Pictures | Tue Oct 13, 2020 | 12:14pm EDT

Volatile protests in Indonesia over polarizing jobs law

Demonstrators throw stones during a protest against the government's labor reforms bill in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Riot police officers fire tear gas following a protest against the government's labor reforms bill in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 13. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2020
A demonstrator shouts during a protest against the new so-called omnibus law, in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 13. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Police officers protect themselves with their shields during a protest against the new so-called omnibus law, in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 13. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2020
A demonstrator holds a tear gas canister to be thrown back to police during a clash between demonstrators and police following a protest against the new so-called omnibus law, in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 13. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Indonesian Islamic groups with a reputation for mass mobilization protest against the government's labor reforms bill in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 13. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2020
A demonstrator holds a stick during clashes with riot police officers following a protest against the new so-called omnibus law, in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 13. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2020
A demonstrator holds a flag during a protest against the new so-called omnibus law, in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 13. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2020
People protest against the new so-called omnibus law, in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 13. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Demonstrators stand amidst tear gas during a protest against the government's labor reforms bill in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 13. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2020
View of clashes between demonstrators and police officers following a protest against the government's labor reforms bill in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 13. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Demonstrators throw stones during a protest against the government's labor reforms bill in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 13. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Demonstrators try to damage the barbwire barricades during a protest against the new so-called omnibus law, in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 13. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2020
A man wearing a spider-man costume walks on the main road to join a protest against the new so-called omnibus law, in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 13. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2020
A demonstrator helps to push a food-street vendor's cart during a clash between demonstrators and police following a protest against the new so-called omnibus law, in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 13. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2020
A demonstrator kicks a tear gas canister during a clash between demonstrators and police following a protest against the new so-called omnibus law, in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 13. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2020
A member of an Indonesian Islamist group wearing a protective face mask stands near a barbwire during a protest against the new so-called omnibus law near the National Monument (Monas) in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 13. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2020
