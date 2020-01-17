Volcano blankets Philippine city in ash
Animals rescued by their owners near the erupting Taal Volcano rest in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 16. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Trees, damaged by Taal Volcano's eruption, are seen in Tagaytay, Philippines, January 17. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
An injured horse covered with volcanic ash falls to the ground after being rescued by residents near the erupting Taal Volcano, in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 16. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
A bird sits atop a roof covered with ashes from the erupting Taal Volcano evacuates in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Residents affected by the erupting Taal Volcano leave their town after authorities allowed them to collect belongings and abandoned animals in Agoncillo, Batangas, Philippines, January 17. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
A basketball court is blanketed with volcanic ash in a resort near the erupting Taal Volcano in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 14. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
A man walks on a road blanketed with volcanic ash from the erupting Taal Volcano in Tagaytay, Philippines, January 14. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
A dog left in a garage covered with ashes barks nearby the erupting Taal Volcano in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Fallen branches covered with volcanic ash in a resort near the erupting Taal Volcano, in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 14. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Cows partly covered by ashes eat grass in a land nearby the erupting Taal Volcano in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Inflatables floating on Taal Lake are covered with volcanic ash in a resort near the erupting Taal Volcano in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 14. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
A worker carries a fallen branch in a resort blanketed with volcanic ash in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 14. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Residents look at the errupting Taal Volcano in Tagaytay City, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
A ferris wheel is covered with volcanic ash in a park in Tagaytay City, Philippines, January 14. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
A logo of a McDonald's store is splattered with mud from volcanic ash in Tagaytay City, Philippines, January 14. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
People attend a wedding ceremony as Taal Volcano sends out a column of ash in the background in Alfonso, Cavite, Philippines, January 12. Courtesy of Randolf Evan Photography/Social Media via REUTERS
Trees and houses covered with volcanic ash from the erupting Taal Volcano are pictured in Tagaytay, Philippines, January 14. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
A swimming pool is filled with volcanic ash and fallen branches in a closed park in Tagaytay City, Philippines, January 14. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
A horse rented out for tourists is left in a park filled with volcanic ash and fallen branches in Tagaytay City, Philippines, January 14. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
A swimming pool is filled with volcanic ash and fallen branches in a closed park in Tagaytay City, Philippines, January 14. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Residents living near the erupting Taal Volcano evacuate from Lemery, Batangas, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Residents living near the erupting Taal Volcano evacuate Agoncillo, Batangas, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
A family living near the errupting Taal Volcano evacuates in Lemery, Batangas City, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Ashfall after the eruption of the Taal volcano is seen in Tagaytay City, Cavite, Philippines, January 13. JEROME AUSTRIA ABUAN /via REUTERS
A man walks on a road covered with ashes from the erupting Taal Volcano in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Houses covered with ashes from the erupting Taal Volcano are pictured in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Ashfall after the eruption of the Taal volcano is seen in Tagaytay City, Cavite, Philippines, January 13. JEROME AUSTRIA ABUAN /via REUTERS
Police officers guard a road nearby the errupting Taal Volcano in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
A car parked in a house garage is covered with ashes from the erupting Taal Volcano in Agoncillo, Batangas City, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
A family living near the errupting Taal Volcano evacuates in Lemery, Batangas City, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Next Slideshows
French public sector strikes against pension reform
Public sector strikes continue but the industrial action has lost momentum since Macron's government made some concessions and as strikers face mounting...
Best of Dakar Rally 2020
Spaniard Carlos Sainz became a triple Dakar Rally champion with the Mini X-Raid team while American Ricky Brabec took the motorcycle crown for Honda in the...
Animals at risk in Australian bushfires
As many as a billion animals are estimated to have either died in Australia's wildfires or are at risk in the aftermath due to a lack of food and shelter.
Locust swarm threatens food security in Horn of Africa
Swarms of desert locusts have spread from Ethiopia and Somalia into eastern and northern Kenya, posing a threat to food production and grazing land.
MORE IN PICTURES
French public sector strikes against pension reform
Public sector strikes continue but the industrial action has lost momentum since Macron's government made some concessions and as strikers face mounting financial pressure to return to work.
Best of Dakar Rally 2020
Spaniard Carlos Sainz became a triple Dakar Rally champion with the Mini X-Raid team while American Ricky Brabec took the motorcycle crown for Honda in the gruelling race across Saudi Arabia.
Animals at risk in Australian bushfires
As many as a billion animals are estimated to have either died in Australia's wildfires or are at risk in the aftermath due to a lack of food and shelter.
Locust swarm threatens food security in Horn of Africa
Swarms of desert locusts have spread from Ethiopia and Somalia into eastern and northern Kenya, posing a threat to food production and grazing land.
The life of Martin Luther King Jr.
Images of the life and legacy of the late civil rights leader.
Trump's Senate impeachment trial begins
The impeachment trial on whether to remove President Donald Trump from office formally begins, as the Senate weighs charges that accuse Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress arising from his dealings with Ukraine.
Horses purified by fire
Revelers ride their horses through smoke and flames to purify their animals during the Luminarias celebration in the Spanish village of San Bartolome de Pinares.
Residents race to rescue stranded horses from Philippine volcano
Residents race to rescue horses trapped on a Philippine island where the Taal volcano has been spewing ash for days.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.