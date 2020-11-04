Voices of voters in battleground Ohio
Risha Carlisle poses for a portrait as she waits to vote during early voting in Cleveland, Ohio. Carlisle, from Cleveland Heights, is co-founder of The Fruit Fairy Foundation, a non-profit "that provides fresh produce to communities that suffer from...more
James Bitterman, when asked why he was voting, said, "I just want my voice heard and my opinions felt by all that I share this country with." REUTERS/Da'Shaunae Marisa
Sherice Pitpan of Garfield Heights, Ohio: "I'm voting to make a difference and Black lives matter." REUTERS/Da'Shaunae Marisa
Dylan Petrusko is from Cleveland but lived in Texas before returning home: "I love Ohio. I love Cleveland, It's a great city, lots of loving people. It's very, very important to make your voice heard. It's very, very good to all come together and do...more
Dontez Graham: "I'm voting to make a difference." REUTERS/Da'Shaunae Marisa
Len Ganley, seen waiting for early voting with his wife Ellen (next picture): "It's a very important election and everyone should do their part." REUTERS/Da'Shaunae Marisa
Ellen Ganley waits for early voting with her husband Len (previous slide): "We want to change things." REUTERS/Da'Shaunae Marisa
Anita Rohera: "It feels like it's my civic duty to be here and advocate for our country." REUTERS/Da'Shaunae Marisa
Benito Hernandez, originally from Pittsburgh, on voting: "It's very important for everybody." REUTERS/Da'Shaunae Marisa
Johanna, no last name given: "I'm voting to protect our democracy." REUTERS/Da'Shaunae Marisa
William T Woods: "I want to see a new president." REUTERS/Da'Shaunae Marisa
A local Cleveland voter poses for a portrait as she waits to vote during early voting in Cleveland. REUTERS/Da'Shaunae Marisa
Next Slideshows
Poll challengers escorted out of Detroit vote-counting center
Detroit election officials blocked about 30 people, mostly Republicans, from entering the vote-counting hall at TCF Center due to COVID-19 capacity...
Londoners hit the town one last time before new lockdown
Londoners shrugged off a resurgent COVID-19 pandemic and flocked to pubs and restaurants hours before the introduction of a new month-long lockdown across...
America the day after the vote
Scenes from a nation on edge over an undecided presidential election.
Nail-biting scenes from election night
President Trump and Joe Biden both still have possible paths to win, as states keep counting mail-in ballots that surged amid the coronavirus pandemic.
MORE IN PICTURES
Counting the votes in excruciatingly close election
The close U.S. presidential election hangs in the balance, with a handful of closely contested states set to decide the outcome in the coming hours or days.
Americans rally to 'protect the vote' amid election cliffhanger
After months of protests about racism and police brutality, the United States now sees street demonstrations over the cliffhanger presidential election, after President Donald Trump falsely claimed victory and called for voting to stop.
Poll challengers escorted out of Detroit vote-counting center
Detroit election officials blocked about 30 people, mostly Republicans, from entering the vote-counting hall at TCF Center due to COVID-19 capacity restrictions. Democrats said they had also been barred, and one poll worker told Reuters Republicans were "trying to slow down and obstruct the counting."
Londoners hit the town one last time before new lockdown
Londoners shrugged off a resurgent COVID-19 pandemic and flocked to pubs and restaurants hours before the introduction of a new month-long lockdown across England.
Spectacular fall colors around the world
Mother Nature puts on an autumn show.
America the day after the vote
Scenes from a nation on edge over an undecided presidential election.
Nail-biting scenes from election night
President Trump and Joe Biden both still have possible paths to win, as states keep counting mail-in ballots that surged amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Anxious Americans await election results
The winner will lead a nation strained by a pandemic, racial tensions and political polarization that has only worsened during a vitriolic campaign marked by provocative rhetoric.
Outcome uncertain after Election Day in America
Americans await the outcome of a tight White House race that will not be resolved until a handful of states complete vote-counting over the next hours or days.