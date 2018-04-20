Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Apr 20, 2018 | 9:10am EDT

Vote for Our Lives

Valerie Stanley (L) and Ashley Torr hug as teens kick off a voter registration rally, a day ahead of the 19th anniversary of the massacre at Columbine High School, in Littleton, Colorado, U.S., April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Valerie Stanley (L) and Ashley Torr hug as teens kick off a voter registration rally, a day ahead of the 19th anniversary of the massacre at Columbine High School, in Littleton, Colorado, U.S., April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, April 19, 2018
Valerie Stanley (L) and Ashley Torr hug as teens kick off a voter registration rally, a day ahead of the 19th anniversary of the massacre at Columbine High School, in Littleton, Colorado, U.S., April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
1 / 16
People fill out signs as teens kick off a voter registration rally, a day ahead of the 19th anniversary of the massacre at Columbine High School, in Littleton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

People fill out signs as teens kick off a voter registration rally, a day ahead of the 19th anniversary of the massacre at Columbine High School, in Littleton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, April 19, 2018
People fill out signs as teens kick off a voter registration rally, a day ahead of the 19th anniversary of the massacre at Columbine High School, in Littleton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
2 / 16
A woman holds a sign as teens kick off a voter registration rally, a day ahead of the 19th anniversary of the massacre at Columbine High School, in Littleton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A woman holds a sign as teens kick off a voter registration rally, a day ahead of the 19th anniversary of the massacre at Columbine High School, in Littleton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, April 19, 2018
A woman holds a sign as teens kick off a voter registration rally, a day ahead of the 19th anniversary of the massacre at Columbine High School, in Littleton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
3 / 16
Emmy Adams hugs another student as teens kick off a voter registration rally, a day ahead of the 19th anniversary of the massacre at Columbine High School, in Littleton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Emmy Adams hugs another student as teens kick off a voter registration rally, a day ahead of the 19th anniversary of the massacre at Columbine High School, in Littleton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, April 19, 2018
Emmy Adams hugs another student as teens kick off a voter registration rally, a day ahead of the 19th anniversary of the massacre at Columbine High School, in Littleton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
4 / 16
A man holds a sign as teens kick off a voter registration rally, a day ahead of the 19th anniversary of the massacre at Columbine High School, in Littleton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A man holds a sign as teens kick off a voter registration rally, a day ahead of the 19th anniversary of the massacre at Columbine High School, in Littleton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, April 19, 2018
A man holds a sign as teens kick off a voter registration rally, a day ahead of the 19th anniversary of the massacre at Columbine High School, in Littleton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
5 / 16
Delaney Peterson looks on as teens kick off a voter registration rally, a day ahead of the 19th anniversary of the massacre at Columbine High School, in Littleton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Delaney Peterson looks on as teens kick off a voter registration rally, a day ahead of the 19th anniversary of the massacre at Columbine High School, in Littleton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, April 19, 2018
Delaney Peterson looks on as teens kick off a voter registration rally, a day ahead of the 19th anniversary of the massacre at Columbine High School, in Littleton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
6 / 16
Girls hold signs as teens kick off a voter registration rally, a day ahead of the 19th anniversary of the massacre at Columbine High School, in Littleton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Girls hold signs as teens kick off a voter registration rally, a day ahead of the 19th anniversary of the massacre at Columbine High School, in Littleton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, April 19, 2018
Girls hold signs as teens kick off a voter registration rally, a day ahead of the 19th anniversary of the massacre at Columbine High School, in Littleton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
7 / 16
Tom Sullivan, father of Alex Sullivan, who was killed in the Aurora theater shooting, wears a hat with the names of the victims as teens kick off a voter registration rally, a day ahead of the 19th anniversary of the massacre at Columbine High School, in Littleton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Tom Sullivan, father of Alex Sullivan, who was killed in the Aurora theater shooting, wears a hat with the names of the victims as teens kick off a voter registration rally, a day ahead of the 19th anniversary of the massacre at Columbine High...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 19, 2018
Tom Sullivan, father of Alex Sullivan, who was killed in the Aurora theater shooting, wears a hat with the names of the victims as teens kick off a voter registration rally, a day ahead of the 19th anniversary of the massacre at Columbine High School, in Littleton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
8 / 16
People fill out signs as teens kick off a voter registration rally, a day ahead of the 19th anniversary of the massacre at Columbine High School, in Littleton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

People fill out signs as teens kick off a voter registration rally, a day ahead of the 19th anniversary of the massacre at Columbine High School, in Littleton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, April 19, 2018
People fill out signs as teens kick off a voter registration rally, a day ahead of the 19th anniversary of the massacre at Columbine High School, in Littleton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
9 / 16
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School survivor Carlos "Carlitos" Rodriguez speaks as teens kick off a voter registration rally, a day ahead of the 19th anniversary of the massacre at Columbine High School, in Littleton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School survivor Carlos "Carlitos" Rodriguez speaks as teens kick off a voter registration rally, a day ahead of the 19th anniversary of the massacre at Columbine High School, in Littleton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, April 19, 2018
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School survivor Carlos "Carlitos" Rodriguez speaks as teens kick off a voter registration rally, a day ahead of the 19th anniversary of the massacre at Columbine High School, in Littleton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
10 / 16
Former Columbine principal Frank DeAngelis looks on as teens kick off a voter registration rally, a day ahead of the 19th anniversary of the massacre at Columbine High School, in Littleton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Former Columbine principal Frank DeAngelis looks on as teens kick off a voter registration rally, a day ahead of the 19th anniversary of the massacre at Columbine High School, in Littleton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, April 19, 2018
Former Columbine principal Frank DeAngelis looks on as teens kick off a voter registration rally, a day ahead of the 19th anniversary of the massacre at Columbine High School, in Littleton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
11 / 16
Former Columbine principal Frank DeAngelis looks on as teens kick off a voter registration rally, a day ahead of the 19th anniversary of the massacre at Columbine High School, in Littleton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Former Columbine principal Frank DeAngelis looks on as teens kick off a voter registration rally, a day ahead of the 19th anniversary of the massacre at Columbine High School, in Littleton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, April 19, 2018
Former Columbine principal Frank DeAngelis looks on as teens kick off a voter registration rally, a day ahead of the 19th anniversary of the massacre at Columbine High School, in Littleton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
12 / 16
A man holds a sign as teens kick off a voter registration rally, a day ahead of the 19th anniversary of the massacre at Columbine High School, in Littleton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A man holds a sign as teens kick off a voter registration rally, a day ahead of the 19th anniversary of the massacre at Columbine High School, in Littleton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, April 19, 2018
A man holds a sign as teens kick off a voter registration rally, a day ahead of the 19th anniversary of the massacre at Columbine High School, in Littleton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
13 / 16
Quin Coppedge (L) and Joni Coppedge hold signs as teens kick off a voter registration rally, a day ahead of the 19th anniversary of the massacre at Columbine High School, in Littleton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Quin Coppedge (L) and Joni Coppedge hold signs as teens kick off a voter registration rally, a day ahead of the 19th anniversary of the massacre at Columbine High School, in Littleton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, April 19, 2018
Quin Coppedge (L) and Joni Coppedge hold signs as teens kick off a voter registration rally, a day ahead of the 19th anniversary of the massacre at Columbine High School, in Littleton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
14 / 16
Beth Walsh holds a sign as teens kick off a voter registration rally, a day ahead of the 19th anniversary of the massacre at Columbine High School, in Littleton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Beth Walsh holds a sign as teens kick off a voter registration rally, a day ahead of the 19th anniversary of the massacre at Columbine High School, in Littleton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, April 19, 2018
Beth Walsh holds a sign as teens kick off a voter registration rally, a day ahead of the 19th anniversary of the massacre at Columbine High School, in Littleton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
15 / 16
A man holds a flag as teens kick off a voter registration rally, a day ahead of the 19th anniversary of the massacre at Columbine High School, in Littleton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A man holds a flag as teens kick off a voter registration rally, a day ahead of the 19th anniversary of the massacre at Columbine High School, in Littleton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, April 19, 2018
A man holds a flag as teens kick off a voter registration rally, a day ahead of the 19th anniversary of the massacre at Columbine High School, in Littleton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Castro era ends in Cuba

Castro era ends in Cuba

Next Slideshows

Castro era ends in Cuba

Castro era ends in Cuba

A look back at the reign of brothers Fidel and Raul Castro, as Miguel Diaz-Canel is sworn in as the communist island's first non-Castro leader since the 1959...

Apr 19 2018
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Apr 19 2018
Migrant train through Mexico

Migrant train through Mexico

A caravan of hundreds of Central American migrants travel on freight trains as they make their way through Mexico to the U.S. border.

Apr 19 2018
Barbara Bush: 1925 - 2018

Barbara Bush: 1925 - 2018

Former U.S. first lady Barbara Bush, the only woman to see her husband and son sworn in as U.S. president, has died at the age of 92, the Bush family said.

Apr 18 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Returning to Marawi after Islamic State

Returning to Marawi after Islamic State

Residents return to their homes for the first time since the battle between government troops and Islamic State militants began in May 2017, at the Islamic city of Marawi, Philippines.

Castro era ends in Cuba

Castro era ends in Cuba

A look back at the reign of brothers Fidel and Raul Castro, as Miguel Diaz-Canel is sworn in as the communist island's first non-Castro leader since the 1959 revolution.

Animal E.R.

Animal E.R.

Critters big and small pay a visit to the vet.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Migrant train through Mexico

Migrant train through Mexico

A caravan of hundreds of Central American migrants travel on freight trains as they make their way through Mexico to the U.S. border.

Barbara Bush: 1925 - 2018

Barbara Bush: 1925 - 2018

Former U.S. first lady Barbara Bush, the only woman to see her husband and son sworn in as U.S. president, has died at the age of 92, the Bush family said.

Wounded Gaza cyclist to miss Asian Games after amputation

Wounded Gaza cyclist to miss Asian Games after amputation

A Gaza cyclist's dream of waving the Palestinian flag at the Asian Games has been shattered by an Israeli bullet that caused him to lose his leg after he joined a Gaza border protest.

Deadly Oklahoma wildfires

Deadly Oklahoma wildfires

Wildfires in western Oklahoma cover nearly 250,000 acres and could spread as wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour whip an area where scant rain has fallen in five months.

Festival brings fans to scandal-hit sumo wrestling

Festival brings fans to scandal-hit sumo wrestling

As the ancient sport looks to move on from a raft of negative publicity, sumo fanatics and tourists alike flocked to the Spring Festival sumo tournament in Tokyo.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast