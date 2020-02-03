Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Feb 3, 2020 | 2:05pm EST

Volunteers get out the vote in Iowa

U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar arrives to greet campaign volunteers for Bernie Sanders in Des Moines, January 31. REUTERS/Mike Segar

U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar arrives to greet campaign volunteers for Bernie Sanders in Des Moines, January 31. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, January 31, 2020
U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar arrives to greet campaign volunteers for Bernie Sanders in Des Moines, January 31. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
1 / 20
Olivia Goffman, a campaign volunteer for Bernie Sanders, talks to Alejandra Gonzales as Goffman and other volunteers go door to door during get out the vote efforts in Waterloo, January 30. REUTERS/Brenna Norman

Olivia Goffman, a campaign volunteer for Bernie Sanders, talks to Alejandra Gonzales as Goffman and other volunteers go door to door during get out the vote efforts in Waterloo, January 30. REUTERS/Brenna Norman

Reuters / Thursday, January 30, 2020
Olivia Goffman, a campaign volunteer for Bernie Sanders, talks to Alejandra Gonzales as Goffman and other volunteers go door to door during get out the vote efforts in Waterloo, January 30. REUTERS/Brenna Norman
Close
2 / 20
Joe Biden gives a thumbs up to volunteers phone-banking at his south side campaign office in Des Moines, January 13. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Joe Biden gives a thumbs up to volunteers phone-banking at his south side campaign office in Des Moines, January 13. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, January 13, 2020
Joe Biden gives a thumbs up to volunteers phone-banking at his south side campaign office in Des Moines, January 13. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
3 / 20
Elizabeth Warren talks to campaign volunteers following a campaign town hall meeting in Des Moines, January 19. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Elizabeth Warren talks to campaign volunteers following a campaign town hall meeting in Des Moines, January 19. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, January 19, 2020
Elizabeth Warren talks to campaign volunteers following a campaign town hall meeting in Des Moines, January 19. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
4 / 20
Campaign volunteers remove signs after a campaign event for Joe Biden in Waterloo, February 1. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Campaign volunteers remove signs after a campaign event for Joe Biden in Waterloo, February 1. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, February 01, 2020
Campaign volunteers remove signs after a campaign event for Joe Biden in Waterloo, February 1. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
5 / 20
John Foran (L) and Ketan Kapasi, field organizers for Andrew Yang, hold a meeting at Yang's field office in Waterloo, February 2. REUTERS/Brenna Norman

John Foran (L) and Ketan Kapasi, field organizers for Andrew Yang, hold a meeting at Yang's field office in Waterloo, February 2. REUTERS/Brenna Norman

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
John Foran (L) and Ketan Kapasi, field organizers for Andrew Yang, hold a meeting at Yang's field office in Waterloo, February 2. REUTERS/Brenna Norman
Close
6 / 20
Campaign volunteers gather at a field office to hear from U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar while campaigning for Bernie Sanders in Des Moines, January 31. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Campaign volunteers gather at a field office to hear from U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar while campaigning for Bernie Sanders in Des Moines, January 31. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, January 31, 2020
Campaign volunteers gather at a field office to hear from U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar while campaigning for Bernie Sanders in Des Moines, January 31. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
7 / 20
A campaign volunteer for Bernie Sanders holds materials during a training session before volunteers go door to door in Waterloo, January 30. REUTERS/Brenna Norman

A campaign volunteer for Bernie Sanders holds materials during a training session before volunteers go door to door in Waterloo, January 30. REUTERS/Brenna Norman

Reuters / Thursday, January 30, 2020
A campaign volunteer for Bernie Sanders holds materials during a training session before volunteers go door to door in Waterloo, January 30. REUTERS/Brenna Norman
Close
8 / 20
Campaign materials for Andrew Yang lay on a table at Yang's field office in Waterloo, February 2. REUTERS/Brenna Norman

Campaign materials for Andrew Yang lay on a table at Yang's field office in Waterloo, February 2. REUTERS/Brenna Norman

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Campaign materials for Andrew Yang lay on a table at Yang's field office in Waterloo, February 2. REUTERS/Brenna Norman
Close
9 / 20
A volunteer for Bernie Sanders holds up a clipboard to sign people up for canvassing as Sanders visited a campaign field office in Newton, February 2. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A volunteer for Bernie Sanders holds up a clipboard to sign people up for canvassing as Sanders visited a campaign field office in Newton, February 2. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
A volunteer for Bernie Sanders holds up a clipboard to sign people up for canvassing as Sanders visited a campaign field office in Newton, February 2. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
10 / 20
Megan Shaw, a voluteer for Andrew Yang, draws a portrait of Yang his field office in Waterloo, February 2. REUTERS/Brenna Norman

Megan Shaw, a voluteer for Andrew Yang, draws a portrait of Yang his field office in Waterloo, February 2. REUTERS/Brenna Norman

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Megan Shaw, a voluteer for Andrew Yang, draws a portrait of Yang his field office in Waterloo, February 2. REUTERS/Brenna Norman
Close
11 / 20
Volunteers take cookies brought by Joe Biden at his south side campaign office in Des Moines, January 13. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Volunteers take cookies brought by Joe Biden at his south side campaign office in Des Moines, January 13. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, January 13, 2020
Volunteers take cookies brought by Joe Biden at his south side campaign office in Des Moines, January 13. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
12 / 20
A volunteer is seen before Pete Buttigieg's campaign event in Fort Dodge, January 25. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A volunteer is seen before Pete Buttigieg's campaign event in Fort Dodge, January 25. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Saturday, January 25, 2020
A volunteer is seen before Pete Buttigieg's campaign event in Fort Dodge, January 25. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
13 / 20
Volunteers for Bernie Sanders wait to be assigned areas before going to speak to prospective voters in Waterloo, January 30. REUTERS/Brenna Norman

Volunteers for Bernie Sanders wait to be assigned areas before going to speak to prospective voters in Waterloo, January 30. REUTERS/Brenna Norman

Reuters / Thursday, January 30, 2020
Volunteers for Bernie Sanders wait to be assigned areas before going to speak to prospective voters in Waterloo, January 30. REUTERS/Brenna Norman
Close
14 / 20
Volunteers welcome members of the public to a rally by Joe Biden at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport, June 11. REUTERS/Jordan Gale

Volunteers welcome members of the public to a rally by Joe Biden at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport, June 11. REUTERS/Jordan Gale

Reuters / Tuesday, June 11, 2019
Volunteers welcome members of the public to a rally by Joe Biden at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport, June 11. REUTERS/Jordan Gale
Close
15 / 20
Debbie Kyler, a volunteer for Andrew Yang, sends text messages to potential voters in the final day leading up to the Iowa Caucus at Yang's field office in Waterloo, February 2. REUTERS/Brenna Norman

Debbie Kyler, a volunteer for Andrew Yang, sends text messages to potential voters in the final day leading up to the Iowa Caucus at Yang's field office in Waterloo, February 2. REUTERS/Brenna Norman

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Debbie Kyler, a volunteer for Andrew Yang, sends text messages to potential voters in the final day leading up to the Iowa Caucus at Yang's field office in Waterloo, February 2. REUTERS/Brenna Norman
Close
16 / 20
Volunteers phone potential voters for Joe Biden at his south side campaign office in Des Moines, January 13. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Volunteers phone potential voters for Joe Biden at his south side campaign office in Des Moines, January 13. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, January 13, 2020
Volunteers phone potential voters for Joe Biden at his south side campaign office in Des Moines, January 13. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
17 / 20
Heidi Day, a campaign representative for Andrew Yang, holds up a phone as volunteers and staff receive a call from Yang at his field office in Waterloo, February 2. REUTERS/Brenna Norman

Heidi Day, a campaign representative for Andrew Yang, holds up a phone as volunteers and staff receive a call from Yang at his field office in Waterloo, February 2. REUTERS/Brenna Norman

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Heidi Day, a campaign representative for Andrew Yang, holds up a phone as volunteers and staff receive a call from Yang at his field office in Waterloo, February 2. REUTERS/Brenna Norman
Close
18 / 20
Alicia Abbaspour, a campaign volunteer for Bernie Sanders, walks door to door with other campaign volunteers during get out the vote efforts in Waterloo, January 30. REUTERS/Brenna Norman

Alicia Abbaspour, a campaign volunteer for Bernie Sanders, walks door to door with other campaign volunteers during get out the vote efforts in Waterloo, January 30. REUTERS/Brenna Norman

Reuters / Thursday, January 30, 2020
Alicia Abbaspour, a campaign volunteer for Bernie Sanders, walks door to door with other campaign volunteers during get out the vote efforts in Waterloo, January 30. REUTERS/Brenna Norman
Close
19 / 20
Joe Biden visits volunteers phone-banking at his south side campaign office in Des Moines, January 13. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Joe Biden visits volunteers phone-banking at his south side campaign office in Des Moines, January 13. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Joe Biden visits volunteers phone-banking at his south side campaign office in Des Moines, January 13. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Best of Super Bowl LIV

Best of Super Bowl LIV

Next Slideshows

Best of Super Bowl LIV

Best of Super Bowl LIV

The Kansas City Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers in Miami.

11:40am EST
Inside Wuhan after China quarantines virus-hit city

Inside Wuhan after China quarantines virus-hit city

Authorities put millions of people on lockdown in the city at the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, to try to halt the spread of the flu-like virus.

11:20am EST
China's empty streets amid coronavirus fears

China's empty streets amid coronavirus fears

Chinese cities are largely deserted, with tourist attractions shut and Starbucks coffee shops requiring temperature checks and masks.

11:15am EST
Iraq government pushes to end protests

Iraq government pushes to end protests

Protests broke out in Baghdad and several southern cities after President Barham Salih named Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi as prime minister in an effort to end the...

11:05am EST

MORE IN PICTURES

Super Bowl halftime show

Super Bowl halftime show

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez lead the halftime show at Super Bowl LIV.

World races to contain coronavirus

World races to contain coronavirus

Foreign governments are evacuating their citizens, travel has been disrupted and cities are under quarantine as the world grapples with the rapid spread of a new flu-like virus from China.

Democratic hopefuls make final push in Iowa

Democratic hopefuls make final push in Iowa

A crowded field of Democratic presidential candidates criss-cross Iowa ahead of Monday's caucuses.

Iowans listen to Democratic hopefuls

Iowans listen to Democratic hopefuls

Democratic hopefuls make their pitch to the voters of Iowa.

Best of Super Bowl LIV

Best of Super Bowl LIV

The Kansas City Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers in Miami.

Inside Wuhan after China quarantines virus-hit city

Inside Wuhan after China quarantines virus-hit city

Authorities put millions of people on lockdown in the city at the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, to try to halt the spread of the flu-like virus.

China's empty streets amid coronavirus fears

China's empty streets amid coronavirus fears

Chinese cities are largely deserted, with tourist attractions shut and Starbucks coffee shops requiring temperature checks and masks.

Iraq government pushes to end protests

Iraq government pushes to end protests

Protests broke out in Baghdad and several southern cities after President Barham Salih named Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi as prime minister in an effort to end the ongoing political unrest.

Australia's charred landscape

Australia's charred landscape

While bushfires are common in Australia, authorities say the current scale of destruction is unprecedented, fuelled by a prolonged drought and record high temperatures that have left eastern regions tinder-dry.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast