Vote for Our Lives
Valerie Stanley (L) and Ashley Torr hug as teens kick off a voter registration rally, a day ahead of the 19th anniversary of the massacre at Columbine High School, in Littleton, Colorado, U.S., April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
People fill out signs as teens kick off a voter registration rally, a day ahead of the 19th anniversary of the massacre at Columbine High School, in Littleton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A woman holds a sign as teens kick off a voter registration rally, a day ahead of the 19th anniversary of the massacre at Columbine High School, in Littleton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Emmy Adams hugs another student as teens kick off a voter registration rally, a day ahead of the 19th anniversary of the massacre at Columbine High School, in Littleton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A man holds a sign as teens kick off a voter registration rally, a day ahead of the 19th anniversary of the massacre at Columbine High School, in Littleton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Delaney Peterson looks on as teens kick off a voter registration rally, a day ahead of the 19th anniversary of the massacre at Columbine High School, in Littleton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Girls hold signs as teens kick off a voter registration rally, a day ahead of the 19th anniversary of the massacre at Columbine High School, in Littleton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Tom Sullivan, father of Alex Sullivan, who was killed in the Aurora theater shooting, wears a hat with the names of the victims as teens kick off a voter registration rally, a day ahead of the 19th anniversary of the massacre at Columbine High...more
People fill out signs as teens kick off a voter registration rally, a day ahead of the 19th anniversary of the massacre at Columbine High School, in Littleton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School survivor Carlos "Carlitos" Rodriguez speaks as teens kick off a voter registration rally, a day ahead of the 19th anniversary of the massacre at Columbine High School, in Littleton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Former Columbine principal Frank DeAngelis looks on as teens kick off a voter registration rally, a day ahead of the 19th anniversary of the massacre at Columbine High School, in Littleton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Former Columbine principal Frank DeAngelis looks on as teens kick off a voter registration rally, a day ahead of the 19th anniversary of the massacre at Columbine High School, in Littleton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A man holds a sign as teens kick off a voter registration rally, a day ahead of the 19th anniversary of the massacre at Columbine High School, in Littleton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Quin Coppedge (L) and Joni Coppedge hold signs as teens kick off a voter registration rally, a day ahead of the 19th anniversary of the massacre at Columbine High School, in Littleton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Beth Walsh holds a sign as teens kick off a voter registration rally, a day ahead of the 19th anniversary of the massacre at Columbine High School, in Littleton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A man holds a flag as teens kick off a voter registration rally, a day ahead of the 19th anniversary of the massacre at Columbine High School, in Littleton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Next Slideshows
Castro era ends in Cuba
A look back at the reign of brothers Fidel and Raul Castro, as Miguel Diaz-Canel is sworn in as the communist island's first non-Castro leader since the 1959...
Migrant train through Mexico
A caravan of hundreds of Central American migrants travel on freight trains as they make their way through Mexico to the U.S. border.
Barbara Bush: 1925 - 2018
Former U.S. first lady Barbara Bush, the only woman to see her husband and son sworn in as U.S. president, has died at the age of 92, the Bush family said.
MORE IN PICTURES
Returning to Marawi after Islamic State
Residents return to their homes for the first time since the battle between government troops and Islamic State militants began in May 2017, at the Islamic city of Marawi, Philippines.
Castro era ends in Cuba
A look back at the reign of brothers Fidel and Raul Castro, as Miguel Diaz-Canel is sworn in as the communist island's first non-Castro leader since the 1959 revolution.
Animal E.R.
Critters big and small pay a visit to the vet.
Migrant train through Mexico
A caravan of hundreds of Central American migrants travel on freight trains as they make their way through Mexico to the U.S. border.
Barbara Bush: 1925 - 2018
Former U.S. first lady Barbara Bush, the only woman to see her husband and son sworn in as U.S. president, has died at the age of 92, the Bush family said.
Wounded Gaza cyclist to miss Asian Games after amputation
A Gaza cyclist's dream of waving the Palestinian flag at the Asian Games has been shattered by an Israeli bullet that caused him to lose his leg after he joined a Gaza border protest.
Deadly Oklahoma wildfires
Wildfires in western Oklahoma cover nearly 250,000 acres and could spread as wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour whip an area where scant rain has fallen in five months.
Festival brings fans to scandal-hit sumo wrestling
As the ancient sport looks to move on from a raft of negative publicity, sumo fanatics and tourists alike flocked to the Spring Festival sumo tournament in Tokyo.