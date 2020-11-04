Voices of voters in battleground Ohio

Risha Carlisle poses for a portrait as she waits to vote during early voting in Cleveland, Ohio. Carlisle, from Cleveland Heights, is co-founder of The Fruit Fairy Foundation, a non-profit "that provides fresh produce to communities that suffer from...more

Risha Carlisle poses for a portrait as she waits to vote during early voting in Cleveland, Ohio. Carlisle, from Cleveland Heights, is co-founder of The Fruit Fairy Foundation, a non-profit "that provides fresh produce to communities that suffer from health disparities due to a lack of easy access to healthy food sources and options." She took the time to pass out fresh organic fruits and vegetables to voters waiting in line. When asked why she was voting, Carlisle said: "I want the right political figures in offices to implement the right programs for everybody." REUTERS/Da'Shaunae Marisa

