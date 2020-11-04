Edition:
Wed Nov 4, 2020

Voices of voters in battleground Ohio

Risha Carlisle poses for a portrait as she waits to vote during early voting in Cleveland, Ohio. Carlisle, from Cleveland Heights, is co-founder of The Fruit Fairy Foundation, a non-profit "that provides fresh produce to communities that suffer from health disparities due to a lack of easy access to healthy food sources and options." She took the time to pass out fresh organic fruits and vegetables to voters waiting in line. When asked why she was voting, Carlisle said: "I want the right political figures in offices to implement the right programs for everybody." REUTERS/Da'Shaunae Marisa

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
James Bitterman, when asked why he was voting, said, "I just want my voice heard and my opinions felt by all that I share this country with." REUTERS/Da'Shaunae Marisa

Sherice Pitpan of Garfield Heights, Ohio: "I'm voting to make a difference and Black lives matter." REUTERS/Da'Shaunae Marisa

Dylan Petrusko is from Cleveland but lived in Texas before returning home: "I love Ohio. I love Cleveland, It's a great city, lots of loving people. It's very, very important to make your voice heard. It's very, very good to all come together and do the right thing for your country." REUTERS/Da'Shaunae Marisa

Dontez Graham: "I'm voting to make a difference." REUTERS/Da'Shaunae Marisa

Len Ganley, seen waiting for early voting with his wife Ellen (next picture): "It's a very important election and everyone should do their part." REUTERS/Da'Shaunae Marisa

Ellen Ganley waits for early voting with her husband Len (previous slide): "We want to change things." REUTERS/Da'Shaunae Marisa

Anita Rohera: "It feels like it's my civic duty to be here and advocate for our country." REUTERS/Da'Shaunae Marisa

Benito Hernandez, originally from Pittsburgh, on voting: "It's very important for everybody." REUTERS/Da'Shaunae Marisa

Johanna, no last name given: "I'm voting to protect our democracy." REUTERS/Da'Shaunae Marisa

William T Woods: "I want to see a new president." REUTERS/Da'Shaunae Marisa

A local Cleveland voter poses for a portrait as she waits to vote during early voting in Cleveland. REUTERS/Da'Shaunae Marisa

