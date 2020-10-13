Volatile protests in Indonesia over polarizing jobs law
Demonstrators throw stones during a protest against the government's labor reforms bill in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
Riot police officers fire tear gas following a protest against the government's labor reforms bill in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 13. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
A demonstrator shouts during a protest against the new so-called omnibus law, in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 13. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Police officers protect themselves with their shields during a protest against the new so-called omnibus law, in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 13. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
A demonstrator holds a tear gas canister to be thrown back to police during a clash between demonstrators and police following a protest against the new so-called omnibus law, in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 13. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Indonesian Islamic groups with a reputation for mass mobilization protest against the government's labor reforms bill in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 13. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
A demonstrator holds a stick during clashes with riot police officers following a protest against the new so-called omnibus law, in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 13. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
A demonstrator holds a flag during a protest against the new so-called omnibus law, in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 13. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
People protest against the new so-called omnibus law, in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 13. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Demonstrators stand amidst tear gas during a protest against the government's labor reforms bill in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 13. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
View of clashes between demonstrators and police officers following a protest against the government's labor reforms bill in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 13. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
Demonstrators throw stones during a protest against the government's labor reforms bill in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 13. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
Demonstrators try to damage the barbwire barricades during a protest against the new so-called omnibus law, in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 13. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
A man wearing a spider-man costume walks on the main road to join a protest against the new so-called omnibus law, in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 13. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
A demonstrator helps to push a food-street vendor's cart during a clash between demonstrators and police following a protest against the new so-called omnibus law, in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 13. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
A demonstrator kicks a tear gas canister during a clash between demonstrators and police following a protest against the new so-called omnibus law, in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 13. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
A member of an Indonesian Islamist group wearing a protective face mask stands near a barbwire during a protest against the new so-called omnibus law near the National Monument (Monas) in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 13. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
