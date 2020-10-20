Virus cases surge across shaken Europe
Madrid Emergency Service technicians Jose Sevillano and Ignacio Crespo push Araceli, 83, in a wheelchair to the 12 de Octubre Hospital in Madrid, Spain, October 19. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Madrid Emergency Service members treat Leoncia, 86, in her home in Madrid, Spain, October 19. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Police officers patrol Brussels' Grand Place during a nighttime curfew imposed by the Belgian government, in Brussels, October 20. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Medical personnel move a patient suffering from the coronavirus at the CHR Centre Hospitalier Regional de la Citadelle hospital, in Liege, Belgium, October 20. REUTERS/Yves Herman
People walk past a mural in Manchester, Britain, October 19. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Demonstrators clash with riot police during a protest against the Czech government's restrictions, in Prague, October 18. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A COVID-19 alert level sign in London, Britain, October 17. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A woman throws an egg while members of the hospitality sector protest, as authorities ordered bars and restaurants to close for 15 days, in Barcelona, Spain, October 16. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Commuters travel on a Jubilee line tube train during the morning rush hour in London, October 15. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
People wearing protective masks walk behind a COVID warning sign in Liverpool, Britain, October 15. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A doctor works in a pulmonology unit at the hospital where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated, in Vannes, France, October 12. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Passengers wearing protective face masks travel on a bus, as Italy adopts new restrictions aimed at curbing a surge in coronavirus infections, in Rome, October 15. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
A person cycles past a COVID warning billboard in Manchester, Britain, October 15. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A pilgrim kneels on a circle marked for social distancing during a procession at the Catholic shrine of Fatima, Portugal, October 13. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
A patients suffering from coronavirus is treated at CHIREC St Anne-St Remi Clinic in Brussels, October 6. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A man wearing a mask looks at street art at the International Street Art Museum following new social restrictions announced by the Dutch government, in Amsterdam, October 14. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
French President Emmanuel Macron is seen on a TV screen in a closed bar in Paris, as he speaks during an interview on national television, to announce further measures to tackle the coronavirus outbreak across France, October 14. ...more
Members of the medical staff treat patients suffering from the coronavirus in the Intensive Care Unit at Slany Hospital in Slany, Czech Republic, October 13. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A health worker administers a nasal swab to a patient in a temporary testing site at the Zenith Arena in Lille, France, October 15. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A social distancing marker among autumn leaves in St. Albans, Britain, October 8. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
People line up in front of a doctor's practice for a coronavirus test in Berlin, Germany, October 9. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi
A patient in the intensive care unit of City Clinical Hospital Number 52, where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated, in Moscow, October 8. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A healthcare worker walks past cars at a coronavirus test center in Rome, Italy, October 8. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
A woman speaks on a phone at City Clinical Hospital Number 52, where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated, in Moscow, October 8. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Spanish soldiers work as COVID-19 trackers behind glass panels at El Goloso army base in Madrid, October 7. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A waiter stands next to customers at a restaurant in Naples, where masks are required outdoors 24 hours a day and bars and restaurants are required to close at 11.00.p.m., October 6. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Medical specialists transport a person on a stretcher into an ambulance outside a hospital for patients infected with the coronavirus on the outskirts of Moscow, October 7. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A woman applauds nurses as they protest during a strike demanding better working conditions outside La Paz hospital in Madrid, Spain, October 7. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A plainclothes police officer instructs a vendor to adjust his mask over his nose, as stated by Romanian law, in Bucharest, October 7. Inquam Photos/George Calin
Leonid, a volunteer, attends to patients at the City Clinical Hospital Number 52, where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated, in Moscow, October 8. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
An interior view shows the Krylatskoye indoor ice skating arena following the decision of local authorities to turn it into a temporary hospital in Moscow, October 5. Sergei Vedyashkin/Moscow News Agency
People stand in line to get tested for COVID-19 in Liverpool, October 6. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Medical personnel work as patients suffering from coronavirus are treated at CHIREC St Anne-St Remi Clinic in Brussels, Belgium, October 6. REUTERS/Yves Herman
