travel on a Jubilee line tube train during the morning rush hour in London, October 15. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2020
A local government COVID-19 alert level sign in London, October 15. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2020
People wearing protective masks walk behind a COVID warning sign in Liverpool, Britain, October 15. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2020
A doctor works in a pulmonology unit at the hospital where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated, in Vannes, France, October 12. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
Passengers wearing protective face masks travel on a bus, as Italy adopts new restrictions aimed at curbing a surge in coronavirus infections, in Rome, October 15. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2020
A person cycles past a COVID warning billboard in Manchester, Britain, October 15. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2020
A pilgrim kneels on a circle marked for social distancing during a procession at the Catholic shrine of Fatima, Portugal, October 13. &nbsp; REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2020
A patients suffering from coronavirus is treated at CHIREC St Anne-St Remi Clinic in Brussels, October 6. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
A man wearing a mask looks at street art at the International Street Art Museum following new social restrictions announced by the Dutch government, in Amsterdam, October 14. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
French President Emmanuel Macron is seen on a TV screen in a closed bar in Paris, as he speaks during an interview on national television, to announce further measures to tackle the coronavirus outbreak across France, October 14. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Members of the medical staff treat patients suffering from the coronavirus in the Intensive Care Unit at Slany Hospital in Slany, Czech Republic, October 13. &nbsp; REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
A health worker administers a nasal swab to a patient in a temporary testing site at the Zenith Arena in Lille, France, October 15. &nbsp;REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2020
A social distancing marker among autumn leaves in St. Albans, Britain, October 8. &nbsp;REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
People line up in front of a doctor's practice for a coronavirus test in Berlin, Germany, October 9. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2020
A patient in the intensive care unit of City Clinical Hospital Number 52, where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated, in Moscow, October 8. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2020
A healthcare worker walks past cars at a coronavirus test center in Rome, Italy, October 8. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
A woman speaks on a phone at City Clinical Hospital Number 52, where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated, in Moscow, October 8. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2020
Spanish soldiers work as COVID-19 trackers behind glass panels at El Goloso army base in Madrid, October 7. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
A waiter stands next to customers at a restaurant in Naples, where masks are required outdoors 24 hours a day and bars and restaurants are required to close at 11.00.p.m., October 6. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
Medical specialists transport a person on a stretcher into an ambulance outside a hospital for patients infected with the coronavirus on the outskirts of Moscow, October 7. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
A woman applauds nurses as they protest during a strike demanding better working conditions outside La Paz hospital in Madrid, Spain, October 7. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
A plainclothes police officer instructs a vendor to adjust his mask over his nose, as stated by Romanian law, in Bucharest, October 7. Inquam Photos/George Calin

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
Leonid, a volunteer, attends to patients at the City Clinical Hospital Number 52, where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated, in Moscow, October 8. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2020
An interior view shows the Krylatskoye indoor ice skating arena following the decision of local authorities to turn it into a temporary hospital in Moscow, October 5. Sergei Vedyashkin/Moscow News Agency

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
People stand in line to get tested for COVID-19 in Liverpool, October 6. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
Medical personnel work as patients suffering from coronavirus are treated at CHIREC St Anne-St Remi Clinic in Brussels, Belgium, October 6. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
