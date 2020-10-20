Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Oct 20, 2020 | 10:29am EDT

Virus cases surge across shaken Europe

Madrid Emergency Service technicians Jose Sevillano and Ignacio Crespo push Araceli, 83, in a wheelchair to the 12 de Octubre Hospital in Madrid, Spain, October 19. REUTERS/Juan Medina &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Madrid Emergency Service members treat Leoncia, 86, in her home in Madrid, Spain, October 19. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Police officers patrol Brussels' Grand Place during a nighttime curfew imposed by the Belgian government, in Brussels, October 20. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2020
Medical personnel move a patient suffering from the coronavirus at the CHR Centre Hospitalier Regional de la Citadelle hospital, in Liege, Belgium, October 20. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2020
People walk past a mural in Manchester, Britain, October 19. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2020
Demonstrators clash with riot police during a protest against the Czech government's restrictions, in Prague, October 18. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2020
A COVID-19 alert level sign in London, Britain, October 17. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2020
A woman throws an egg while members of the hospitality sector protest, as authorities ordered bars and restaurants to close for 15 days, in Barcelona, Spain, October 16. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
Commuters travel on a Jubilee line tube train during the morning rush hour in London, October 15. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2020
People wearing protective masks walk behind a COVID warning sign in Liverpool, Britain, October 15. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2020
A doctor works in a pulmonology unit at the hospital where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated, in Vannes, France, October 12. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
Passengers wearing protective face masks travel on a bus, as Italy adopts new restrictions aimed at curbing a surge in coronavirus infections, in Rome, October 15. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2020
A person cycles past a COVID warning billboard in Manchester, Britain, October 15. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2020
A pilgrim kneels on a circle marked for social distancing during a procession at the Catholic shrine of Fatima, Portugal, October 13. &nbsp; REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2020
A patients suffering from coronavirus is treated at CHIREC St Anne-St Remi Clinic in Brussels, October 6. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
A man wearing a mask looks at street art at the International Street Art Museum following new social restrictions announced by the Dutch government, in Amsterdam, October 14. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
French President Emmanuel Macron is seen on a TV screen in a closed bar in Paris, as he speaks during an interview on national television, to announce further measures to tackle the coronavirus outbreak across France, October 14. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Members of the medical staff treat patients suffering from the coronavirus in the Intensive Care Unit at Slany Hospital in Slany, Czech Republic, October 13. &nbsp; REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
A health worker administers a nasal swab to a patient in a temporary testing site at the Zenith Arena in Lille, France, October 15. &nbsp;REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2020
A social distancing marker among autumn leaves in St. Albans, Britain, October 8. &nbsp;REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
People line up in front of a doctor's practice for a coronavirus test in Berlin, Germany, October 9. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2020
A patient in the intensive care unit of City Clinical Hospital Number 52, where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated, in Moscow, October 8. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2020
A healthcare worker walks past cars at a coronavirus test center in Rome, Italy, October 8. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
A woman speaks on a phone at City Clinical Hospital Number 52, where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated, in Moscow, October 8. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2020
Spanish soldiers work as COVID-19 trackers behind glass panels at El Goloso army base in Madrid, October 7. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
A waiter stands next to customers at a restaurant in Naples, where masks are required outdoors 24 hours a day and bars and restaurants are required to close at 11.00.p.m., October 6. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
Medical specialists transport a person on a stretcher into an ambulance outside a hospital for patients infected with the coronavirus on the outskirts of Moscow, October 7. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
A woman applauds nurses as they protest during a strike demanding better working conditions outside La Paz hospital in Madrid, Spain, October 7. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
A plainclothes police officer instructs a vendor to adjust his mask over his nose, as stated by Romanian law, in Bucharest, October 7. Inquam Photos/George Calin

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
Leonid, a volunteer, attends to patients at the City Clinical Hospital Number 52, where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated, in Moscow, October 8. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2020
An interior view shows the Krylatskoye indoor ice skating arena following the decision of local authorities to turn it into a temporary hospital in Moscow, October 5. Sergei Vedyashkin/Moscow News Agency

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
People stand in line to get tested for COVID-19 in Liverpool, October 6. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
Medical personnel work as patients suffering from coronavirus are treated at CHIREC St Anne-St Remi Clinic in Brussels, Belgium, October 6. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
MORE IN PICTURES

Protests against police brutality in Nigeria

Protests against police brutality in Nigeria

Thousands of Nigerians calling for an end to alleged brutality and for law enforcement reforms have taken to the streets every day for more than a week across the country, posing a major challenge to President Muhammadu Buhari. Protests have continued despite the dissolution of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) police unit on Oct. 11 following accusations of human rights abuses against the unit.

Civilians caught in deadly Armenian-Azeri crossfire

Civilians caught in deadly Armenian-Azeri crossfire

Residents are caught in the heaviest fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh since the 1990s.

Early voting surges ahead of 2020 election

Early voting surges ahead of 2020 election

More than 30 million Americans have cast ballots either in person or by mail ahead of the Nov. 3 election as voters seek to avoid lines at polling places during the coronavirus pandemic.

Spectacular fall colors around the world

Spectacular fall colors around the world

Mother Nature puts on an autumn show.

Chile anniversary rallies turn violent as churches burned, police fire tear gas

Chile anniversary rallies turn violent as churches burned, police fire tear gas

Tens of thousands of Chileans marked the one-year anniversary of mass protests that left over 30 dead and thousands injured, with peaceful rallies on Sunday devolving by nightfall into riots and looting.

Joe Biden's socially distanced campaign

Joe Biden's socially distanced campaign

The Democratic challenger, holding a lead in national opinion polls and in many battleground states, continues his campaign with two weeks to go until Election Day.

Trump tries to woo early voters in weekend rallies

Trump tries to woo early voters in weekend rallies

President Trump criss-crossed the nation over the weekend, rallying supporters in Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan, Georgia and Florida as he stepped up events ahead of the final presidential debate this week.

Fighting and recriminations shake Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire hopes

Fighting and recriminations shake Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire hopes

A new ceasefire in the mountain territory of Nagorno-Karabakh was in jeopardy with Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces reporting shelling and heavy fighting.

Defiant protesters take over Bangkok streets

Defiant protesters take over Bangkok streets

Thousands of anti-government protesters took over key intersections in Bangkok defying a ban on protests with chants of "down with dictatorship" and "reform the monarchy."

