Volcano blankets Philippine city in ash
Leaves grow from an ash-covered plant following Taal Volcano's eruption, in Laurel, Batangas, Philippines, January 20. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
A hut damaged by Taal Volcano's eruption is covered with volcanic ash in Laurel, Batangas, Philippines, January 20. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Animals rescued by their owners near the erupting Taal Volcano rest in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 16. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Coca-cola bottles are covered in ash following Taal Volcano's eruption, in Laurel, Batangas, Philippines, January 20. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Trees, damaged by Taal Volcano's eruption, are seen in Tagaytay, Philippines, January 17. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
An injured horse covered with volcanic ash falls to the ground after being rescued by residents near the erupting Taal Volcano, in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 16. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
A bird sits atop a roof covered with ashes from the erupting Taal Volcano evacuates in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Residents affected by the erupting Taal Volcano leave their town after authorities allowed them to collect belongings and abandoned animals in Agoncillo, Batangas, Philippines, January 17. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
A basketball court is blanketed with volcanic ash in a resort near the erupting Taal Volcano in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 14. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
A man walks on a road blanketed with volcanic ash from the erupting Taal Volcano in Tagaytay, Philippines, January 14. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
A dog left in a garage covered with ashes barks nearby the erupting Taal Volcano in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Fallen branches covered with volcanic ash in a resort near the erupting Taal Volcano, in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 14. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Cows partly covered by ashes eat grass in a land nearby the erupting Taal Volcano in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Inflatables floating on Taal Lake are covered with volcanic ash in a resort near the erupting Taal Volcano in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 14. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
A worker carries a fallen branch in a resort blanketed with volcanic ash in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 14. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Residents look at the errupting Taal Volcano in Tagaytay City, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Trees and houses covered with volcanic ash from the erupting Taal Volcano are pictured in Tagaytay, Philippines, January 14. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
A swimming pool is filled with volcanic ash and fallen branches in a closed park in Tagaytay City, Philippines, January 14. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
A horse rented out for tourists is left in a park filled with volcanic ash and fallen branches in Tagaytay City, Philippines, January 14. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
A swimming pool is filled with volcanic ash and fallen branches in a closed park in Tagaytay City, Philippines, January 14. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Residents living near the erupting Taal Volcano evacuate from Lemery, Batangas, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Residents living near the erupting Taal Volcano evacuate Agoncillo, Batangas, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
A family living near the errupting Taal Volcano evacuates in Lemery, Batangas City, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Ashfall after the eruption of the Taal volcano is seen in Tagaytay City, Cavite, Philippines, January 13. JEROME AUSTRIA ABUAN /via REUTERS
A man walks on a road covered with ashes from the erupting Taal Volcano in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Houses covered with ashes from the erupting Taal Volcano are pictured in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Ashfall after the eruption of the Taal volcano is seen in Tagaytay City, Cavite, Philippines, January 13. JEROME AUSTRIA ABUAN /via REUTERS
Police officers guard a road nearby the errupting Taal Volcano in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
A car parked in a house garage is covered with ashes from the erupting Taal Volcano in Agoncillo, Batangas City, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
A family living near the errupting Taal Volcano evacuates in Lemery, Batangas City, Philippines, January 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Next Slideshows
U.S.-bound migrants clash with Mexican forces
Mexican security forces fired tear gas at rock-hurling Central American migrants who waded across a river into Mexico, in a chaotic scramble that saw mothers...
A look back at three years of the Trump presidency
Images from President Donald Trump's first three years in office.
Deadly unrest resumes in Iraq
Iraqi police fought running street battles with demonstrators pressing for an overhaul of a political system they see as deeply corrupt, as anti-government...
Thousands of armed activists gather at Virginia's pro-gun rally
Thousands of armed gun-rights activists filled the streets around Virginia's capitol building to protest a package of gun-control legislation making its way...
MORE IN PICTURES
China's 'mermaid descendants' craft garments from fish skin
A dwindling number of China's tiny Hezhen ethnic group still follow the tradition of making garments from the skin of carp, pike and salmon.
Lebanon security forces clash with protesters
Lebanese security forces fired water cannons, rubber bullets and tear gas to try to break up stone-throwing protesters in Beirut, which has been rocked by demonstrations against state corruption and poor governance.
Inside Davos
Scenes from the 2020 World Economic Forum in Switzerland.
U.S.-bound migrants clash with Mexican forces
Mexican security forces fired tear gas at rock-hurling Central American migrants who waded across a river into Mexico, in a chaotic scramble that saw mothers separated from their young children.
A look back at three years of the Trump presidency
Images from President Donald Trump's first three years in office.
Deadly unrest resumes in Iraq
Iraqi police fought running street battles with demonstrators pressing for an overhaul of a political system they see as deeply corrupt, as anti-government unrest resumed after a lull of several weeks.
Thousands of armed activists gather at Virginia's pro-gun rally
Thousands of armed gun-rights activists filled the streets around Virginia's capitol building to protest a package of gun-control legislation making its way through the newly Democratic-controlled state legislature.
Remembering Martin Luther King Jr.
Americans mark MLK Day as Democrats locked in a tight race for their party's presidential nomination seek the support of black voters in South Carolina.
Haute couture week in Paris
Haute couture collection highlights from Paris Fashion Week.