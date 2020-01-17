Edition:
Pictures | Fri Jan 17, 2020 | 3:40pm EST

Volcano blankets Philippine city in ash

Animals rescued by their owners near the erupting Taal Volcano rest in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 16. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Trees, damaged by Taal Volcano's eruption, are seen in Tagaytay, Philippines, January 17. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Friday, January 17, 2020
An injured horse covered with volcanic ash falls to the ground after being rescued by residents near the erupting Taal Volcano, in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 16. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Wednesday, January 15, 2020
A bird sits atop a roof covered with ashes from the erupting Taal Volcano evacuates in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Monday, January 13, 2020
Residents affected by the erupting Taal Volcano leave their town after authorities allowed them to collect belongings and abandoned animals in Agoncillo, Batangas, Philippines, January 17. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Friday, January 17, 2020
A basketball court is blanketed with volcanic ash in a resort near the erupting Taal Volcano in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 14. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Tuesday, January 14, 2020
A man walks on a road blanketed with volcanic ash from the erupting Taal Volcano in Tagaytay, Philippines, January 14. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Tuesday, January 14, 2020
A dog left in a garage covered with ashes barks nearby the erupting Taal Volcano in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Monday, January 13, 2020
Fallen branches covered with volcanic ash in a resort near the erupting Taal Volcano, in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 14. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Tuesday, January 14, 2020
Cows partly covered by ashes eat grass in a land nearby the erupting Taal Volcano in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Monday, January 13, 2020
Inflatables floating on Taal Lake are covered with volcanic ash in a resort near the erupting Taal Volcano in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 14. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Tuesday, January 14, 2020
A worker carries a fallen branch in a resort blanketed with volcanic ash in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 14. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Tuesday, January 14, 2020
Residents look at the errupting Taal Volcano in Tagaytay City, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Sunday, January 12, 2020
A ferris wheel is covered with volcanic ash in a park in Tagaytay City, Philippines, January 14. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Tuesday, January 14, 2020
A logo of a McDonald's store is splattered with mud from volcanic ash in Tagaytay City, Philippines, January 14. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Tuesday, January 14, 2020
People attend a wedding ceremony as Taal Volcano sends out a column of ash in the background in Alfonso, Cavite, Philippines, January 12. Courtesy of Randolf Evan Photography/Social Media via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, January 13, 2020
Trees and houses covered with volcanic ash from the erupting Taal Volcano are pictured in Tagaytay, Philippines, January 14. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Tuesday, January 14, 2020
A swimming pool is filled with volcanic ash and fallen branches in a closed park in Tagaytay City, Philippines, January 14. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Tuesday, January 14, 2020
A horse rented out for tourists is left in a park filled with volcanic ash and fallen branches in Tagaytay City, Philippines, January 14. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Tuesday, January 14, 2020
A swimming pool is filled with volcanic ash and fallen branches in a closed park in Tagaytay City, Philippines, January 14. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Tuesday, January 14, 2020
Residents living near the erupting Taal Volcano evacuate from Lemery, Batangas, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Monday, January 13, 2020
Residents living near the erupting Taal Volcano evacuate Agoncillo, Batangas, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Monday, January 13, 2020
A family living near the errupting Taal Volcano evacuates in Lemery, Batangas City, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Sunday, January 12, 2020
Ashfall after the eruption of the Taal volcano is seen in Tagaytay City, Cavite, Philippines, January 13. JEROME AUSTRIA ABUAN /via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, January 13, 2020
A man walks on a road covered with ashes from the erupting Taal Volcano in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Monday, January 13, 2020
Houses covered with ashes from the erupting Taal Volcano are pictured in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Monday, January 13, 2020
Ashfall after the eruption of the Taal volcano is seen in Tagaytay City, Cavite, Philippines, January 13. JEROME AUSTRIA ABUAN /via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, January 13, 2020
Police officers guard a road nearby the errupting Taal Volcano in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Monday, January 13, 2020
A car parked in a house garage is covered with ashes from the erupting Taal Volcano in Agoncillo, Batangas City, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Monday, January 13, 2020
A family living near the errupting Taal Volcano evacuates in Lemery, Batangas City, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Sunday, January 12, 2020
