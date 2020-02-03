Volunteers get out the vote in Iowa
U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar arrives to greet campaign volunteers for Bernie Sanders in Des Moines, January 31. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Olivia Goffman, a campaign volunteer for Bernie Sanders, talks to Alejandra Gonzales as Goffman and other volunteers go door to door during get out the vote efforts in Waterloo, January 30. REUTERS/Brenna Norman
Joe Biden gives a thumbs up to volunteers phone-banking at his south side campaign office in Des Moines, January 13. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Elizabeth Warren talks to campaign volunteers following a campaign town hall meeting in Des Moines, January 19. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Campaign volunteers remove signs after a campaign event for Joe Biden in Waterloo, February 1. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
John Foran (L) and Ketan Kapasi, field organizers for Andrew Yang, hold a meeting at Yang's field office in Waterloo, February 2. REUTERS/Brenna Norman
Campaign volunteers gather at a field office to hear from U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar while campaigning for Bernie Sanders in Des Moines, January 31. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A campaign volunteer for Bernie Sanders holds materials during a training session before volunteers go door to door in Waterloo, January 30. REUTERS/Brenna Norman
Campaign materials for Andrew Yang lay on a table at Yang's field office in Waterloo, February 2. REUTERS/Brenna Norman
A volunteer for Bernie Sanders holds up a clipboard to sign people up for canvassing as Sanders visited a campaign field office in Newton, February 2. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Megan Shaw, a voluteer for Andrew Yang, draws a portrait of Yang his field office in Waterloo, February 2. REUTERS/Brenna Norman
Volunteers take cookies brought by Joe Biden at his south side campaign office in Des Moines, January 13. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A volunteer is seen before Pete Buttigieg's campaign event in Fort Dodge, January 25. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Volunteers for Bernie Sanders wait to be assigned areas before going to speak to prospective voters in Waterloo, January 30. REUTERS/Brenna Norman
Volunteers welcome members of the public to a rally by Joe Biden at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport, June 11. REUTERS/Jordan Gale
Debbie Kyler, a volunteer for Andrew Yang, sends text messages to potential voters in the final day leading up to the Iowa Caucus at Yang's field office in Waterloo, February 2. REUTERS/Brenna Norman
Volunteers phone potential voters for Joe Biden at his south side campaign office in Des Moines, January 13. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Heidi Day, a campaign representative for Andrew Yang, holds up a phone as volunteers and staff receive a call from Yang at his field office in Waterloo, February 2. REUTERS/Brenna Norman
Alicia Abbaspour, a campaign volunteer for Bernie Sanders, walks door to door with other campaign volunteers during get out the vote efforts in Waterloo, January 30. REUTERS/Brenna Norman
Joe Biden visits volunteers phone-banking at his south side campaign office in Des Moines, January 13. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
